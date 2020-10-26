Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CNS Partners Releases Manufacturing IT as a Service Solution

CNS Partners Releases Manufacturing IT as a Service Solution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

IT solution custom-tailored to meet the unique needs of manufacturing firms

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CNS Partners today announced the availability of a new IT solution custom tuned to the needs of manufacturing companies – Manufacturing IT as a Service (MITaaS). The company has taken a complete suite of IT solutions and services and turned it into a single offering—one that uniquely meets needs of manufacturing firms while addressing common challenges manufacturers face.

Manufacturers struggle to make IT technology decisions, understand the intricate details of IT products and integration, or test and maintain the expansive set of components needed to keep a manufacturing business running.  With decades of manufacturing IT experience, CNS Partners created a single service offering that includes everything a manufacturing firm needs to support its ongoing business productivity and growth. 

The MITaaS™ package includes:

  • firewalls,
  • switches,
  • redundant Internet connectivity,
  • enterprise-grade print solutions,
  • servers,
  • storage,
  • antivirus software,
  • backup services,
  • security policies,
  • endpoints suitable to the task at hand,
  • remote access solutions that include two-factor authentication,
  • a high availability help desk,
  • on-premise technicians,
  • third-party penetration testing,
  • and hardware and software licensing for all of the above.

“We have taken into account the needs of office workers, executives, designers, plant floor workers, mobile or fork truck operators, sales team members, and users of conference rooms and HR information stations,” said Marc Schwartz, CNS-Partners CEO. “The benefit of our offering is that it’s comprehensive, tested, reliable and affordable. It simplifies life for manufacturers, allowing them to remain focused on their core business,” he added.

Manufacturers who are interested in learning more can visit the Manufacturing IT as a Service page on the company website or schedule a call to learn more about MITaaS.

About CNS-Partners: The company is focused on providing comprehensive integrated solutions and breaking down the barriers that prevent manufacturers from enjoying the benefits of the cloud and other modern IT solutions typically only available to large enterprises. We have distilled our knowledge and expertise into our latest offering, Manufacturing IT as a Service™.

Marc Schwartz
978.710.0005
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.