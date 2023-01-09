Data Industry Innovator Produces Events & Content Focused on Data Transformation Awareness and Community Building

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coalesce.io , the data transformation company, today announced the first annual Column Awareness Week . The inaugural week features a series of events and educational content for the data community. The goal is to drive awareness and discussion around the value of column awareness while performing complex data transformations.

“We’re helping to create a conversation around disruptive ideas and technology that can drastically improve people’s work,” shared Armon Petrossian, CEO and Co-Founder of Coalesce. “We focus so much of our day-to-day on building the product and working with customers, we wanted to take a step back and organize something fun and educational.”

“Everything has a day or a week, so why not raise awareness on the importance of column-aware metadata? Yes, it’s a little tongue-in-cheek but we want to make this technical topic more approachable and shine a light on the next level of innovation the data world can get excited about,” continued Petrossian.

Why Column Awareness Matters

Today, data teams are managing cloud data on the scale of thousands of tables running on hundreds of thousands, even millions, of columns. The only reasonable way to manage and understand all that data is with solutions that are column-aware.

Column awareness uses metadata at the column level to provide intelligence on how an organization’s data is connected and transformed. This knowledge automates column-level lineage and the creation and maintenance of database objects, and ultimately provides the agility needed for today’s diverse and prodigious cloud data.

“Coalesce’s column-aware architecture allows us to build very quickly and apply reusable column-aware data patterns to what would otherwise be time-consuming, complex manual coding,” shared Ajay Bidani, Data and Insights Manager at Powell. “Our team is now able to plan and deliver for scale with more visibility and confidence, while keeping costs optimized.”

Want to learn more about Column-Aware Technology & how it helps?

Throughout the week, Coalesce is sharing additional content on LinkedIn that includes:

Videos Column Awareness Week: What to Expect Coalesce Co-founders Discuss Column Awareness Follow us on LinkedIn for more…

Articles: Why Column-Aware Matters Data Patterns Enable Data Transformations at Scale Why Your Data Pipelines Need to Be Column-Aware Follow us on LinkedIn for more…



Interested in participating in Column Awareness Week?

Coalesce is co-hosting the following events on Wednesday, January 11, 2023:

Virtual Coffee with Coalesce LinkedIn Live Stream

Dive into how to transform, grow, and recession-proof your data career with Joe Reis and Matt Housley, co-authors of Fundamentals of Data Engineering .

Dive into how to transform, grow, and recession-proof your data career with Joe Reis and Matt Housley, co-authors of . In-Person Column-Aware Cocktails Happy Hour in San Francisco

Join the Coalesce team and Ben Rogojan (a.k.a. SeattleDataGuy ) for a lively in-person happy hour to celebrate columns and cocktails at SPIN in San Francisco. Register here .

To learn more about Column Awareness Week and Coalesce, please visit: https://coalesce.io/column-awareness-week/

