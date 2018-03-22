CN and TCRC reach tentative agreement on new labour contract for locomotive engineers in Canada

Breaking News
MONTREAL, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference announced today that the parties have reached a tentative agreement to renew the labour contract for approximately 1,700 CN locomotive engineers in Canada.  

Details of the agreement are being withheld pending ratification by TCRC members, a process expected to take approximately 60 days.

Mike Cory, executive vice-president and chief operating officer at CN, said: “This new contract reinforces CN’s commitment to working together with our employees and their representatives to address workplace issues in a mutually beneficial manner. CN is very pleased to have reached this tentative agreement with TCRC without a work disruption and we look forward to working together as we continue to serve our customers and the Canadian economy.”

Roland Hackl, vice president of the TCRC, said: “This deal represents the collective efforts of the general chairmen and our entire committee on behalf of our members. Our members at CN recognize the importance of CN’s contribution to the Canadian economy and the customers we serve. We are confident that this agreement will benefit our members, CN, and all the people relying on the railway.”

CN is a true backbone of the economy whose team of approximately 24,000 railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

