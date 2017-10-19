CNL Growth Properties Completes Successful Liquidation

Orlando, Fla., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

CNL Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT) which invested in the development of Class A multifamily communities in the mid-Atlantic and Sun Belt regions of the United States, has completed the successful liquidation of its portfolio according to the plan approved by shareholders in August 2016. The company closed on the sale of its 17th and final property, Haywood Reserve in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sept. 29, 2017, for $53.8 million.

During the week of Oct. 23, the company will issue its final cash distribution of $120.7 million, which equals $5.35 per share and compares favorably to the most recent published estimated net asset value per share of $5.01. The final distribution is in addition to the $7.65 per share in cash distributions that were paid to shareholders between February 2015 and December 2016, bringing total distributions to $13.00 per share.

Shareholders also received quarterly stock distributions between October 2010 and September 2014, which increased the number of shares held by a shareholder by 3.4 percent to 40 percent, depending on when the shares were originally purchased. For example, shareholders who invested in CNL Growth Properties in December 2009 have received an additional 0.4 shares in the company for each share originally purchased. They will receive a total of $18.21 in distributions for each $10 invested. The shareholders who invested in April 2014 have received an additional 0.034 shares for each share originally purchased and will receive a total of $13.45 in distributions for each $11 invested.

During its life cycle, CNL Growth Properties developed from the ground up, 17 Class A rental communities in nine states with eight leading development partners. Total development costs were $623.6 million for the 17 projects, creating 4,930 new dwelling units in aggregate. The portfolio was sold in 17 individual transactions for a total of $868.3 million.

“The successful liquidation of CNL Growth Properties occurred much quicker and, more importantly, generated significantly higher proceeds for our shareholders than we originally forecasted,” said Stephen H. Mauldin, president and CEO of CNL Growth Properties. “We are quite pleased with the performance and outcome of this investment vehicle, which was in large part driven by the high quality of the portfolio that was created and the exceptional relationships we have worked hard to create with our carefully selected development partners. We appreciate the confidence shareholders have placed in us as stewards of their capital.”

About CNL Growth Properties, Inc.

CNL Growth Properties, Inc. is a non-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) strategically designed for growth. The REIT seeks commercial real estate investment opportunities in growth-oriented markets with a focus on multifamily development. For more information, visit cnlgrowthproperties.com .

About CNL Financial Group

CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com .

