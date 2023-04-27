First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Quarterly net income of $12.4 million , or $0.91 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to $13.1 million , or $0.96 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

Total assets increased $306.6 million , or 9.7% , to $3.45 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , compared to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2022 .

Loan growth of $209.9 million , or 8.0% , to $2.84 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . CCBX loans increased $153.7 million , or 15.2% , to $1.17 billion . Community bank loans increased $56.3 million , or 3.5% , to $1.67 billion . PPP loans decreased $0.9 million , or 19.3% , to $3.8 million .

Deposits increased $277.7 million , or 9.9% , to $3.10 billion as of March 31, 2023 . CCBX deposit growth of $284.5 million , or 22.2% , to $1.56 billion . Additional $36.9 million in CCBX deposits transferred off balance sheet. Community bank deposits decreased $6.8 million , or 0.4% , to $1.53 billion and community bank cost of deposits was 0.66% .

Total revenue increased $7.6 million , or 7.8% , for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022

Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements increased $1.2 million, or 2.0%, to $59.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. (A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.)

Quarterly net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $12.4 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $13.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $6.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Total assets increased $306.6 million, or 9.7%, during the first quarter of 2023 to $3.45 billion, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2022. Loan growth of $209.9 million, or 8.0%, during the three months ended March 31, 2023 to $2.84 billion, compared to $2.63 billion at December 31, 2022. Loan growth included CCBX loan growth of $153.7 million, or 15.2%, and an increase of $56.3 million, or 3.5% in community bank loans, which is net of $908,000 in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments. Deposits increased $277.7 million, or 9.9%, during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and included CCBX deposit growth of $284.5 million, or 22.2%, and a decrease in community bank deposits of $6.8 million, or 0.4%. The slight decrease in community bank deposits was a result of pricing disciplines as some customers sought higher rate products. Our cost of deposits for the community bank was 0.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.37% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

“The disruption from the bank failures in the first quarter of 2023 was unsettling to the broader financial services industry, but Coastal remains on solid footing with a diversified, stable deposit base. Deposits increased $277.7 million, or 9.9%, during the three months ended March 31, 2023. Fully insured IntraFi network sweep deposits increased to $94.3 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $12.5 million as of December 31, 2022. These fully insured sweep deposits allow our larger deposit customers to fully insure their deposits through a sweep to other banks. Our liquidity position is supported by careful management of our liquid assets and liabilities as well as access to alternative sources of funds. As of March 31, 2023 we had $393.9 million in cash on the balance sheet and the capacity to borrow up to $575.1 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window, which we did not draw down at any point in the first quarter of 2023. Cash on the balance sheet and borrowing capacity totaled $969.0 million, which represented 31.3% of total deposits and exceeded our $768.3 million in uninsured deposits as of March 31, 2023. Our AFS securities portfolio has a weighted average remaining duration of just 11 months and U.S. Treasury securities represent 99.7% of that portfolio. Unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were just $2.3 million, or 0.88%, of shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023, which we expect to accrete back into equity at approximately $500,000 a quarter for the next three quarters.

As we move forward in the year, we are well equipped to handle the challenges that may come from this uncertain economic environment. In addition to our well-established community bank base, which includes our 14 branch network and strong local economy, we also have three rings of defense to mitigate credit and counterparty risk with our CCBX partners: (1) well-funded partner cash reserve accounts, (2) partners we believe have the underlying financial strength to replenish and maintain cash reserve balances, and (3) if cash reserves are not replenished then we receive full economic benefit and retention of all interest and fee revenue from the loans. As we continue to evolve and explore new opportunities for growth, our commitment to the safety and soundness of the Company and the Bank continues to be our top priority,” stated Eric Sprink, the CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Highlights in Light of Recent Banking Events:

Deposits: Deposits increased $277.7 million , or 9.9% , to $3.10 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2023 Includes $94.3 million in fully insured IntraFi network negotiable orders of withdrawal (“NOW”) and money market sweep deposits as of March 31, 2023 , compared to $12.5 million as of December 31, 2022 . Deposits increased $258.0 million , or 9.09% , from March 10, 2023, the date Silicon Valley Bank was put into receivership, to March 31, 2023 .

Reduction in Uninsured Deposits: Uninsured deposits of $768.3 million , or 24.8% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023 , compared to $835.8 million , or 29.7% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022 . Coastal has a lower percent of uninsured deposits than every bank over $10.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022 1 .

Liquidity/Borrowings: Cash and interest bearing deposits of $393.9 million , of which 89.3% is held at the Federal Reserve Bank, at March 31, 2023 compared to $342.1 million as of December 31, 2022 . As of March 31, 2023 we had the capacity to borrow up to $575.1 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window. We had no outstanding borrowings under these facilities as of March 31, 2023 . We had no outstanding borrowings under these facilities during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin of 7.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 6.91% for the month ended March 31, 2023 .

Cost of Deposits: Cost of deposits of 2.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , Cost of deposits of 2.36% for the month ended March 31, 2023 .

Investment Portfolio: Available for sale (“AFS”) investments of $98.0 million , compared to $97.3 million as of December 31, 2022 , of which 99.7% are U.S. Treasuries, with a weighted average remaining duration of 11 months as of March 31, 2023 . Held to maturity (“HTM”) investments of $3.7 million , of which 100% are U.S. Agency mortgage backed securities held for CRA purposes, with a fair value of $108,000 less than the carrying value as of March 31, 2023 .



Results of Operations Overview

Beginning in 2023, the Company changed the structure for how it reports segment activity. The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and treasury & administration includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company. Net interest income was $54.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.1 million, or 2.0%, from $53.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and an increase of $25.2 million, or 86.2%, from $29.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Yield on loans receivable was 9.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 9.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 6.80% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in net interest income compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from higher interest rates and growth in higher yielding loans, primarily from CCBX. Total average loans receivable for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $2.71 billion, compared to $2.60 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $1.77 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Interest and fees on loans totaled $66.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $61.2 million and $29.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Loan growth of $209.9 million, or 8.0%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included a $153.7 million increase in CCBX loans of which capital call lines form a part. Capital call lines decreased $27.2 million, or 18.6%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities. Capital call lines bear a lower rate of interest, but have less credit risk due to the way the loans are structured compared to other commercial loans. The increase in interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, was largely due to growth in higher yielding loans and increased interest rates. As a result of the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) raising the target Federal Funds rate two times during the quarter for a total increase of 0.50%, interest rates on our existing variable rate loans were affected, as are the rates on new loans. We continue to monitor the impact of these increases in interest rates. The FOMC last raised the target Federal Funds rate 0.25% on March 23, 2023.

Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $3.1 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and an increase of $2.7 million compared to March 31, 2022 due to an increase in interest rates. The average balance of interest earning deposits with other banks for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $271.7 million, compared to $329.4 million and $843.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Interest earning deposits with other banks decreased as a result of increased loan demand compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Additionally, the average yield on these interest earning deposits with other banks increased to 4.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 3.73% and 0.19% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Interest expense was $15.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a $3.9 million increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and a $14.7 million increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interest expense on deposits was $15.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $553,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $662,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $537,000 and $321,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Interest expense on borrowed funds increased $125,000 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, as a result of an increase of $20.0 million in subordinated debt, which closed on November 1, 2022, combined with the increase in interest rates. The $341,000 increase in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 is the result of an increase in subordinated debt and increase in interest rates partially offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, which were paid off in the first quarter of 2022. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $14.4 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as a result an increase in CCBX deposits that are tied to and reprice when the FOMC raises rates, just like our CCBX loans which also reprice when the FOMC raises interest rates. Additionally, as a result of the interest rate increases, in the first and second quarter of 2022 a significant portion of CCBX deposits that were not earning interest were reclassified to interest bearing deposits from noninterest bearing deposits, which also contributed to the increase in interest expense compared to March 31, 2022. These CCBX deposits were reclassified because the current interest rate exceeded the minimum interest rate set in their respective program agreements, as a result of the first and second quarter 2022 interest rate increases. We do not expect additional CCBX deposits will be reclassified as a result of future rate increases.

Total cost of deposits was 2.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.56% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 0.09%, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Community bank and CCBX cost of deposits were 0.66% and 3.89% respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.37% and 3.13%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 0.11% and 0.06% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in cost of deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the prior periods for both segments is a result of increased interest rates and increased CCBX deposits. Also impacting CCBX cost of deposits was the reclassification of deposits from noninterest bearing to interest bearing in the first two quarters of 2022. Any additional FOMC interest rate increases will increase our cost of deposits and result in higher interest expense on interest bearing deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 7.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 6.96% and 4.45% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, was largely a result of increased volume and an increase in higher interest rates on new loans and on existing variable rate loans as they reprice. Loans receivable increased $209.9 million and $873.0 million, compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Additionally, the Fed Funds interest rate increases have resulted in existing, variable rate loans repricing to higher interest rates. Interest on loans receivable increased $5.2 million, or 8.5%, to $66.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $61.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $29.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Also contributing to the increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, was a $2.7 million increase in interest on interest earning deposits. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 4.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 3.73% and 0.19% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Average investment securities increased $724,000 to $102.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, and increased $56.5 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. Interest on investment securities decreased $4,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. Interest on investment securities increased $482,000 compared to March 31, 2022, as a result of the increase in average outstanding balance coupled with increased yield, which also positively impacted net interest margin. These increases in interest income were partially offset by increases in interest expense on interest bearing deposits, as previously discussed.

Cost of funds was 2.19% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 58 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and an increase of 205 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 2.13%, compared to 1.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 0.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increased cost of funds and deposits compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was largely due to the increase in interest rates compared to the previous periods and growth in higher cost CCBX deposits compared to March 31, 2022.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, total loans receivable increased by $209.9 million, or 8.0%, to $2.84 billion, compared to $2.63 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase consists of $153.7 million in CCBX loan growth and $56.3 million in community bank loan growth. Community bank loan growth is net of $0.9 million in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments. Total loans receivable grew $873.0 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase includes CCBX loan growth of $650.8 million and community bank loan growth of $222.2 million. Community bank loan growth is net of $43.7 million in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments as of March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, $101.2 million in CCBX loans were transferred into loans held for sale, with $73.9 million in loans sold during the quarter and $27.3 million remaining in loans held for sale as of March 31, 2023; compared to zero held for sale as of December 31, 2022.

Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 9.95%, compared to 9.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 6.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase in yield on loans receivable is a combination of an overall increase in interest rates, repricing of variable rate loans as well as additional volume in higher rate consumer loans from CCBX partners. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, CCBX loans outstanding increased 15.2%, or $153.7 million, compared to December 31, 2022, with an average CCBX yield of 16.09% and community bank loans increased 3.5%, or $56.3 million, December 31, 2022, with an average yield of 5.97%. The yield on CCBX loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and servicing CCBX loans.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits for our community bank and CCBX segments for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Community Bank 5.97% 0.66% 5.70% 0.37% 5.16% 0.11% CCBX (1) 16.09% 3.89% 15.20% 3.13% 12.73% 0.06% Consolidated 9.95% 2.13% 9.33% 1.56% 6.80% 0.09%

(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

(2) Annualized calculations for periods shown.

The following tables illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan interest expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income /

Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans (2) Income /

Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans(2) Income /

Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans (2) BaaS loan interest income $ 42,220 16.09 % $ 38,086 15.20 % $ 11,992 12.73 % Less: BaaS loan expense 17,554 6.69 % 17,215 6.87 % 8,290 8.80 % Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 24,666 9.40 % $ 20,871 8.33 % $ 3,702 3.93 % Average BaaS Loans $ 1,064,192 $ 994,080 $ 382,153

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.58% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 1.66% and 0.93% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was impacted by an increase in deposits, loans and overall higher interest rates on interest earning assets, compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended (unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Return on average assets (1) 1.58 % 1.66 % 1.45 % 1.41 % 0.93 % Return on average equity (1) 19.89 % 21.86 % 19.36 % 18.86 % 12.12 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 9.19 % 8.47 % 7.38 % 5.94 % 4.58 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 9.95 % 9.33 % 8.46 % 7.34 % 6.80 % Cost of funds (1) 2.19 % 1.61 % 0.85 % 0.29 % 0.14 % Cost of deposits (1) 2.13 % 1.56 % 0.82 % 0.25 % 0.09 % Net interest margin (1) 7.15 % 6.96 % 6.58 % 5.66 % 4.45 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 5.69 % 5.97 % 6.66 % 5.29 % 4.52 % Noninterest income to average assets (1) 6.28 % 5.43 % 4.48 % 3.53 % 3.27 % Efficiency ratio 43.03 % 48.94 % 61.12 % 58.38 % 59.34 % Loans receivable to deposits (2) 92.55 % 93.25 % 89.92 % 86.54 % 76.24 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income

