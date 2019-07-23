COAST Autonomous selects Ouster LIDAR as part of optimized technology stack

Breaking News
Ouster LIDAR to be used for obstacle detection and vehicle localization

PASADENA, CA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

COAST Autonomous announces today that it has signed an MOU with leading LIDAR manufacturer Ouster.   As COAST begins to ramp up production of self-driving passenger shuttles and autonomous utility vehicles, Ouster’s LIDAR solution will be a critical component in COAST’s technology stack.  COAST will use the Ouster OS1 LIDAR primarily for vehicle localization and obstacle detection.

“Automated vehicles require accurate and reliable perception systems to meet the demands of safe, urban mobility,” said Angus Pacala, co-founder and CEO of Ouster. “The OS1 lidar delivers an industry-leading combination of reliability, performance, and affordability that is instrumental in helping companies like COAST Autonomous advance the future of transportation.”

“Our focus is on safety without compromising performance, while providing a cost-effective service,” said Pierre Lefevre, co-founder and CTO of COAST.  “The Ouster OS1 is an excellent choice as it strikes a unique balance between price, field of view, angular resolution, range, and size.  I have also been very impressed with the robust design and its ability to withstand all weather conditions and terrain, which are very important as we roll out deployments around the world, including at the Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines, universities in Florida and at the KCRP Rail Yard in Texas.”

About COAST Autonomous

COAST Autonomous is a self-driving technology company delivering AV solutions at appropriate speeds for moving people and goods in urban and campus environments. COAST’s mission is to build community by connecting people with mobility solutions that put pedestrians first and give cities back to people. At the center of one of the fastest and most profound disruptions to impact the transportation and logistics industries, COAST has developed the full stack of Autonomous Vehicle (AV) software that includes mapping and localization, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), fleet management and supervision systems. Partnering with proven manufacturers, COAST can provide a variety of vehicles equipped with its best-in-class software to offer Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions to cities, theme parks, campuses, airports, and other private sites. Based in Pasadena, California, COAST’s team is recognized for its experience and expertise in all aspects of implementing and operating AV fleets while prioritizing safety and the user experience. To learn how COAST Autonomous can help you power autonomous transportation in your environment, please visit www.coastautonomous.com.

 

Contact: Mike Cherenson, SCG Advertising + Public Relations
Tel: 973.992-7800, x. 104 / [email protected]

 

About Ouster

Ouster builds high-resolution lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, and beyond. Using its unique multi-beam flash lidar architecture, Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, and affordable, while delivering camera-like image quality. Since its founding in 2015, Ouster has secured over 400 customers and $90 million in funding. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco and led by CEO Angus Pacala and CTO Mark Frichtl.

 

Media Contact: Damon Lavrinc | [email protected]

 

 

 

 

CONTACT: Michael Cherenson
SCG Advertising + Public Relations for Coast Autonomous
973.919.6228
[email protected]
