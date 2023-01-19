CLEARFIELD, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2022.

Executive Summary

Net income available to common shareholders (“earnings”) was $58.9 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $53.4 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, reflecting increases of $5.5 million, or 10.3%, and $0.10 per diluted share, or 3.2%. The 2022 full-year earnings per share was partially impacted as a result of the dilutive effect of the Corporation’s common stock offering completed in September of 2022, resulting in the issuance of 4,257,446 shares of common stock at $23.50 per share and net proceeds of $94.1 million after deducting the underwriting discount and customary offering expenses.

Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $14.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in earnings of $1.3 million, or 9.2%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year resulted primarily from growth in commercial loans and year-over-year increases in the balance of investment securities, stable credit quality, and an asset-sensitive balance sheet supporting increased net interest income in the current rising rate environment. The decrease in diluted earnings per share of $0.10, or 12.5%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year is due to the additional shares issued in the common equity capital raise in the third quarter 2022, as discussed above, which had a significant impact on the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the Corporation, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Processing fees on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans (“PPP-related fees”) totaled approximately $1.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $8.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. PPP-related fees totaled approximately $19 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, remaining deferred PPP-related fees totaled approximately $3 thousand.

At December 31, 2022, loans, excluding the impact of (i) syndicated loans, and (ii) PPP loans, net of PPP-related fees (such loans being referred to as the “PPP-related loans”), totaled $4.1 billion, representing an increase of $654.5 million, or 18.9%, from December 31, 2021. This favorable loan growth, which was experienced across the Corporation’s footprint, continued to reflect the Corporation’s ongoing expansion in the Cleveland and Southwest Virginia regions, as well as new opportunities from its new loan production office in Rochester, New York, combined with growth in the portfolio related to its Private Banking division. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Corporation’s balance sheet reflected an increase in syndicated lending balances of $30.9 million compared to December 31, 2021. The syndicated loan portfolio totaled $156.6 million, or 3.7% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $125.8 million, or 3.5% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at December 31, 2021.



At December 31, 2022, total deposits were $4.6 billion, reflecting a decrease of $93.2 million, or 2.0%, from December 31, 2021. The decrease in deposit balances was primarily the result of increased utilization of liquidity by our customers as well as some reductions in excess balances from certain customers with a higher level of interest rate sensitivity. While deposit balances decreased, the total number of deposit households increased by 2.2% from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2022, short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Bank of Pittsburgh (“FHLB”) totaled approximately $132.4 million, compared to no borrowings at December 31, 2021. The increase in short-term borrowings resulted primarily from the fourth quarter growth in loans outpacing the growth in deposit balances for the same period.

Total nonperforming assets were approximately $23.5 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $20.3 million, or 0.38% of total assets, as of December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net loan charge-offs were $821 thousand, or 0.08% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $456 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), a non-GAAP measure, was $86.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $76.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of $10.0 million, or 13.1%.1 PPNR was $22.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $18.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of $4.3 million, or 23.2%.1 The increase in PPNR for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily driven by growth in loans and expansion of the Corporation’s net interest margin.

1 This release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section.

Michael D. Peduzzi, President and CEO, stated, “I am pleased to report that our results for 2022 represent record full-year earnings for the Corporation. Our performance reflects the dedicated, collective efforts of our commercial business development officers, retail office and client service personnel, wealth management and treasury services professionals, and corporate support teams. Our strategy of operating multiple relevant banking brands and divisions across four states efficiently under one bank charter greatly supported our double-digit percentage loan growth and increases in fee-based revenues. Importantly, we maintained our underwriting and pricing discipline reflected by sound asset quality measures and a strong net interest margin. With our business development professionals being strongly connected in the markets across our footprint, and the addition in 2023 of our new women’s banking division, Impressia Bank, we believe we remain well-positioned for continued qualitative growth.”

Other Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2022, the total balance of investments classified as held-to-maturity was $404.8 million. There were no securities classified as held-to-maturity at December 31, 2021. During 2022, as a result of the Corporation’s asset/liability and capital management strategies, securities with a combined amortized cost of $220.8 million and a fair value of $213.7 million were transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. These held-to-maturity portfolio bonds continue to support liquidity through pledging and can be utilized as collateral against borrowings. In addition to these internal portfolio transfers, some of the investment purchases made by the Corporation during 2022 were also classified as held-to-maturity securities.