The following table details noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2023 2022

2022 Deposit service charges and fees $ 910 $ 946 $ 884 Gain on sales of loans, net 123 — — Loan referral fees — — 602 Unrealized gain on equity securities, net 39 (18 ) — Mortgage broker fees 19 25 123 Other 280 273 265 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,371 1,226 1,874 Servicing and other BaaS fees 948 1,001 1,169 Transaction fees 917 964 493 Interchange fees 789 785 432 Reimbursement of expenses 921 857 372 BaaS program income 3,575 3,607 2,466 BaaS credit enhancements 42,362 31,164 13,075 Baas fraud enhancements 1,999 6,818 4,571 BaaS indemnification income 44,361 37,982 17,646 Total BaaS income 47,936 41,589 20,112 Total noninterest income $ 49,307 $ 42,815 $ 21,986

Noninterest income was $49.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $6.5 million from $42.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and an increase of $27.3 million from $22.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $6.3 million in total BaaS income. The $6.3 million increase in total BaaS income included a $11.2 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the allowance for credit losses and reserve for unfunded commitments, a $4.8 million decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements, and a decrease of $32,000 in BaaS program income. The decrease in BaaS program income is a result of seasonality and lower implementation fees (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses, reserve for unfunded commitments and credit and fraud enhancements). The $27.3 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $27.8 million increase in BaaS income. The $27.8 million increase in BaaS income included a $29.3 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements, a $2.6 million decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements and a $1.1 million increase in BaaS program income.

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we now have 25 relationships, at varying stages, as of March 31, 2023. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships and are exiting relationships where it makes sense for both parties and are focusing more on selecting larger and more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, two partners wound down their CCBX programs; these programs were not material in terms of income and sources of funds or loans.

As of (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Active 18 19 20 Friends and family / testing 1 1 1 Implementation / onboarding 1 0 5 Signed letters of intent 4 5 2 Wind down – preparing to exit relationship 1 2 0 Total CCBX relationships 25 27 28

The following table details noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 Salaries and employee benefits $ 15,575 $ 14,399 $ 11,085 Legal and professional expenses 3,062 2,799 708 Data processing and software licenses 1,840 1,768 1,861 Occupancy 1,219 1,182 1,136 Point of sale expense 753 710 248 Director and staff expenses 626 515 344 FDIC assessments 595 550 604 Excise taxes 455 702 349 Marketing 95 109 99 Other 890 335 1,120 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 25,110 23,069 17,554 BaaS loan expense 17,554 17,215 8,290 BaaS fraud expense 1,999 6,819 4,571 BaaS loan and fraud expense 19,553 24,034 12,861 Total noninterest expense $ 44,663 $ 47,103 $ 30,415

Total noninterest expense decreased $2.4 million to $44.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $47.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and increased $14.3 million from $30.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was primarily due to a $4.5 million decrease in BaaS expense (of which $4.8 million is related to a decrease in partner fraud expense partially offset by an increase of $339,000 in partner loan expense). Partner loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and servicing CCBX loans. Partner fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter during which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were largely due to an increase of $6.7 million in BaaS partner expense (increase of $9.3 million of which is related to partner loan expense and a decrease of $2.6 million of which is related to partner fraud expense), $4.5 million increase in salary and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives and $2.4 million increase in legal and professional fees due to increased fees related to data and risk management, and increased consulting expenses for projects and enhanced monitoring. Additionally, there was a $505,000 increase in point of sale expenses which is attributed to increased CCBX activity.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The provision for income taxes was higher for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to fewer favorable tax deductions related to the exercise of equity awards compared to December 31, 2022. The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.62% for calculating the provision for state taxes. The effective tax rate was lower for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to tax benefits that resulted from the exercise and deductibility of equity awards.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $306.6 million, or 9.7%, to $3.45 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $209.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 coupled with a $46.8 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks. Additionally, there were $27.3 million in loans held for sale at March 31, 2023, compared to zero at December 31, 2022.

Total assets increased $617.3 million, or 21.8%, at March 31, 2023, compared to $2.83 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $873.0 million, and a decrease of $34.5 million in investment securities and a $293.2 million decrease in interest earning deposits with other banks, resulting from increased loan demand and funds being shifted from interest earning deposits with other banks to loans, compared to March 31, 2022.

Loans Receivable

Total loans receivable increased $209.9 million to $2.84 billion at March 31, 2023, from $2.63 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $873.0 million from $1.96 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was the result of $153.7 million in CCBX loan growth and $56.3 million in community bank loan growth. Community bank loan growth is net of $908,000 in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The change in loans receivable over the quarter ended March 31, 2022 includes CCBX loan growth of $650.8 million and $222.2 million in community bank loan growth as of March 31, 2023. Community bank loan growth is net of $43.7 million in PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns since March 31, 2022.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the period indicated:

As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 3,791 0.1 % $ 4,699 0.2 % $ 47,467 2.4 % Capital call lines 118,796 4.2 146,029 5.5 218,675 11.1 All other commercial & industrial loans 203,751 7.2 161,900 6.1 128,181 6.5 Total commercial and industrial loans: 326,338 11.5 312,628 11.8 394,323 20.0 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 206,635 7.3 214,055 8.1 208,108 10.6 Residential real estate 455,507 16.0 449,157 17.1 268,716 13.6 Commercial real estate 1,102,771 38.8 1,048,752 39.8 889,483 45.1 Consumer and other loans 752,528 26.4 608,771 23.2 210,343 10.7 Gross loans receivable 2,843,779 100.0 % 2,633,363 100.0 % 1,970,973 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees – PPP loans (63 ) (82 ) (1,365 ) Net deferred origination fees – all other loans (6,512 ) (6,025 ) (5,399 ) Loans receivable $ 2,837,204 $ 2,627,256 $ 1,964,209 Loan Yield (1) 9.95 % 9.33 % 6.80 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 3,791 0.2 % $ 4,699 0.3 % $ 47,467 3.3 % All other commercial & industrial loans 155,082 9.3 146,982 9.1 124,160 8.5 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 206,635 12.3 214,055 13.2 208,108 14.3 Residential real estate loans 206,140 12.3 204,581 12.6 184,485 12.7 Commercial real estate loans 1,102,771 65.7 1,048,752 64.7 889,483 61.1 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 2,860 0.2 1,725 0.1 1,959 0.1 Gross Community Bank loans receivable 1,677,279 100.0 % 1,620,794 100.0 % 1,455,662 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (6,265 ) (6,042 ) (6,842 ) Loans receivable $ 1,671,014 $ 1,614,752 $ 1,448,820 Loan Yield(1) 5.97 % 5.70 % 5.16 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

