Coalesce Partners with Snowflake, Fivetran and Other Data Players to Drive Adoption of Modern Data Stack

Data Transformation Company Attracts Key Partners Shortly After Exiting Stealth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coalesce , the data transformation company, today announced partnerships with dominant players in the data industry, including Fivetran and Snowflake , to make data teams more efficient and productive, delivering faster results than any other data transformation tool on the market. The Coalesce Data Transformation platform combines the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation for data transformations.

The partnership with Coalesce allows Snowflake customers to automate the data transformation process, cutting down on time and resources spent preparing data to get the most out of Snowflake. Without Coalesce, the process is manual and time consuming.

“With near limitless scalability, Snowflake is a groundbreaking platform for ingesting data of any type – structured, semi-structured or unstructured – transforming that raw data into actionable information and serving those insights to users. Up to now, the process of creating and orchestrating data pipelines in Snowflake has been a largely manual, code driven task,” said John Gontarz, Field CTO at Snowflake. “Coalesce has directly addressed this complexity by creating a GUI based solution, backed by code, that provides drag-and-drop access to the functionality the Snowflake platform offers. By automating much of the data transformation and orchestration work and pushing down all transformations into Snowflake, our customers can complete projects and realize value out of Snowflake much faster.”

Coalesce is also partnering with Fivetran, the leader in data integration for Snowflake, to eliminate many of the pain points customers can experience when preparing data for integration.

“Fivetran has always taken an ‘automation first’ approach to extracting and loading data,” said Michael Bull, Director of Strategic Alliances at Fivetran. “Coalesce applies this same philosophy to the data transformation process, so we’re excited to make this partnership official and offer our customers an automated, best of breed ELT stack.”

Along with its strategic technology partnerships, Coalesce recently launched an SI Partner Program to go-to-market with the top Snowflake experts around the world. Companies including BDO Lixar, Digital Hive, Infomotion, Kipi.bie and Teknion have become Coalesce practitioners, allowing them to deliver results to their clients significantly faster.

Earlier this year, Coalesce worked closely with Canadian partner BDO Lixar to help Burnco, a fourth generation aggregate construction materials company, modernize its data stack. The Burnco team quickly replicated its data into Snowflake using Fivetran and were introduced to Coalesce as it looked for a way to develop its brand new data warehouse on Snowflake from scratch. With expert guidance from BDO Lixar, Burnco was able to ship its Enterprise Data Warehouse to production in just three weeks, and the team began to see results from its investment in Snowflake.

“We couldn’t believe how quickly we worked through this process with Coalesce. All of the other solutions we considered would take months, and we were done in weeks. We couldn’t ask for a better experience and end result,” said Jody Swarbrick, Senior Manager of Data & Analytics at Burnco.

Ordinarily, this type of project can require months to complete by several data engineers, but with Coalesce, partners benefit from:

Speed of delivery – Coalesce automates the data transformation process resulting in more projects in less time.

– Coalesce automates the data transformation process resulting in more projects in less time. Efficiency for everyone – Coalesce frees up time for engineers resulting in freedom to support more clients with less engineers.

Coalesce frees up time for engineers resulting in freedom to support more clients with less engineers. Code standardization – Coalesce standardizes code and automates documentation making handoff back to the client seamless.

“We saw that data teams were struggling to keep up with business demands and knew that there had to be a better way to approach this challenge. There is no shortage of data and making that data accessible in an efficient and flexible way will be a game changer for many companies,” said Armon Petrossian, Co-Founder and CEO at Coalesce. “Coming out of stealth just a few short months ago and already having this impressive list of partners is not just exciting, but it also validates the need for technology solutions like ours.”

Attending Snowflake Summit from June 13 -16, 2022? Stop by booth #2133 to connect with the Coalesce team or learn more here: https://coalesce.io/partners/

Resources

Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn

Follow Coalesce on Twitter

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation tool built for scale. As the first platform to combine the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation for data transformations, Coalesce customers benefit from increased data engineer productivity and insights. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Coalesce is backed by 11.2 Capital and GreatPoint Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at https://coalesce.io/ .