Book value per common share was $22.39 at December 31, 2022, representing a decrease of 2.0% from $22.85 at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $20.30 as of December 31, 2022, reflecting an increase of 0.4% from a tangible book value per common share of $20.22 as of December 31, 2021.1 The changes in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share compared to the prior year were mostly due to a $52.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the temporary unrealized valuation changes in the available-for-sale investment portfolio. The after-tax impact of these unrealized losses was substantially, but not completely, offset by a $46.3 million increase in retained earnings. Book value and tangible book value also benefited from the issuance price of the shares added from the previously discussed common equity capital raise completed in September of 2022. In addition, tangible book value per common share benefited from a lower core deposit intangible balance at December 31, 2022.

Performance Ratios

Annualized return on average equity was 13.86% and 12.45% for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to 13.39% and 13.17% for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 16.64% and 14.54% for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to 16.23% and 15.87% for the comparable periods in 2021, respectively.1

While the previously discussed common equity capital raise completed in the third quarter of 2022 significantly enhanced the Corporation’s capital position, it also impacted the performance ratios for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2022 and the related comparison to prior periods.

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 61.32% and 61.87% for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to 60.26% and 63.68% for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP ratio, was 60.87% and 61.40% for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to 59.76% and 63.19% for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.1 The increase for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily a result of expected increasing costs associated with the Corporation’s expanding franchise investments into the Cleveland and Southwest Virginia markets, coupled with its continued strategic investments in technologies focused on customer sales management and connectivity capabilities. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2021 included approximately $2.3 million in additional personnel costs primarily from higher incentive compensation accruals and certain retirement benefit expenses.

Revenue

Net interest income combined with non-interest income (“total revenue”) was $224.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $31.2 million, or 16.2%, from the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the following: Net interest income of $189.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased $29.9 million, or 18.7%, from the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of loan growth throughout 2022 and the benefits of the impact of rising interest rates in 2022 resulting in greater income on variable-rate loans, coupled with net growth in the Corporation’s investment portfolio. Included in net interest income were PPP-related fees, which totaled approximately $1.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $8.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net interest margin was 3.83% and 3.35% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.82% and 3.38% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 1 The yield on earning assets of 4.30% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased 51 basis points from 3.79% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of loan growth, the repricing of variable rate loans, and the Corporation’s redeployment of excess cash at the Federal Reserve to investment securities, partially offset by lower PPP-related fees in 2022 compared to 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 10 basis points from 0.52% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to 0.62% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases.



Total revenue was $59.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $8.9 million, or 17.4%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the following: Net interest income of $50.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $8.8 million, or 20.9%, from the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of loan growth and the net benefit of higher interest rates on both variable-rate loans and new loan production. Included in net interest income were PPP-related fees, which totaled approximately $19 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net interest margin was 4.07% and 3.38% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 4.03% and 3.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 1 The yield on earning assets of 4.95% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased 120 basis points from 3.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of loan growth and the Corporation redeploying excess cash at the Federal Reserve to investment securities. Net interest income also reflected the net benefit of higher interest rates, partially offset by lower PPP-related fees in 2022 compared to 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 77 basis points from 0.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 1.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases and short-term borrowings through the FHLB.



Total non-interest income was $34.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $1.3 million, or 4.0%, from the same period in 2021. Included in non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $651 thousand and $783 thousand, respectively, in net realized gains on available-for-sale securities. Non-interest income excluding realized gains on available-for-sale securities, a non-GAAP measure, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, increased $1.5 million, or 4.5%, from the same period in 2021.1 During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $432 thousand, or 6.4%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as the Corporation benefited from an increased number of wealth management relationships. Other notable increases during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 included increased income from service charges on deposits, other service charges and fees, pass-through income from small business investment companies (“SBICs”) and bank owned life insurance mostly due to an $883 thousand gain resulting from death benefit proceeds. These were partially offset by unrealized losses on equity securities and decreased mortgage banking activity.

Total non-interest income was $9.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $83 thousand, or 0.9%, from the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily the result of income from service charges and fees and pass-through income from SBICs, partially offset by decreased mortgage banking activity.

