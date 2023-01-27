Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Quarterly net income of $13.1 million , or $0.96 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $11.1 million , or $0.82 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 .

Total assets increased $10.7 million , or 0.3% , to $3.14 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $3.13 billion at September 30, 2022 .

Loan growth of $119.4 million , or 4.8% , to $2.63 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2022 . CCBX loans increased $96.9 million , or 10.6% , to $1.0 billion . Community bank loans increased $22.4 million , or 1.4% , to $1.61 billion . PPP loans decreased $1.1 million , or 18.9% , to $4.7 million .

Deposits decreased $19.5 million , or 0.7% , to $2.82 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2022 . CCBX deposit growth of $77.0 million , or 6.4% , to $1.28 billion . Additional $225.0 million in CCBX deposits transferred off balance sheet. Community bank deposits decreased $96.6 million , or 5.9% , to $1.54 billion and community bank cost of deposits was 0.37% .

Total revenue increased $12.7 million, or 15.2%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to September 30, 2022.

Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements ( * ) increased $4.3 million , or 8.0% , to $58.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

On November 1, 2022 the Company completed its private placement of $20.0 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due November 1, 2032; the intention is to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

2022 Highlights:

Total assets increased $509.0 million , or 19.3% , to $3.14 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2021 .

Total deposits increased $453.7 million , or 19.2% , to $2.82 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $2.36 billion at December 31, 2021 . CCBX deposits increased $563.0 million , or 78.6% , during the year ended December 31, 2022 . Community bank deposits decreased $109.3 million , or 6.6% , during the year ended December 31, 2022

Loan growth of $884.5 million , or 50.8% , to $2.63 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $1.74 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021 . CCBX loans increased $665.8 million , or 192.1% . Community bank loans increased $218.7 million , or 15.7% . PPP loans decreased $107.1 million , or 95.8% , to $4.7 million .

Net income increased $13.6 million , or 50.4% , to $40.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , or $3.01 per diluted common share, compared to $27.0 million , or $2.16 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Total revenue increased $57.3 million , or 147.3% for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements ( * ) increased $29.6 million , or 103.5% , to $190.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $97.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Loan losses (net charge-offs) for the year ended December 31, 2022 : Community bank: $32,000. Holding Company : $350,000. CCBX: $33.3 million ; $33.1 million covered by credit enhancements.



EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December31, 2022. Quarterly net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $13.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $11.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $7.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Total assets increased $10.7 million, or 0.3%, during the fourth quarter of 2022 to $3.14 billion, from $3.13 billion at September 30, 2022. Loan growth of $119.4 million, or 4.8%, during the three months ended December 31, 2022 to $2.63 billion, compared to $2.51 billion at September 30, 2022 . Loan growth included CCBX loan growth of $96.9 million, or 10.6%, and an increase of $22.4 million, or 1.4% in community bank loans, which is net of $1.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments. Deposits decreased $19.5 million, or 0.7%, during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and included CCBX deposit growth of $77.0 million, or 6.4%, and a decrease in community bank deposits of $96.6 million, or 5.9%.

