Coastal Cloud Makes Top 100 Best Companies List

Coastal Cloud was recently named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For.

Sara Hale co-founded Coastal Cloud in the emerging years of cloud technology. Sara, and her husband and founding partner Tim Hale, knew this technology shift had the potential to change not only the speed of digital transformation in business, but also opened up the possibilities for an entirely new type of business model. Sara has been recognized numerous times for her role as a woman leader. She has been recognized as a “a Tech Leader of the Year” by Jacksonville Business Journal and is a frequent guest speaker, sharing the blueprints on how to create a modern workforce and build a career as a “Woman in Tech”.

Coastal Cloud has a large team of over 215 experts holding 750+ Salesforce certifications and has completed over 2,600 projects for over 730 clients. Coastal Cloud delivers services 100% onshore across a network of delivery centers in Florida, Kentucky, Washington DC and Colorado.



ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Aug. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One hundred companies are ranked in small, medium and large employer categories.

To participate, companies or government entities had to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“This year it was appropriate to focus on how the Best Companies to Work For responded to the impact of the coronavirus,” says Executive Editor Mark Howard. “The companies we report on found creative ways to keep their businesses going while supporting their employees and continuing to serve their customers.”

“An impressive list of Florida companies… that know how to do it right!” says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. “When faced with the challenges during these uncertain times, many of these companies didn’t flinch. Knowing they needed to pivot, shift working conditions, maintain morale, provide safe working environments and still drive business opportunities, they got it done… these best companies provide inspiration and lessons we can all learn from.”

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to www.FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend is Florida’s Business Authority—an award-winning media company delivering balanced, trusted, in-depth business news and information across print and digital platforms. Florida Trend reports on all industry sectors, including health care, education, research and technology, finance, law, transportation and real estate. Its monthly business magazine is read by more than 270,000 influential business, civil and governmental leaders and its companion website, FloridaTrend.com, garners a million page-views and over 160,000 unique visitors each month.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, BCG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.BestCompaniesGroup.com.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is an award winning, women-founded, women-led Salesforce Platinum Partner that provides proven solutions to improve every aspect of a business. They have industry expertise in Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Nonprofits, Communications & Media, High Tech, Private Equity and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 Customer Satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is the #1 rated Consulting Partner on G2Crowd.com. Coastal Cloud attributes their success to a unique company culture, nimble expert on-shore only teams, and a focus on delivery quality and long term customer relationships.