Non-Interest Expense

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, total non-interest expense was $137.6 million, reflecting an increase of $21.2 million, or 18.2%, from the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of (i) expansion of the Corporation’s workforce in its growth regions of Cleveland, Southwest Virginia, and Rochester, (ii) increased investments in technology aimed at enhancing both customer experience and expanding service delivery channels, and (iii) the Corporation’s sales management and increased legal and professional expenses.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, total non-interest expense was $37.0 million, reflecting an increase of $4.6 million, or 14.0%, from the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the same expense drivers as discussed above.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $15.0 million, representing a 19.2% effective tax rate, and $13.1 million, representing a 18.5% effective tax rate, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were $23.5 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $20.3 million, or 0.38% of total assets, as of December 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of total loans was 1.02% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 1.03% as of December 31, 2021. In addition, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 207.0% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 193.6% as of December 31, 2021.

Provision for credit losses was $8.6 million and $3.0 million for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to $6.0 million and $814 thousand for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Included in the provision for credit losses for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2022 was $603 thousand expense and a $38 thousand benefit, respectively, related to the allowance for unfunded commitments compared to no accrual towards the allowance for unfunded commitments for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net loan charge-offs were $2.1 million, or 0.05% of average total loans including loans held for sale, compared to $2.8 million, or 0.08%, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net loan charge-offs were $821 thousand, or 0.08% (annualized) of average total loans including loans held for sale, compared to $456 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized), during the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Capital

As of December 31, 2022, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $530.8 million, representing an increase of $87.9 million, or 19.9%, from December 31, 2021, primarily due to the $94.1 million increase in additional paid in capital as a result of the Corporation’s common stock offering and the increase from the Corporation’s earnings, partially offset by both common and preferred dividends paid during the year, and a significant increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss during the year resulting primarily from the temporary unrealized reduction in the value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation continue to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the Corporation’s ratio of common shareholders’ equity to total assets was 8.64% compared to 7.23% at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, was 7.90% compared to 6.45% at December 31, 2021. This increase was the result of the above-noted impacts of the Corporation’s common stock offering and an increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.1

Financial Tables

The following tables supplement the financial highlights described previously for CNB. All dollars are stated in thousands, except share and per share data.

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % change (unaudited)

2022 2021 % change Income Statement Interest and fees on loans $ 57,781 $ 40,923 41.2 % $ 194,149 $ 157,799 23.0 % Processing fees on PPP loans 19 1,920 (99.0)% 1,889 8,737 (78.4)% Interest and dividends on securities and cash and cash equivalents 4,645 3,486 33.2 % 17,700 13,064 35.5 % Interest expense (11,612 ) (4,270 ) 171.9 % (24,079 ) (19,820 ) 21.5 % Net interest income 50,833 42,059 20.9 % 189,659 159,780 18.7 % Provision for credit losses 2,950 814 262.4 % 8,589 6,003 43.1 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 47,883 41,245 16.1 % 181,070 153,777 17.7 % Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,806 1,806 0.0 % 7,206 6,195 16.3 % Other service charges and fees 943 731 29.0 % 3,196 2,436 31.2 % Wealth and asset management fees 1,716 1,719 (0.2)% 7,172 6,740 6.4 % Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 0 783 NM 651 783 (16.9)% Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 284 313 (9.3)% (1,149 ) 790 (245.4)% Mortgage banking 172 532 (67.7)% 1,237 3,147 (60.7)% Bank owned life insurance 655 636 3.0 % 3,433 2,638 30.1 % Card processing and interchange income 2,021 1,925 5.0 % 7,797 7,796 0.0 % Other non-interest income 1,410 479 194.4 % 5,223 2,909 79.5 % Total non-interest income 9,007 8,924 0.9 % 34,766 33,434 4.0 % Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 18,800 17,733 6.0 % 71,460 61,175 16.8 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,358 3,227 4.1 % 13,298 12,381 7.4 % Technology expense 5,093 3,271 55.7 % 17,041 11,723 45.4 % Advertising expense 1,021 763 33.8 % 2,887 2,081 38.7 % State and local taxes 957 961 (0.4)% 4,078 4,057 0.5 % Legal, professional, and examination fees 1,141 732 55.9 % 4,173 3,517 18.7 % FDIC insurance premiums 654 689 (5.1)% 2,796 2,509 11.4 % Card processing and interchange expenses 1,315 1,020 28.9 % 4,801 3,836 25.2 % Other non-interest expense 4,682 4,069 15.1 % 17,088 15,154 12.8 % Total non-interest expenses 37,021 32,465 14.0 % 137,622 116,433 18.2 % Income before income taxes 19,869 17,704 12.2 % 78,214 70,778 10.5 % Income tax expense 3,989 3,075 29.7 % 15,026 13,071 15.0 % Net income 15,880 14,629 8.6 % 63,188 57,707 9.5 % Preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,076 0.0 % 4,302 4,302 0.0 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 14,804 $ 13,553 9.2 % $ 58,886 $ 53,405 10.3 % Average diluted common shares outstanding 21,092,770 16,823,060 18,019,604 16,820,054 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.80 (12.5)% $ 3.26 $ 3.16 3.2 % Cash dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 0.0 % $ 0.700 $ 0.685 2.2 % Dividend payout ratio 25 % 22 % 21 % 22 % (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited)

