Relevant Period: Mar. 8, 2021 – Aug. 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 25, 2022

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Securities Class Action:

The class action is brought on behalf investors in Coupang’s March 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), through which the company raised gross proceeds of $3.5 billion.

The complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose in the IPO offering documents that: (a) Coupang was engaged in improper anti-competitive practices with its suppliers and other third parties in violation of applicable regulations; (b) Coupang had improperly adjusted search algorithms and manipulated product reviews on its marketplace platform to prioritize its own private-label branded products over those of other sellers and merchants, to the detriment of consumers, merchants, and suppliers; (c) unbeknownst to its Rocket WOW loyalty program members, Coupang was selling products to non-member customers at lower prices; and, (d) Coupang’s historical revenues, competitive advantages, and growing market share were the result of systemic, improper, unethical, and/or illegal practices.

By July 14, 2022, after The Korea Times reported that Korea regulators were investigating Coupang for falsely advertising membership benefits of its Rocket WOW loyalty program, shares of Coupang closed at $14.25, or almost 60% below the IPO price.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Coupang’s true source of growth was its anti-competitive conduct,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

