Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Coastal Community Bank to sell Freeland branch to SaviBank

Coastal Community Bank to sell Freeland branch to SaviBank

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

EVERETT, Wash., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coastal Community Bank (Coastal) announced today that it plans to sell its Freeland branch to SaviBank.

The deal with the Mount Vernon-based SaviBank should close in early second quarter 2021 and includes Coastal’s 2900-square-foot office on Main Street in Freeland and about $24 million in deposits. SaviBank will move an existing Freeland branch from 5575 Harbor Avenue into the Main Street location after the sale closes.

“When we were presented with an offer from SaviBank, we had an obligation to our shareholders to consider and evaluate the long-term impact,” said Eric Sprink, President & CEO, Coastal Community Bank. “Many things were taken into consideration, including the impact to customers, and after a great deal of evaluation and discussion, it was decided that it is in the best interest of Coastal to sell the branch.”

As a potential buyer, SaviBank brings a positive outcome for clients. The bank has nine branches in Island, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties, giving Freeland customers more access to locations. This also makes the location easier for Savi to support with nearby staff for coverage.

“SaviBank is excited for this opportunity to work with Coastal Community Bank and its branch in Freeland,” said Andy Hunter, President and CEO, SaviBank. “This new branch is in a better location and will help us expand our footprint in Freeland and throughout Whidbey Island. Coastal has done an excellent job with its customers, and we plan to carry on that tradition as we combine our staffs to meet customers’ needs.”  

About Coastal Community Bank
Coastal Community Bank was founded in Everett in 1997 and has 15 branches in Snohomish, Island, and North King County. Coastal is a true community bank offering a wide variety of deposit and credit products to meet the needs of businesses and consumers in the greater Puget Sound area. For more information about Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC, visit www.coastalbank.com.

CONTACT: Contact: 
Joel Edwards
Chief Financial Officer
425.357.3687
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.