2022 2021 Average Balances Total loans and loans held for sale $ 4,123,857 $ 3,560,753 $ 3,897,722 $ 3,465,919 Investment securities 787,259 735,926 813,172 675,124 Total earning assets 4,959,490 4,931,292 4,954,547 4,768,040 Total assets 5,311,790 5,240,449 5,284,213 5,058,900 Noninterest-bearing deposits 874,131 787,865 847,793 724,839 Interest-bearing deposits 3,714,040 3,835,434 3,796,642 3,733,327 Shareholders’ equity 505,992 440,808 455,748 431,062 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) (1) 404,079 338,798 353,800 329,012 Average Yields (annualized) Total loans and loans held for sale 5.58 % 4.80 % 5.06 % 4.83 % Investment securities 1.90 % 1.77 % 1.85 % 1.83 % Total earning assets 4.95 % 3.75 % 4.30 % 3.79 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.09 % 0.34 % 0.52 % 0.40 % Interest-bearing liabilities 1.20 % 0.43 % 0.62 % 0.52 % Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.20 % 1.14 % Return on average equity 12.45 % 13.17 % 13.86 % 13.39 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 14.54 % 15.87 % 16.64 % 16.23 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1) 4.03 % 3.41 % 3.82 % 3.38 % Efficiency Ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1) 61.40 % 63.19 % 60.87 % 59.76 % Net Loan Charge-Offs CNB Bank net loan charge-offs $ 437 $ 142 $ 694 $ 1,763 Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs 384 314 1,444 992 Total Corporation net loan charge-offs $ 821 $ 456 $ 2,138 $ 2,755 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average total loans and loans held for sale 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.08 %