CCBX As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 118,796 10.2 % $ 146,029 14.4 % $ 218,675 42.5 % All other commercial & industrial loans 48,669 4.1 14,918 1.5 4,021 0.8 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 249,367 21.4 244,576 24.2 84,231 16.3 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 318,187 27.3 279,644 27.6 55,090 10.7 Other consumer and other loans 431,481 37.0 327,402 32.3 153,294 29.7 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,166,500 100.0 % 1,012,569 100.0 % 515,311 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (310 ) (65 ) 78 Loans receivable $ 1,166,190 $ 1,012,504 $ 515,389 Loan Yield – CCBX (1)(2) 16.09 % 15.20 % 12.73 %

(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $277.7 million, or 9.9%, to $3.10 billion at March 31, 2023 from $2.82 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was due to a $381.6 million increase in core deposits, combined with a $2.4 million decrease in time deposits and includes BaaS-brokered deposits that are now classified as NOW accounts due to a change in the relationship agreement with one of our partners; these deposits increased to $275.4 million as of March 31, 2023 compared to $101.5 million as of December 31, 2022. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $284.5 million, from $1.28 billion at December 31, 2022, to $1.56 billion at March 31, 2023 and community bank deposits decreased $6.8 million to $1.53 billion at March 31, 2023. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $13.2 million, or 1.7%, to $761.8 million from $775.0 million at December 31, 2022. In the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, NOW and money market accounts increased $402.7 million, savings deposits decreased $7.9 million, and time deposits decreased $2.4 million. Included in total deposits is $94.3 million in IntraFi network NOW and money market sweep accounts as of March 31, 2023, which provides our customers with fully insured deposits through a sweep to other banks. Uninsured deposits decreased to $768.3 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $835.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Total deposits increased $518.8 million, or 20.1%, to $3.10 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $2.58 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase is largely the result of growth in CCBX deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $76.2 million, or 9.1%, to $761.8 million at March 31, 2023 from $838.0 million at March 31, 2022. NOW and money market accounts increased $690.6 million, or 45.5%, to $2.21 billion at March 31, 2023, and savings accounts decreased $7.1 million, or 6.7%, and time deposits decreased $13.3 million, or 33.0%, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 and includes BaaS-brokered deposits that are now classified as NOW accounts due to a change in the relationship agreement with one of our partners; these deposits increased to $275.4 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $75.1 million as of March 31, 2022. These deposits increased as a result of sweeping them back on the balance sheet. Additionally, as of March 31, 2023 we have access to $36.9 million in CCBX customer deposits that are currently being transferred off the Bank’s balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis. The Bank could retain these deposits for liquidity and funding purposes if needed. If a portion of these deposits are retained, they would be classified as NOW accounts. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio for the periods indicated.

As of March 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Demand, noninterest bearing $ 761,800 24.6 % $ 775,012 27.5 % $ 838,044 32.5 % NOW and money market 2,207,121 71.3 1,804,399 64.0 1,516,546 58.9 Savings 99,241 3.2 107,117 3.8 106,364 4.1 Total core deposits 3,068,162 99.1 2,686,528 95.3 2,460,954 95.5 Brokered deposits 1 — 101,546 3.6 75,145 2.9 Time deposits less than $100,000 11,343 0.4 12,596 0.5 14,856 0.6 Time deposits $100,000 and over 15,717 0.5 16,851 0.6 25,515 1.0 Total $ 3,095,223 100.0 % $ 2,817,521 100.0 % $ 2,576,470 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 2.13 % 1.56 % 0.09 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 664,452 43.4 % $ 694,179 45.2 % $ 724,723 43.2 % NOW and money market 743,548 48.6 709,490 46.1 805,858 48.1 Savings 96,330 6.3 105,101 6.8 106,050 6.3 Total core deposits 1,504,330 98.3 1,508,770 98.1 1,636,631 97.6 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 2 0.0 Time deposits less than $100,000 11,343 0.7 12,596 0.8 14,856 0.9 Time deposits $100,000 and over 15,717 1.0 16,851 1.1 25,515 1.5 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,531,391 100.0 % $ 1,538,218 100.0 % $ 1,677,004 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 0.66 % 0.37 % 0.11 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 97,348 6.2 % $ 80,833 6.3 % $ 113,321 12.6 % NOW and money market 1,463,573 93.6 1,094,909 85.6 710,688 79.0 Savings 2,911 0.2 2,016 0.2 314 — Total core deposits 1,563,832 100.0 1,177,758 92.1 824,323 91.6 BaaS-brokered deposits — — 101,545 7.9 75,143 8.4 Total CCBX deposits $ 1,563,832 100.0 % $ 1,279,303 100.0 % $ 899,466 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.89 % 3.13 % 0.06 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

Borrowings

As of March 31, 2023 the Company has the capacity to borrow up to a total of $575.1 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, with no borrowings outstanding as of March 31, 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company contributed $15.0 million in capital to the Bank. The Company had a cash balance of $7.7 million as of March 31, 2023, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $820,000 in commitments to bank technology funds.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $15.3 million since December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $12.4 million in net earnings, $954,000 net credit adjustment to retained earnings from implementing CECL on January 1, 2023 and $567,000 increase from stock options being exercised during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2023, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Minimum Well Capitalized Ratios under Prompt Corrective Action (1) Tier 1 leverage capital 9.35 % 8.29 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.76 % 8.61 % 6.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.76 % 8.73 % 8.00 % Total risk-based capital 11.03 % 11.49 % 10.00 %

(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

Effective January 1, 2023 the Company implemented the CECL allowance model which calculates reserves over the life of the loan and is largely driven by portfolio characteristics, economic outlook, and other key methodology assumptions versus the incurred loss model, which is what we were previously using. As a result of implementing CECL, there was a one-time adjustment to the 2023 opening allowance balance of $3.9 million. The day 1 CECL adjustment for community bank loans included a reduction of $310,000 to the community bank allowance driven by the reversal of the unallocated balance and a reduction of $340,000 related to the community bank unfunded commitment reserve also driven by the reversal of the unallocated balance. This was offset by an increase to the CCBX allowance for $4.2 million. With the mirror image approach accounting related to the contingent receivable for CCBX partner loans, there was a CECL day 1 increase to the indemnification asset in the amount of $4.5 million. Net, the day 1 impact to retained earnings for the Bank’s transition to CECL was an increase of $954,000, excluding the impact of income taxes.

