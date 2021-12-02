Coastal Community Bank Partners with LendingPoint to Expand Inclusive Lending

Coastal will tap into LendingPoint’s AI CreditTech platform to provide affordable credit access to a broader scope of consumers and small businesses

EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coastal Community Bank, a division of Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB), a socially evolving bank with branch locations serving the north Puget Sound, announced the Bank has entered a partnership with LendingPoint LLC, the leading AI CreditTech platform designed to improve access to affordable credit for consumers and small businesses while reducing the risk and costs of lending.

Coastal will expand its geographic footprint for both consumer and small business lending options via a seamless, digital experience enabled by LendingPoint’s award-winning platform. LendingPoint has originated over $4.5 billion since 2015.

“With LendingPoint we’re able to create greater access to much-deserved credit for a much broader scope of individual borrowers and entrepreneurs,” said Chris Adams, Board Chair of Coastal. “With the predictive underwriting models and lower fraud rates delivered by the LendingPoint platform, Coastal will provide a more inclusive experience and be able to offer a broader range of lending solutions for our customers.”

Qualified consumers and small businesses will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly integrate into a Coastal–branded digital experience on the LendingPoint platform. LendingPoint partners with banks and institutional investors to provide data-driven CreditTech solutions using AI, enabling a broader distribution of responsible lending alternatives to borrowers of all backgrounds.

“Coastal shares our mission to find more ways to say yes to those who are seeking responsible borrowing options, whether the goal is to fund a dream vacation, make home improvements or enable a business venture,” said Tom Burnside, CEO of LendingPoint. “We’re proud to partner with Coastal to expand access to affordable credit to people and small businesses that need and deserve it.”

About Coastal Financial Corporation

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB), is an Everett, Washington-based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”) a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet, and its mobile banking application. The Bank, through its CCBX division, provides banking as a service (“BaaS”) that allows our broker-dealer and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services. As of Sept 30, 2021, we had total assets of $2.45 billion, total gross loans of $1.72 billion, total deposits of $2.22 billion, and total shareholders’ equity of $161.0 million. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com. Member FDIC.

About LendingPoint

LendingPoint is an AI-driven CreditTech platform that provides financing origination solutions to consumers, for ecommerce and point of sale partners, and lending institutions. The company’s fraud prevention, risk and asset management algorithms are used to create financing opportunities across the credit spectrum. Its LendingPoint Merchant Solutions platform provides ecommerce platforms, merchants, and other service providers fully integrated, one-stop financing solutions to convert more customers.

For three years running, LendingPoint ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, was honored as one of the top 40 fastest growing companies in Atlanta by the ACG, and has been named to Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies, ranking 17th in 2019. LendingPoint was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. LendingPoint is a privately held company headquartered in Metro Atlanta, with offices in San Mateo and New York. LendingPoint, LLC owns and operates the LendingPoint platform.

