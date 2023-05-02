CO2 Dosing System Market Analysis by Type (Natural Gas CO2 Generators, Propane CO2 Generators, Multi-Fuel Infrared CO2 Generators), by Application (Greenhouses, Enclosed Area, Commercial Growers) & By Regions – Global Insights 2023 to 2033

Rockville, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The CO2 dosing system industry has grown at a rapid rate and is expected to record a significant CAGR of 5.2%. The global CO2 dosing system market is expected to rise from US$ 1.38 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.3 billion by 2033.

The demand for fresh fruits and vegetables and rising consumer knowledge about food safety and quality, are spurring the market expansion. The surging adoption of dosing systems in floriculture applications is accelerating CO2 dosing device market expansion.

CO2 Dosing System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 2.3 Billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blueprint Controllers, Johnson Gas Appliance, Titan Controls, Blueprint Controllers, GGS Structures, HORCONEX, Titan Controls, Van Dijk Heating Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Intrinsic Growth Aspects

Processed foods and carbonated beverages demand is shooting up

Rising population and rising disposable income

Rapid urbanization and industrialization are occurring in developing countries

Technological developments in CO2 dosing systems increase efficiency and reduce emissions

Strict environmental laws are in place to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Is there Room for Manoeuvre in the Market?

Opportunities for manufacturers in the agriculture and horticulture sectors are rising the need for quicker plant growth and improved crop yields. Moreover, the CO2 dosing system demand is being driven by the rising popularity of indoor gardening.

Key Takeaways

The greenhouse segment of the application category to lead the market from 2023 to 2033.

In terms of revenue share, North America dominated the global CO2 dosing system market in 2023.

Factors Hindering Market Growth

A few market limitations for CO2 dosing systems include the high cost of CO2 dosing systems. Additionally, the availability of alternate ways for boosting CO2 levels in indoor gardening. A challenge is also the lack of customer understanding about the benefits of CO2 dosing systems.

Regional Analysis

In terms of revenue share, North America may continue to dominate the global CO2 dosing system industry in 2023. The region is predicted to grow at a sluggish pace over the projection period. Owing to rising demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as other commodities like tobacco and lucerne. Furthermore, increased crop protection product awareness is expected to accelerate regional growth throughout the projection period.

Due to rising demand from nations such as China and India, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience a swift growth rate in the global CO2-dosing device market. By 2033, the region is predicted to account for a sizable share of the global CO2 dosing system business. The expansion of the Asia Pacific market is attributed to increased investments by key CO2 dosing system manufacturers in the region.

What is the CO2 Generator Market’s Current State of Play?

The popularity of indoor gardening and the rising desire for greater crop yields are driving the continued growth of the CO2 dosing system business. Despite this, the CO2 dosing system industry is extremely fragmented. As numerous competitors are providing various CO2 dosing devices.

Market Analysis for CO2 Dosing Systems

Technology innovation and advancement in several industries are introducing new participants to the CO2 dosing system market. Hydrofarm, Titan Controls, Autopilot, Green Air Products, and Growtronix are some market’s prominent participants.

Recent Advancements

Blueprint Software Systems Provides a Solution to RPA Buyer’s Remorse

Blueprint Software Systems announced a new re-platforming solution to alleviate buyer’s remorse for RPA platforms. It allows organizations to redeploy and improve current automation from a legacy RPA platform to a new RPA platform without manual recoding.

Blueprint Software Systems and Avanade get into a Collaboration

Blueprint Software Systems and Avanade, the premier digital innovator in the Microsoft ecosystem, established a strategic worldwide alliance. It may enable organizations to move to Microsoft Power Automate from alternative platforms. Such as Automation Anywhere at a fraction of the time and cost of manual conversion.

Key Segments Covered

By Type : Natural Gas CO2 Generators Propane CO2 Generators Multi-Fuel Infrared CO2 Generators

By Application : Greenhouses Enclosed Area Commercial Growers