The total allowance for credit losses was $89.1 million and 3.14% of loans receivable at March 31, 2023 compared to $74.0 million and 2.82% at December 31, 2022 and $38.8 million and 1.97% at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $68.4 million and 5.87% of CCBX loans receivable at March 31, 2023, with $20.7 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.24% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of March 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,671,014 $ 1,166,190 $ 2,837,204 $ 1,614,751 $ 1,012,505 $ 2,627,256 $ 1,448,820 $ 515,389 $ 1,964,209 Allowance for credit losses (20,708 ) (68,415 ) (89,123 ) (20,636 ) (53,393 ) (74,029 ) (20,643 ) (18,127 ) (38,770 ) Allowance for credit losses to

total loan receivable 1.24 % 5.87 % 3.14 % 1.28 % 5.27 % 2.82 % 1.42 % 3.52 % 1.97 %

Provision for credit losses – loans totaled $43.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, $33.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $12.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs totaled $32.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $18.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs increased due to CCBX partner loans and the reclassification and charge-off of negative deposit accounts. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $137.4 million loan portfolio. At March 31, 2023, our 10% of this portfolio represented $13.9 million in loans.

The following table details net charge-offs for the core bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 50 $ 34,117 $ 34,167 $ 10 $ 18,876 $ 18,886 $ 4 $ 2,804 $ 2,808 Gross recoveries (5 ) (1,860 ) (1,865 ) (3 ) (30 ) (33 ) (4 ) — (4 ) Net charge-offs $ 45 $ 32,257 $ 32,302 $ 7 $ 18,846 $ 18,853 $ — $ 2,804 $ 2,804 Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.01 % 12.29 % 4.84 % 0.00 % 7.52 % 2.87 % 0.00 % 2.98 % 0.64 %

The increase in the Company’s provision for credit losses – loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, is largely related to the provision for loan growth in CCBX partner loans. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a $43.1 million provision for credit losses – loans was recorded for CCBX partner loans based on management’s analysis, compared to the $33.1 million provision for credit losses – loans that was recorded for CCBX for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by absorbing incurred credit and fraud losses. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk. The Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $137.4 million CCBX loan portfolio. At March 31, 2023, 10% of this portfolio represented $13.9 million in loans. The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision of $428,000 and $504,000 was needed for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

The following table details the provision expense for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Community bank $ 428 $ 504 $ 344 CCBX 43,116 33,096 12,598 Total provision expense $ 43,544 $ 33,600 $ 12,942

At March 31, 2023, our nonperforming assets were $31.5 million, or 0.91% of total assets, compared to $33.2 million, or 1.06%, of total assets, at December 31, 2022, and $2.3 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. These ratios are impacted by CCBX loans over 90 days delinquent that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. Under the agreement, the CCBX partner will reimburse the Bank for its loss/charge-off on these loans. Nonperforming assets decreased $1.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, due to $1.5 million less in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing combined with $98,000 less in community bank nonaccrual loans. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will increase as those loans grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. Community bank nonaccrual loans decreased as a result of nonaccrual principal reductions/charge-offs. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at March 31, 2023. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.11% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2022, and 0.12% at March 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, there were $45,000 of community bank net charge-offs and $7.0 million of nonperforming community bank loans. The $6.9 million nonaccrual balance in commercial real estate loans shown below consists of one loan that is well secured with an original loan to value of 62%, and an updated loan to value of 75% as of January 2023. Management anticipates this loan being resolved in the first half of 2023. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, $32.3 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. The Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $137.4 million loan portfolio. At March 31, 2023, 10% of this portfolio represented $13.9 million in loans.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of March 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 15 $ 113 $ 130 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 66 66 — Residential real estate — — 54 Commercial real estate 6,901 6,901 — Total nonaccrual loans 6,982 7,080 184 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 187 404 22 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 946 876 40 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 17,772 10,570 708 Other consumer and other loans 5,657 14,245 1,391 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 24,562 26,095 2,161 Total nonperforming loans 31,544 33,175 2,345 Real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Modified loans for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, accruing — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 31,544 $ 33,175 $ 2,345 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.01 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.11 % 1.26 % 0.12 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.91 % 1.06 % 0.08 %

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 15 $ 113 $ 130 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 66 66 — Residential real estate — — 54 Commercial real estate 6,901 6,901 — Total nonaccrual loans 6,982 7,080 184 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more — — — Total nonperforming loans 6,982 7,080 184 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 6,982 $ 7,080 $ 184

CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Nonaccrual loans $ — $ — $ — Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 187 404 22 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 946 876 40 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 17,772 10,570 708 Other consumer and other loans 5,657 14,245 1,391 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 24,562 26,095 2,161 Total nonperforming loans 24,562 26,095 2,161 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 24,562 $ 26,095 $ 2,161

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) ASSETS March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Cash and due from banks $ 37,676 $ 32,722 $ 32,705 Interest earning deposits with other banks 356,240 309,417 649,404 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 97,999 97,317 134,891 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,705 1,036 1,286 Other investments 11,346 10,555 9,931 Loans held for sale 27,292 — — Loans receivable 2,837,204 2,627,256 1,964,209 Allowance for credit losses (89,123 ) (74,029 ) (38,770 ) Total loans receivable, net 2,748,081 2,553,227 1,925,439 CCBX credit enhancement asset 76,395 53,377 20,283 CCBX receivable 13,681 10,416 4,875 Premises and equipment, net 18,030 18,213 18,135 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,812 5,018 5,836 Accrued interest receivable 19,321 17,815 8,824 Bank-owned life insurance, net 12,761 12,667 12,342 Deferred tax asset, net 20,527 18,458 6,892 Other assets 3,167 4,229 2,907 Total assets $ 3,451,033 $ 3,144,467 $ 2,833,750 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 3,095,223 $ 2,817,521 $ 2,576,470 Subordinated debt, net 44,031 43,999 24,306 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,588 3,588 3,587 Deferred compensation 582 616 712 Accrued interest payable 874 684 149 Operating lease liabilities 5,022 5,234 6,054 CCBX payable 30,794 20,419 5,284 Other liabilities 12,156 8,912 9,268 Total liabilities 3,192,270 2,900,973 2,625,830 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 127,447 125,830 122,592 Retained earnings 133,123 119,998 85,603 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (1,807 ) (2,334 ) (275 ) Total shareholders’ equity 258,763 243,494 207,920 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,451,033 $ 3,144,467 $ 2,833,750