(unaudited) % change December 31, December 31, versus 2022 2021 12/31/21 Ending Balance Sheet PPP loans, net of deferred processing fees $ 159 $ 45,203 (99.6)% Syndicated loans 156,649 125,761 24.6 % Loans 4,118,370 3,463,828 18.9 % Total Loans 4,275,178 3,634,792 17.6 % Loans held for sale 231 849 (72.8)% Investment securities – available for sale & equities 381,024 707,557 (46.1)% Investment securities – held to maturity 404,765 0 NM FHLB and other restricted stock holdings 9,034 2,966 204.6 % Other earning assets 47,401 689,758 (93.1)% Total earning assets 5,117,633 5,035,922 1.6 % Allowance for credit losses (43,436 ) (37,588 ) 15.6 % Goodwill 43,749 43,749 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 364 460 (20.9)% Other assets 356,869 286,396 24.6 % Total assets $ 5,475,179 $ 5,328,939 2.7 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 898,437 $ 792,086 13.4 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,007,202 1,079,336 (6.7)% Savings 2,270,337 2,457,745 (7.6)% Certificates of deposit 446,461 386,452 15.5 % Total deposits 4,622,437 4,715,619 (2.0)% Short-term borrowings 132,396 0 NA Subordinated debentures 20,620 20,620 0.0 % Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 83,964 83,661 0.4 % Other liabilities 85,000 66,192 28.4 % Total liabilities 4,944,417 4,886,092 1.2 % Common stock 0 0 NM Preferred stock 57,785 57,785 0.0 % Additional paid in capital 221,553 127,351 74.0 % Retained earnings 306,911 260,582 17.8 % Treasury stock (2,967 ) (2,477 ) 19.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,520 ) (394 ) 13,229.9 % Total shareholders’ equity 530,762 442,847 19.9 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,475,179 $ 5,328,939 2.7 % Ending shares outstanding 21,121,346 16,855,062 25.3 % Book value per common share $ 22.39 $ 22.85 (2.0)% Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 20.30 $ 20.22 0.4 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 7.90 % 6.45 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 10.80 % 8.22 % Common equity tier 1 ratio(3) 11.42 % 9.65 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio(3) 13.24 % 11.79 % Total risk-based ratio(3) 16.08 % 14.92 % (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans(2) $ 20,986 $ 19,420 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 1,121 168 Total nonperforming loans 22,107 19,588 Other real estate owned 1,439 707 Total nonperforming assets $ 23,546 $ 20,295 Loans modified in a troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”): Performing TDR loans $ 6,006 $ 9,006 Nonperforming TDR loans(2) 6,377 7,600 Total TDR loans $ 12,383 $ 16,606 Nonperforming assets / Total loans + OREO 0.55 % 0.56 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.43 % 0.38 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 206.98 % 193.55 % Allowance for credit losses / Total loans 1.02 % 1.03 % Allowance for credit losses / Total loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP)(1) 1.02 % 1.05 %

Financial Tables Notes: (1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). (2) Nonperforming TDR loans are also included in the balance of nonaccrual loans in the previous table. (3) Capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are estimated pending final regulatory filings.

Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields

The following tables present average balances of certain measures of our financial condition and net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis For the Three Months Ended, December 31, 2022 (unaudited) December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. ASSETS: Securities: Taxable (1) (4) $ 744,979 1.86 % $ 3,786 $ 689,148 1.70 % $ 2,945 Tax-exempt (1) (2) (4) 32,884 2.74 % 250 38,719 3.14 % 296 Equity securities (1) (2) 9,396 2.24 % 53 8,059 1.92 % 39 Total securities (4) 787,259 1.90 % 4,089 735,926 1.77 % 3,280 Loans receivable: Commercial (2) (3) 1,489,416 5.76 % 21,641 1,305,759 4.94 % 16,260 Mortgage and loans held for sale (2) (3) 2,515,400 5.22 % 33,112 2,147,866 4.45 % 24,096 Consumer (3) 119,041 10.93 % 3,280 107,128 10.17 % 2,746 Total loans receivable (3) 4,123,857 5.58 % 58,033 3,560,753 4.80 % 43,102 Other earning assets 48,374 4.96 % 605 634,613 0.17 % 270 Total earning assets 4,959,490 4.95 % $ 62,727 4,931,292 3.75 % $ 46,652 Noninterest-bearing assets: Cash and due from banks 54,791 54,257 Premises and equipment 96,804 82,347 Other assets 242,585 210,157 Allowance for credit losses (41,880 ) (37,604 ) Total non interest-bearing assets 352,300 309,157 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,311,790 $ 5,240,449 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Demand—interest-bearing $ 1,002,822 0.25 % $ 643 $ 1,031,385 0.17 % $ 441 Savings 2,293,534 1.33 % 7,681 2,384,345 0.19 % 1,127 Time 417,684 1.81 % 1,908 419,704 1.62 % 1,709 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,714,040 1.09 % 10,232 3,835,434 0.34 % 3,277 Short-term borrowings 34,865 4.25 % 369 0 0.00 % 0 Finance lease liabilities 394 5.03 % 5 476 4.17 % 5 Subordinated notes and debentures 104,546 3.82 % 1,006 112,586 3.48 % 988 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,853,845 1.20 % $ 11,612 3,948,496 0.43 % $ 4,270 Demand—noninterest-bearing 874,131 787,865 Other liabilities 77,822 63,280 Total liabilities 4,805,798 4,799,641 Shareholders’ equity 505,992 440,808 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,311,790 $ 5,240,449 Interest income/Earning assets 4.95 % $ 62,727 3.75 % $ 46,652 Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities 1.20 % 11,612 0.43 % 4,270 Net interest spread 3.75 % $ 51,115 3.32 % $ 42,382 Interest income/Earning assets 4.95 % 62,727 3.75 % 46,652 Interest expense/Earning assets 0.92 % 11,612 0.34 % 4,270 Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 4.03 % $ 51,115 3.41 % $ 42,382

