The company will utilize the Percipience solution to unify data from existing core administration and financial systems.

NEW ORLEANS, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Percipience, an insurtech data and analytics software provider, is pleased to announce Coaction Specialty Insurance Company (Coaction Specialty) has selected the company’s platform independent data and analytics solution, Data Magnifier, to establish a new enterprise data hub.

Based in Morristown, New Jersey, Coaction Specialty is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coaction Global (Coaction), a B Corporation-certified insurance holding company focused on specialty property and casualty (P&C) coverages. Coaction Specialty prefers to differentiate itself from competitors through an emphasis on underwriting expertise, focused distribution, and a commitment to providing innovative products and services with true customer value. At the end of a thorough digital transformation initiative, Coaction Specialty needed a data model and reporting solution which could be implemented quickly and efficiently.

“Percipience offers an end-to-end solution that provides speed to delivery, comprehensive data insights in the insurance space, and a vehicle to govern our data,” said Bill Hart, CTO for Coaction Specialty. “Data Magnifier provides the guard rails to deliver robust insurance solutions with the flexibility for our company-specific data needs. You can definitely tell insurance experts were in the room when designing this product. Data Magnifier follows insurance industry standards, but organized in a manner that facilitates rapid implementation and development.”

Percipience’s Data Magnifier helps insurance organizations leverage existing technology and systems instead of engaging in an expensive rip-and-replace initiative to deliver needed, relevant data insights to underwriters, actuaries, CXO, and operations leaders. Coaction Specialty is leveraging their existing technical stack investments by deploying Data Magnifier on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the PostgreSQL open-source database and is implementing the product themselves following less than one week of training from Percipience.

“Specialty insurance is a strong segment for Percipience and Data Magnifier,” said Bruce F. Broussard Jr., managing partner at Percipience. “Part of the reason Coaction selected us was a desire to own their data solution, and we are proud that the product and documentation are allowing them to join the group of our clients who are implementing and controlling their solution end-to-end. While supporting them if needed, we’ll continue to focus on expanding the product to add more value for Coaction Specialty and all our clients.”

About Percipience

Percipience is an insurtech data and analytics software provider, whose core-system agnostic Data Magnifier platform quickly transforms siloed data from multiple sources into a competitive advantage. Data Magnifier’s comprehensive integration, data management, and reporting components can be deployed on any cloud platform and database. Delivered with the detailed documentation of an in-house developed application, Data Magnifier gives insurers full control of how the solution is managed and empowers insurers to own their data. For more information, please visit www.percipience.com.

About Coaction Global (Coaction)

Coaction Global, Inc. (Coaction), headquartered in Morristown, NJ, is the parent of Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Coaction Specialty), a specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company, providing a range of property and casualty solutions to customers across the United States through its insurance company subsidiaries. The member insurance companies of Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about Coaction, please visit www.coactionspecialty.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597