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 66,431 $ 61,226 $ 29,632 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 3,097 3,097 402 Interest on investment securities 553 557 71 Dividends on other investments 30 150 37 Total interest income 70,111 65,030 30,142 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 14,958 11,061 553 Interest on borrowed funds 662 537 321 Total interest expense 15,620 11,598 874 Net interest income 54,491 53,432 29,268 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANS 43,544 33,600 12,942 PROVISION FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS 153 — — Net interest income after provision for credit losses – loans and unfunded commitments 10,794 19,832 16,326 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 910 946 884 Loan referral fees — — 602 Gain on sales of loans, net 123 — — Mortgage broker fees 19 25 123 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net 39 (18 ) — Other income 280 273 265 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,371 1,226 1,874 Servicing and other BaaS fees 948 1,001 1,169 Transaction fees 917 964 493 Interchange fees 789 785 432 Reimbursement of expenses 921 857 372 BaaS program income 3,575 3,607 2,466 BaaS credit enhancements 42,362 31,164 13,075 BaaS fraud enhancements 1,999 6,818 4,571 BaaS indemnification income 44,361 37,982 17,646 Total noninterest income 49,307 42,815 21,986 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 15,575 14,399 11,085 Occupancy 1,219 1,182 1,136 Data processing and software licenses 1,840 1,768 1,861 Legal and professional expenses 3,062 2,799 708 Point of sale expense 753 710 248 Excise taxes 455 702 349 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments 595 550 604 Director and staff expenses 626 515 344 Marketing 95 109 99 Other expense 890 335 1,120 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 25,110 23,069 17,554 BaaS loan expense 17,554 17,215 8,290 BaaS fraud expense 1,999 6,819 4,571 BaaS loan and fraud expense 19,553 24,034 12,861 Total noninterest expense 44,663 47,103 30,415 Income before provision for income taxes 15,438 15,544 7,897 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,047 2,426 1,667 NET INCOME $ 12,391 $ 13,118 $ 6,230 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.94 $ 1.01 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.91 $ 0.96 $ 0.46 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,196,960 13,030,726 12,898,746 Diluted 13,609,491 13,603,978 13,475,337

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 271,700 $ 3,097 4.62 % $ 329,354 $ 3,097 3.73 % $ 843,931 $ 402 0.19 % Investment securities, available for sale (2) 100,273 535 2.16 100,269 550 2.18 44,470 61 0.56 Investment securities, held to maturity (2) 1,955 18 3.73 1,235 7 2.25 1,292 10 3.14 Other investments 10,633 30 1.14 10,592 150 5.62 9,227 37 1.63 Loans receivable (3) 2,708,177 66,431 9.95 2,603,962 61,226 9.33 1,768,283 29,632 6.80 Total interest earning assets 3,092,738 70,111 9.19 3,045,412 65,030 8.47 2,667,203 30,142 4.58 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (81,086 ) (58,440 ) (30,668 ) Other noninterest earning assets 172,161 141,624 92,401 Total assets $ 3,183,813 $ 3,128,596 $ 2,728,936 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 2,070,217 $ 14,958 2.93 % $ 2,006,679 $ 11,061 2.19 % $ 1,131,984 $ 553 0.20 % FHLB advances and borrowings — — — 5 — — 24,443 69 1.14 Subordinated debt 44,010 599 5.52 37,455 484 5.13 24,295 230 3.84 Junior subordinated debentures 3,588 63 7.12 3,588 53 5.86 3,586 22 2.49 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,117,815 15,620 2.99 2,047,727 11,598 2.25 1,184,308 874 0.30 Noninterest bearing deposits 775,940 807,794 1,320,144 Other liabilities 37,448 34,944 16,009 Total shareholders’ equity 252,610 238,131 208,475 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,183,813 $ 3,128,596 $ 2,728,936 Net interest income $ 54,491 $ 53,432 $ 29,268 Interest rate spread 6.20 % 6.22 % 4.28 % Net interest margin (4) 7.15 % 6.96 % 4.45 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 1,643,985 $ 24,211 5.97 % $ 1,609,882 $ 23,140 5.70 % $ 1,386,130 $ 17,640 5.16 % Intrabank asset — — — — — — 268,414 128 0.19 Total interest earning assets 1,643,985 24,211 5.97 1,609,882 23,140 5.70 1,654,544 17,768 4.36 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 853,152 2,534 1.20 % 864,001 1,502 0.69 % 935,784 435 0.19 % Intrabank liability 94,668 1,079 4.62 8,069 76 3.73 — — — Total interest bearing liabilities 947,820 3,613 1.55 872,070 1,578 0.72 935,784 435 0.19 Noninterest bearing deposits 696,166 737,812 718,760 Net interest income $ 20,598 $ 21,562 $ 17,333 Net interest margin(4) 5.08 % 5.31 % 4.25 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2)(4) $ 1,064,192 $ 42,220 16.09 % $ 994,080 $ 38,086 15.20 % $ 382,153 $ 11,992 12.73 % Intrabank asset 232,647 2,652 4.62 218,580 2,056 3.73 415,431 198 0.19 Total interest earning assets 1,296,839 44,872 14.03 1,212,660 40,142 13.13 797,584 12,190 6.20 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,217,065 12,424 4.14 % 1,142,678 9,559 3.32 % 196,200 118 0.24 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,217,065 12,424 4.14 1,142,678 9,559 3.32 196,200 118 0.24 Noninterest bearing deposits 79,774 69,982 601,384 Net interest income $ 32,448 $ 30,583 $ 12,072 Net interest margin(3) 10.15 % 10.01 % 6.14 % Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense (5) 4.66 % 4.37 % 1.92 %

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 271,700 $ 3,097 4.62 % $ 329,354 $ 3,097 3.73 % $ 843,931 $ 402 0.19 % Investment securities, available for sale (6) 100,273 535 2.16 100,269 550 2.18 44,470 61 0.56 Investment securities, held to maturity (6) 1,955 18 3.73 1,235 7 2.25 1,292 10 3.14 Other investments 10,633 30 1.14 10,592 150 5.62 9,227 37 1.63 Intrabank asset (232,647 ) (2,652 ) (4.62 ) (218,580 ) (2,056 ) (3.73 ) (683,845 ) (326 ) (0.19 ) Total interest earning assets 151,914 1,028 2.74 222,870 — 1,748 3.11 % 215,075 184 0.35 % Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: FHLB advances and borrowings $ — $ — — % 5 — — % 24,443 69 1.14 % Subordinated debt 44,010 599 5.52 37,455 484 5.13 24,295 230 3.84 Junior subordinated debentures 3,588 63 7.12 3,588 53 5.86 3,586 22 2.49 Intrabank liability (94,668 ) (1,079 ) (4.62 ) (8,069 ) (76 ) (3.73 ) — — — Total interest bearing liabilities (47,070 ) (417 ) 3.59 32,979 461 5.55 52,324 321 2.49 Net interest income $ 1,445 $ 1,287 $ (137 ) Net interest margin(3) 3.86 % 2.29 % (0.26) %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and servicing CCBX loans.

