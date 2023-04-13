Inc.’s sixth annual Female Founders list honors Sara Hale for helping businesses adopt flexible and powerful modern technology systems and leading the way for more women in tech.

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. this week announced its sixth annual Female Founders list honoring a bold group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

“Ten years ago I set out to inspire women in tech and enable top-tier talent to have a work-life harmony that was very rare in consulting,” states Hale. “We continue to break the mold, staying true to who we are and succeeding at scale. Our team is 100% on-shore, is 47% women, and achieves industry-leading retention and profitability.”

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner providing consulting, implementation, and managed services for businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. With multi-year CAGR exceeding 40%, the company again surpassed revenue goals in 2022 and grew team size to become the largest Salesforce-focused consulting firm in North America. Coastal Cloud also leads the industry in customer satisfaction, receiving the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Customer Success for three consecutive years.

Hale’s focus on culture as a strategic differentiator has continued this year through mentoring, lectures, and her role in developing the Salesforce Women Founders Group. Coastal Cloud has also continued to increase opportunities for the next generation by expanding its internship program across the country.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

“These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year’s list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner based in Palm Coast, Florida. Through its unique consulting business model, the company provides implementations and managed services to assist clients in migrating to next-generation systems. With a team of over 500 experts holding more than 1,700 Salesforce certifications, Coastal Cloud has pre-configured the Salesforce platform to serve a wide variety of industries, including communications and media, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, private equity, and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 Customer Satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 on G2.com for Salesforce Consulting. For the third year in a row, Coastal Cloud has received the Salesforce Customer Success Partner Innovation Award. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

