CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Growth Boost by Growing Technology, Time-Effectiveness With High Precision And Quality in End-Use Sectors

New York, US, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Information by Product Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market could thrive at a rate of 6.2% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 117 Billion by the end of the year 2030

CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Overview

CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market refers to the market for machine tools that are designed to cut and shape metal components using Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology. These machines are programmed with computer-aided design (CAD) software to create precise, complex shapes and patterns from metal sheets or bars. CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools are widely used in manufacturing industries such as aerospace, automotive, and engineering.

The uses and applications of CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools are diverse and versatile. These machines are used to manufacture metal parts and components with high precision and accuracy. They are used in a range of applications, from small, precision parts in medical devices to large-scale components for aerospace and defense industries.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools industry include

DMG MORI CO. LTD

FANUC CORPORATION

JTEKT CORPORATION

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Hurco Companies Inc

Okuma Corporation

Makino Milling Machine Co Ltd

Haas Automation Inc

EMAG GmbH & Co

Komatsu Ltd

AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO LTD

Among others.

December 2021

DMG Mori announced the launch of its new “DMG Mori Machine Cloud” platform. This platform provides users with real-time machine data and analysis, enabling them to optimize production processes and improve overall efficiency.

CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market. The disruption of global supply chains and decreased demand for manufactured goods led to a decline in the market in 2020. However, the post-COVID scenario is expected to see a rebound in the market as manufacturing activity resumes and companies invest in automation and digitalization to improve efficiency and productivity.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, and Application Key Market Opportunities Broader Scope In Emerging Economies

New product launches and R&D amongst major key players Key Market Drivers Growing Demand From Major End-Use Sectors

Time-Effectiveness With High Precision And Quality



CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The demand for customized and complex metal components is a key driver of the CNC metal cutting machine tools market. The increasing demand for precision engineering in various industries such as aerospace, defense, and medical devices is driving the demand for CNC metal cutting machine tools. These machines offer high precision, accuracy, and repeatability, which is essential in industries where precision and accuracy are critical. Moreover, CNC metal cutting machines are highly efficient, reduce scrap rates, and lower labor costs, which further contributes to their growing demand.

Another significant factor driving the market growth is the increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing processes. The need for higher productivity, quality, and safety in manufacturing processes is leading to the adoption of automation solutions. CNC metal cutting machines are an integral part of the automation process, offering greater flexibility, accuracy, and speed than conventional machines. The rising adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing, is also driving market growth by enabling manufacturers to optimize their processes and improve productivity.

The expansion of the aerospace and automotive industries, especially in emerging economies, is another significant driver of the CNC metal cutting machine tools market. These industries require high precision and accuracy in their manufacturing processes, which is driving the demand for CNC metal-cutting machines. The increasing investment in aerospace and defense in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is driving the market growth in these regions. Similarly, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is driving the demand for CNC metal-cutting machines in the automotive industry.



Market Restraints:

One of the primary market restraints for the CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market is the high initial cost of these machines, which can limit their adoption by small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, the complexity of operating and maintaining these machines can be a barrier for some companies.

CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The Product Type in the market includes Vertical Machine Centers, Horizontal Machine centers, and CNC grinders.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Aerospace and Defense, Shipbuilding, Construction, and Automotive.



Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is the largest market for CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools, with countries like China and Japan dominating the market. The North American market is also significant, with the United States being a major player in the market. Europe is another significant market, with countries like Germany and Italy being major players in the industry. The market in these regions is driven by the growth of manufacturing industries, increasing investment in automation, and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

