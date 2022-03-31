Breaking News
Coastal Cloud Awarded as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report for U.S. 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Coastal Cloud designated a “Leader” in both Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket and Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud Midmarket, as well as a “Product Challenger” in Implementation Services for Analytics Solutions on Salesforce.

ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket

As a “Leader,” Coastal Cloud’s product portfolios and competitive strategies are strongly positioned to win business in the markets covered by the study, exhibiting innovative strength and competitive stability.
Palm Coast, Fla., USA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coastal Cloud, a Salesforce Expert Partner technology consulting firm, has recently received several recognition awards from ISG Provider Lens™, through the research of Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. 

Founded in 2012, Coastal Cloud provides consulting, implementation and managed services for businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. The company was identified as both a Leader and a Product Challenger in ISG’s Provider Lens™ evaluation for its work during the 2021 project year. This includes “Leader” in both Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket and Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud Midmarket, as well as “Product Challenger” in Implementation Services for Analytics Solutions on Salesforce. 

“We are honored to be recognized by ISG for awards in all of these categories. It highlights our emphasis on customer satisfaction and the foundation we were built on,” said Tim Hale, co-founder and managing partner of Coastal Cloud. 

ISG Provider Lens™ has defined “Leader” as companies that have a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence, and an established competitive position. As a “Leader,” Coastal Cloud’s product portfolios and competitive strategies are strongly positioned to win business in the markets covered by the study, exhibiting innovative strength and competitive stability. 

“Product Challengers” were defined as companies that offer a product and service portfolio that reflect excellent service and technology stacks. In this category, Coastal Cloud delivers an unmatched broad and deep range of capabilities and invests to enhance their market presence and competitive strengths. 

ISG reviewer, Rainer Suletzki, states “Coastal Cloud is an excellent provider of Salesforce implementations for mid-size clients, with a strong market presence across the U.S. and the company is highly capable of implementing marketing-related Salesforce solutions with an impressive certification level.” 

The report notes the company’s expertise in core clouds with strong domain expertise in healthcare, manufacturing, high-tech, nonprofit and public sector. It also recognizes the company’s focus on agile implementation of Salesforce Core Clouds and well-defined design phase, where the specific customer situation is analyzed in depth and best practices are applied. Coastal Cloud’s 450+ employees are all based in the U.S. and offer a delivery model with high customer proximity. 

Download the Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket Report here.

Download the Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud Midmarket Report here.

About Coastal Cloud 

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert based in Palm Coast, Florida. Through its unique consulting business model, the company provides implementations and managed services to assist clients in migrating to next-generation systems. Coastal Cloud has pre-configured the Salesforce platform to help state and local government agencies meet the challenges of grants management, workforce management, connected city initiatives, and disaster recovery. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 Customer Satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 on G2.com for Salesforce Consulting. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

CONTACT: Jessie Werner
Coastal Cloud
615-881-3782
jessie.werner@coastalcloud.us

