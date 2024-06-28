A flash poll conducted by CNN following Thursday night’s presidential debate showed former President Trump soundly defeating President Biden.

The CNN poll posted on air showed that 67% of debate watchers felt that Trump won the debate compared to 33% who believe Biden won the debate.

CNN’s poll following the final 2020 presidential debate showed 53% of viewers felt Biden won compared to 39% who said Trump won.

The majority of users on social media seemingly ag