(1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums. (2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $282 thousand and $323 thousand, respectively. (3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees. (4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $(66.8) million and $1.3 million, respectively.

The following tables present average balances of certain measures of our financial condition and net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis For the Twelve Months Ended, December 31, 2022 (unaudited) December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. ASSETS: Securities: Taxable (1) (4) $ 768,959 1.80 % $ 14,560 $ 624,330 1.70 % $ 10,500 Tax-exempt (1) (2) (4) 35,965 2.87 % 1,080 42,658 3.43 % 1,403 Equity securities (1) (2) 8,248 2.13 % 176 8,136 3.58 % 291 Total securities (4) 813,172 1.85 % 15,816 675,124 1.83 % 12,194 Loans receivable: Commercial (2) (3) 1,429,634 5.08 % 72,684 1,284,750 4.95 % 63,642 Mortgage and loans held for sale (2) (3) 2,355,662 4.78 % 112,583 2,080,000 4.51 % 93,738 Consumer (3) 112,426 10.48 % 11,778 101,169 9.98 % 10,098 Total loans receivable (3) 3,897,722 5.06 % 197,045 3,465,919 4.83 % 167,478 Other earning assets 243,653 1.16 % 2,112 626,997 0.14 % 881 Total earning assets 4,954,547 4.30 % $ 214,973 4,768,040 3.79 % $ 180,553 Noninterest-bearing assets: Cash and due from banks 51,670 48,673 Premises and equipment 89,940 79,807 Other assets 227,991 199,107 Allowance for credit losses (39,935 ) (36,727 ) Total noninterest-bearing assets 329,666 290,860 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,284,213 $ 5,058,900 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Demand—interest-bearing $ 1,061,452 0.20 % $ 2,131 $ 978,279 0.18 % $ 1,783 Savings 2,383,918 0.54 % 12,772 2,309,560 0.22 % 5,164 Time 351,272 1.40 % 4,930 445,488 1.82 % 8,115 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,796,642 0.52 % 19,833 3,733,327 0.40 % 15,062 Short-term borrowings 8,793 4.20 % 369 0 0.00 % 0 Finance lease liabilities 426 4.69 % 20 507 4.54 % 23 Subordinated notes and debentures 104,432 3.69 % 3,857 108,963 4.35 % 4,735 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,910,293 0.62 % $ 24,079 3,842,797 0.52 % $ 19,820 Demand—noninterest-bearing 847,793 724,839 Other liabilities 70,379 60,202 Total liabilities 4,828,465 4,627,838 Shareholders’ equity 455,748 431,062 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,284,213 $ 5,058,900 Interest income/Earning assets 4.30 % $ 214,973 3.79 % $ 180,553 Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities 0.62 % 24,079 0.52 % 19,820 Net interest spread 3.68 % $ 190,894 3.27 % $ 160,733 Interest income/Earning assets 4.30 % 214,973 3.79 % 180,553 Interest expense/Earning assets 0.48 % 24,079 0.41 % 19,820 Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.82 % $ 190,894 3.38 % $ 160,733

(1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums. (2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $1.2 million and $953 thousand, respectively. (3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees. (4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $(40.3) million and $9.9 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures under GAAP.

(unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Calculation of tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP): Shareholders’ equity $ 530,762 $ 442,847 Less: preferred equity 57,785 57,785 Common shareholders’ equity 472,977 385,062 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 Less: core deposit intangible 364 460 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 428,864 $ 340,853 Total assets $ 5,475,179 $ 5,328,939 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 Less: core deposit intangible 364 460 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,431,066 $ 5,284,730 Ending shares outstanding 21,121,346 16,855,062 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 22.39 $ 22.85 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 20.30 $ 20.22 Common shareholders’ equity / Total assets (GAAP) 8.64 % 7.23 % Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.90 % 6.45 %

(unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Calculation of allowance for credit losses / total loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP): Total allowance for credit losses $ 43,436 $ 37,588 Total loans $ 4,275,178 $ 3,634,792 Less: PPP-related loans 159 45,203 Adjusted total loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) $ 4,275,019 $ 3,589,589 Allowance for credit losses / total loans (GAAP) 1.02 % 1.03 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses / total loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) 1.02 % 1.05 %

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of net interest margin: Interest income $ 62,445 $ 46,329 $ 213,738 $ 179,600 Interest expense 11,612 4,270 24,079 19,820 Net interest income $ 50,833 $ 42,059 $ 189,659 $ 159,780 Average total earning assets $ 4,959,490 $ 4,931,292 $ 4,954,547 $ 4,768,040 Net interest margin (GAAP) (annualized) 4.07 % 3.38 % 3.83 % 3.35 % Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Interest income $ 62,445 $ 46,329 $ 213,738 $ 179,600 Tax equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP) 282 323 1,235 953 Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 62,727 46,652 214,973 180,553 Interest expense 11,612 4,270 24,079 19,820 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 51,115 $ 42,382 $ 190,894 $ 160,733 Average total earning assets $ 4,959,490 $ 4,931,292 $ 4,954,547 $ 4,768,040 Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (non-GAAP) (66,781 ) 1,297 (40,271 ) 9,879 Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP) $ 5,026,271 $ 4,929,995 $ 4,994,818 $ 4,758,161 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 4.03 % 3.41 % 3.82 % 3.38 %

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP): (1) Net interest income $ 50,833 $ 42,059 $ 189,659 $ 159,780 Add: Non-interest income 9,007 8,924 34,766 33,434 Less: Non-interest expense 37,021 32,465 137,622 116,433 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 22,819 $ 18,518 $ 86,803 $ 76,781

(1) Management believes that this is an important metric as it illustrates the underlying performance of the Corporation, it enables investors and others to assess the Corporation’s ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through the credit cycle and provides consistent reporting with a key metric used by bank regulatory agencies.

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 37,021 $ 32,465 $ 137,622 $ 116,433 Non-interest income $ 9,007 $ 8,924 $ 34,766 $ 33,434 Net interest income 50,833 42,059 189,659 159,780 Total revenue $ 59,840 $ 50,983 $ 224,425 $ 193,214 Efficiency ratio 61.87 % 63.68 % 61.32 % 60.26 % Calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 37,021 $ 32,465 $ 137,622 $ 116,433 Less: core deposit intangible amortization 23 25 96 107 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 36,998 $ 32,440 $ 137,526 $ 116,326 Non-interest income $ 9,007 $ 8,924 $ 34,766 $ 33,434 Net interest income $ 50,833 $ 42,059 $ 189,659 $ 159,780 Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP) 1,244 1,263 5,011 4,973 Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 1,658 1,620 6,509 6,416 Adjusted net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 51,247 42,416 191,157 161,223 Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 60,254 $ 51,340 $ 225,923 $ 194,657 Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 61.40 % 63.19 % 60.87 % 59.76 %

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net income $ 15,880 $ 14,629 $ 63,188 $ 57,707 Less: preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,076 4,302 4,302 Net income available to common shareholders $ 14,804 $ 13,553 $ 58,886 $ 53,405 Average shareholders’ equity $ 505,992 $ 440,808 $ 455,748 $ 431,062 Less: average goodwill & intangibles 44,128 44,225 44,163 44,265 Less: average preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,785 57,785 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 404,079 $ 338,798 $ 353,800 $ 329,012 Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized) 12.45 % 13.17 % 13.86 % 13.39 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) (annualized) 11.61 % 12.20 % 12.92 % 12.39 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 14.54 % 15.87 % 16.64 % 16.23 %

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of non-interest income excluding net realized gains on available-for-sale securities (non-GAAP): Non-interest income $ 9,007 $ 8,924 $ 34,766 $ 33,434 Less: net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 0 783 651 783 Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 9,007 $ 8,141 $ 34,115 $ 32,651