(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and servicing CCBX loans.

(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 70,111 $ 65,030 $ 55,179 $ 41,819 $ 30,142 Interest expense 15,620 11,598 5,990 1,933 874 Net interest income 54,491 53,432 49,189 39,886 29,268 Provision for credit losses – loans 43,544 33,600 18,428 14,094 12,942 Provision for unfunded commitments 153 — — — — Net interest income after provision for credit losses – loans and unfunded commitments 10,794 19,832 30,761 25,792 16,326 Noninterest income 49,307 42,815 34,391 25,492 21,986 Noninterest expense 44,663 47,103 51,087 38,169 30,415 Provision for income tax 3,047 2,426 2,964 2,939 1,667 Net income 12,391 13,118 11,101 10,176 6,230 As of and for the Three Month Period March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 393,916 $ 342,139 $ 410,728 $ 405,689 $ 682,109 Investment securities 101,704 98,353 98,871 109,821 136,177 Loans held for sale 27,292 — 43,314 60,000 — Loans receivable 2,837,204 2,627,256 2,507,889 2,334,354 1,964,209 Allowance for credit losses (89,123 ) (74,029 ) (59,282 ) (49,358 ) (38,770 ) Total assets 3,451,033 3,144,467 3,133,741 2,969,722 2,833,750 Interest bearing deposits 2,333,423 2,042,509 2,023,849 1,879,253 1,738,426 Noninterest bearing deposits 761,800 775,012 813,217 818,052 838,044 Core deposits (1) 3,068,162 2,686,528 2,727,830 2,584,831 2,460,954 Total deposits 3,095,223 2,817,521 2,837,066 2,697,305 2,576,470 Total borrowings 47,619 47,587 27,931 27,911 27,893 Total shareholders’ equity 258,763 243,494 228,733 217,661 207,920 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.94 $ 1.01 $ 0.86 $ 0.79 $ 0.48 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.96 $ 0.82 $ 0.76 $ 0.46 Dividends per share — — — — — Book value per share (3) $ 19.48 $ 18.50 $ 17.66 $ 16.81 $ 16.08 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 19.48 $ 18.50 $ 17.66 $ 16.81 $ 16.08 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 13,196,960 13,030,726 12,938,200 12,928,061 12,898,746 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 13,609,491 13,603,978 13,536,823 13,442,013 13,475,337 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,281,533 13,161,147 12,954,573 12,948,623 12,928,548 Stock options outstanding at end of period 360,119 438,103 644,334 655,844 666,774

See footnotes on following page

As of and for the Three Month Period March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets 0.91 % 1.06 % 0.73 % 0.09 % 0.08 % Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO 1.11 % 1.26 % 0.91 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable 1.11 % 1.26 % 0.91 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 282.5 % 224.4 % 259.1 % 849.4 % 1,653.3 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 3.14 % 2.82 % 2.36 % 2.11 % 1.97 % Gross charge-offs $ 34,167 $ 18,886 $ 8,513 $ 3,542 $ 2,808 Gross recoveries $ 1,865 $ 33 $ 9 $ 36 $ 4 Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 4.84 % 2.87 % 1.38 % 0.64 % 0.64 % Capital Ratios (7): Tier 1 leverage capital 8.29 % 7.97 % 7.70 % 7.68 % 7.75 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 8.61 % 8.92 % 8.49 % 8.51 % 9.71 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 8.73 % 9.04 % 8.62 % 8.65 % 9.88 % Total risk-based capital 11.49 % 11.94 % 10.80 % 10.88 % 12.30 %

(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits.

(2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.

(3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.

(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.

(5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.

(6) Annualized calculations.

(7) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements on total revenue.

Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements on revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is revenue.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements: Total net interest income $ 54,491 $ 53,432 $ 29,268 Total noninterest income 49,307 42,815 21,986 Total Revenue $ 103,798 $ 96,247 $ 51,254 Less: BaaS credit enhancements (42,362 ) (31,164 ) (13,075 ) Less: BaaS fraud enhancements (1,999 ) (6,818 ) (4,571 ) Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements $ 59,437 $ 58,265 $ 33,608

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on CCBX loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Net interest income net of BaaS loan expense is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1) 16.09 % 15.20 % 12.73 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 1,064,192 $ 994,080 $ 382,153 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 42,220 38,086 11,992 Less: BaaS loan expense (17,554 ) (17,215 ) (8,290 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 24,666 $ 20,871 $ 3,702 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans (1) 9.40 % 8.33 % 3.93 % Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: CCBX interest margin (1) 10.15 % 10.01 % 6.14 % CCBX earning assets 1,296,839 1,212,660 797,584 Net interest income 32,448 30,583 12,072 Less: BaaS loan expense (17,554 ) (17,215 ) (8,290 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 14,894 $ 13,368 $ 3,782 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1) 4.66 % 4.37 % 1.92 %

(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

APPENDIX A –

As of March 31, 2023

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $2.84 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.36 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $5.20 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 38.8% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2023. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $26.8 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.13 billion, or 21.7% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of March 31, 2023:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Apartments $ 264,439 $ 6,231 $ 270,670 5.2 % $ 3,040 87 Hotel/Motel 148,869 2,931 151,800 2.9 6,203 24 Office 99,407 3,258 102,665 2.0 1,058 94 Convenience Store 95,885 2,586 98,471 1.9 1,844 52 Retail 85,679 1,162 86,841 1.7 921 93 Mixed use 85,624 3,670 89,294 1.7 1,007 85 Warehouse 83,366 1,290 84,656 1.6 1,516 55 Mini Storage 50,643 917 51,560 1.0 2,814 18 Strip Mall 45,801 — 45,801 0.9 5,725 8 Manufacturing 37,558 800 38,358 0.7 1,138 33 Groups < 0.70% of total 105,500 3,947 109,447 2.1 1,256 84 Total $ 1,102,771 $ 26,792 $ 1,129,563 21.7 % $ 1,742 633

Consumer loans comprise 26.4% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2023. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $945.7 million, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $1.70 billion, or 32.7% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan of just $1,600. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX consumer loans Installment loans $ 425,280 $ — $ 425,280 8.2 % $ 1.9 225,180 Credit cards 318,187 944,758 1,262,945 24.3 1.5 219,417 Lines of credit 3,605 361 3,966 0.1 0.3 12,553 Other loans 2,596 — 2,596 0.1 0.2 16,389 Community bank consumer loans Other loans 1,408 — 1,408 0.0 5.8 241 Installment loans 1,294 — 1,294 0.0 51.8 25 Lines of credit 158 619 777 0.0 3.4 47 Total $ 752,528 $ 945,738 $ 1,698,266 32.7 % $ 1.6 473,852

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to portfolio maximum limits – see table below.

