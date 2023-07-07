FirstBank and Desert Community Foundation Call on Community to Support Local Nonprofits

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coachella Valley Giving Day (CV Giving Day) returns to the Coachella Valley on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. This 24-hour online philanthropic event brings the community together to raise funds and awareness for local nonprofits. The event is presented by FirstBank, one of the largest privately held banks in the country with a focus on “banking for good,” Desert Community Foundation (DCF), and the Regional Access Project Foundation (RAP). In 2023, the inaugural event successfully raised over $369,000 for 159 Coachella Valley nonprofits.

“Last year’s inaugural event raised much-needed funds for charitable organizations and was a wonderful springboard for future giving days,” said Jake Wuest, California Market President at FirstBank. “We look forward to building on the campaign and driving even more support for so many of Coachella Valley’s inspiring nonprofit organizations.”

Nonprofits can register to participate in CV Giving Day at no cost from November 5, 2023, to February 4, 2024. Participating nonprofits will have a chance to win thousands of dollars in incentive prizing.

“Nearly 200 nonprofits participated the first year, and a large majority of those received donor contributions,” said Leticia De Lara, CEO at the RAP Foundation. “Our goal is to attract, and help, even more local nonprofits in 2024.”

Early giving will be available from February 5, 2024, allowing donors to contribute to their chosen nonprofits before the official event.

“CV Giving Day provides a platform for our community to give back and support our essential local nonprofits,” said Mary Panesar, Executive Director at the Desert Community Foundation. “We are grateful for the community’s support during the inaugural year and for FirstBank’s help making this impactful event possible in the Coachella Valley.”

Visit www.cvgivingday.org to learn more, register, and donate.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across California, Colorado, and Arizona. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $85 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

About Desert Community Foundation

Desert Community Foundation is a public charity organization that has been serving the communities of the Coachella Valley since 1999. DCF works to address the core concerns and needs of the region including access to higher education, youth development, housing, health care, animal welfare, and the arts and culture—which are critical to our quality of life. DCF manages multiple charitable funds and stewards more than $115 million in assets. Through its partnerships with local donors, nonprofits, and community members, DCF is dedicated to the promise of creating a strong and prosperous future for the region. For more information, visit https://www.desertfoundation.org/.