Residential real estate loans comprise 16.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2023. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $408.5 million, and the combined total in residential real estate loans represents $864.1 million, or 16.6% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our residential real estate loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX residential real estate loans Home equity line of credit $ 249,367 $ 359,215 $ 608,582 11.7 % $ 26 9,495 Community bank residential real estate loans Closed end, secured by first liens 178,206 4,748 182,954 3.5 600 297 Home equity line of credit 19,318 43,565 62,883 1.2 91 213 Closed end, second liens 8,616 1,016 9,632 0.2 331 26 Total $ 455,507 $ 408,544 $ 864,051 16.6 % $ 45 10,031

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to portfolio maximum limits – see table below.

Commercial and industrial loans comprise 11.5% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2023. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $795.1 million, and the combined total in commercial and industrial loans represents $1.12 billion, or 21.5% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $118.8 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $716.6 million in available loan commitments which is limited to a $350.0 million portfolio maximum. Capital call lines are provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every line.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Capital Call Lines $ 118,796 $ 716,609 $ 835,405 16.1 % $ 707 168 Retail 49,329 6,174 55,503 1.1 24 2,026 Financial Institutions 48,649 — 48,649 0.9 4,054 12 Construction/Contractor Services 22,019 30,785 52,804 1.0 120 183 Medical / Dental / Other Care 20,758 5,848 26,606 0.5 769 27 Manufacturing 11,622 5,416 17,038 0.3 208 56 Groups < 0.30% of total 55,165 30,251 85,416 1.6 175 315 Total $ 326,338 $ 795,083 $ 1,121,421 21.5 % $ 117 2,787

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to portfolio maximum limits -see table below.

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 7.3% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2023. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $180.5 million, and the combined total in construction, land and land development loans represents $387.1 million, or 7.4% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our loan commitment for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of March 31, 2023:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 97,987 $ 141,667 $ 239,654 4.6 % $ 4,260 23 Residential construction 32,268 21,988 54,256 1.0 978 33 Undeveloped land loans 41,951 9,718 51,669 1.0 2,997 14 Developed land loans 19,130 3,732 22,862 0.4 660 29 Land development 15,299 3,392 18,691 0.4 805 19 Total $ 206,635 $ 180,497 $ 387,132 7.4 % $ 1,751 118

We have portfolio limits with our each of our partners to manage loan concentration risk, liquidity risk, and counter-party partner risk. For example, as of March 31, 2023, capital call lines outstanding balance totaled $118.8 million, and while commitments totaled $716.6 million the commitments are limited to a maximum of $350.0 million by agreement with the partner.

The following table shows the CCBX maximum portfolio sizes by loan category as of March 31, 2023.

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Type of Lending Maximum Portfolio Size Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines Business – Venture Capital $ 350,000 All other commercial & industrial loans Business – Small Business 102,209 Real estate loans: Home equity lines of credit Home Equity – Secured Credit Cards 300,000 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards Credit Cards – Primarily Consumer 500,762 Installment loans Consumer 1,166,761 Other consumer and other loans Consumer – Secured Credit Builder & Unsecured consumer 185,269 $ 2,605,001

APPENDIX B –

As of March 31, 2023

CCBX – BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, $42.4 million was recorded in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses – loans and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans and negative deposit accounts. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement provided by the partner which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts. When the provision for credit losses – loans and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) in recognition of the CCBX partner legal commitment to cover losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the CCBX partner or taken from the partner’s cash reserve account. Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by absorbing incurred fraud losses. Partner fraud includes noncredit fraud losses on loans and deposits originated through partners. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the enhancement received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement. CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by absorbing incurred credit and fraud losses, if our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations to replenish their cash reserve account then the bank would be exposed to additional loan and deposit losses, as a result of this counterparty risk. If a CCBX partner does not replenish their cash reserve account then the Bank can declare the agreement in default, take over servicing and cease paying the partner for servicing the loan and providing credit enhancements. The Bank would write-off any remaining credit enhancement asset from the CCBX partner but would retain the full yield and any fee income on the loan going forward, and BaaS loan expense would decrease once default occurred and payments to the CCBX partner were stopped.

For CCBX partner loans the Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrower on loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs which are paid or payable to the CCBX partner. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Bank takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income (A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.) which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Yield on loans (2) 16.09 % 15.20 % 12.73 % BaaS loan interest income $ 42,220 $ 38,086 $ 11,992 Less: BaaS loan expense 17,554 17,215 8,290 Net BaaS loan income (1) 24,666 20,871 3,702 Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans (1) 9.40 % 8.33 % 3.93 %

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculation for quarterly periods shown.

Increased interest rates and growth in CCBX loans and deposits has resulted in increases in interest income and expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The following tables are a summary of the interest components, direct fees, and expenses of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Loan interest income $ 42,220 $ 38,086 $ 11,992 Total BaaS interest income $ 42,220 $ 38,086 $ 11,992

Interest expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 BaaS interest expense $ 12,424 $ 9,559 $ 118 Total BaaS interest expense $ 12,424 $ 9,559 $ 118

BaaS income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 BaaS program income: Servicing and other BaaS fees $ 948 $ 1,001 $ 1,169 Transaction fees 917 964 493 Interchange fees 789 785 432 Reimbursement of expenses 921 857 372 BaaS program income 3,575 3,607 2,466 BaaS indemnification income: BaaS credit enhancements 42,362 31,164 13,075 BaaS fraud enhancements 1,999 6,818 4,571 BaaS indemnification income 44,361 37,982 17,646 Total BaaS income $ 47,936 $ 41,589 $ 20,112