“Loans increased $119.4 million, or 4.8%, in the three months ended December 31, 2022, with $96.9 million of that growth in our CCBX segment, which provides Banking as a Service (“BaaS”). Our CCBX segment has grown to $1.0 billion in loans receivable, or 38.5% of total loans receivable, and our community bank loans have grown to $1.6 billion in loans receivable, as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, we sold excess loans back to our partners to help partners manage credit and interest rate risk. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022 we allowed some community bank deposits to run off in order to manage our our deposit costs, resulting in deposits decreasing $19.5 million, or 0.7%, during the three months ended December 31, 2022. Community bank cost of deposits was 0.37% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022 we had net income of $13.1 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 18.2%, over the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We are so proud to have recently received the Everett Herald Readers Choice Best of Snohomish County in three categories; Best Place to Work, Best Mortgage, and Best Bank. This recognition reflects our strong commitment to our community bank roots. We are also pleased that Coastal World, www.coastalworld.com, an immersive 3D web platform that promotes, educates and informs visitors about digital banking solutions through our fintech partners is garnering recognition, and was awarded site of the day and site of the month from three major outlets and was nominated as site of the year as well,” stated Eric Sprink, the CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Results of Operations Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank which consists of two segments: CCBX and the community bank. The CCBX segment includes our BaaS activities and the community bank segment includes all other banking activities. Net interest income was $53.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $4.2 million, or 8.6%, from $49.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and an increase of $28.7 million, or 116.3%, from $24.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Yield on loans receivable was 9.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 8.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 5.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from higher interest rates and growth in higher yielding loans, primarily from CCBX. Total average loans receivable for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $2.60 billion, compared to $2.45 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $1.68 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Interest and fees on loans totaled $61.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $52.3 million and $25.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loan growth of $119.4 million, or 4.8%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 included $96.9 million increase in CCBX loans; this includes capital call lines, which decreased $28.3 million, or 16.2%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Capital call lines bear a lower rate of interest, but have less credit risk due to the way the loans are structured compared to other commercial loans. The increase in interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, was largely due to growth in higher yielding loans and increased interest rates. As a result of the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) raising the target Federal Funds rate 4.25% in 2022, interest rates on our existing variable rate loans are affected, as are the rates on new loans. We continue to monitor the impact of these increases in interest rates. The FOMC last raised the target Federal Funds rate 0.50% on December 14, 2022.

Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $3.1 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $824,000 compared to September 30, 2022, and an increase of $2.8 million compared to December 31, 2021 due to an increase in interest rates. The average balance of interest earning deposits with other banks for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $329.4 million, compared to $397.6 million and $751.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Interest earning deposits with other banks decreased as a result of increased loan demand and decreased deposits compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. Interest earning deposits with other banks decreased as a result of increased loan demand compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, the average yield on these interest earning deposits with other banks increased to 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.27% and 0.16% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Interest expense was $11.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a $5.3 million increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and a $10.8 million increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $537,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $273,000 and $327,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Interest expense on borrowed funds increased $264,000 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, as a result of an increase of $20.0 million in subordinated debt, which closed on November 1, 2022, combined with the increase in interest rates. The $210,000 increase in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 is the result of an increase in interest rates partially offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, which were paid off in the first quarter of 2022. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $5.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $10.5 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as a result an increase in CCBX deposits that are tied to and reprice when the FOMC raises rates, just like our CCBX loans which also reprice when the FOMC raises interest rates. Additionally, as a result of the interest rate increases, a significant portion of CCBX deposits that were not earning interest were reclassified to interest bearing deposits from noninterest bearing deposits during the first and second quarters of 2022, which also contributed to the increase in interest expense compared to December 31, 2021. These CCBX deposits were reclassified because the current interest rate exceeded the minimum interest rate set in their respective program agreements, as a result of the first and second quarter 2022 interest rate increases. We do not expect additional CCBX deposits will be reclassified as a result of future rate increases.

Total cost of deposits was 1.56% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, 0.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and 0.09%, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Community bank and CCBX cost of deposits were 0.37% and 3.13% respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.16% and 1.79%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and 0.12% and 0.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in cost of deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the prior periods for both segments is a result of increased interest rates. Also impacting CCBX cost of deposits was the reclassification of deposits from noninterest bearing to interest bearing in the first two quarters of 2022. Any additional interest rate increases will increase our cost of deposits and result in higher interest expense on interest bearing deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 6.96% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 6.58% and 3.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, was largely a result of increased volume and an increase in higher interest rates on new loans and on existing variable rate loans as they reprice. Loans receivable increased $119.4 million and $884.5 million, compared to September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Additionally, the Fed Funds interest rate increases have resulted in existing, variable rate loans repricing to higher interest rates. Interest on loans receivable increased $8.9 million, or 17.0%, to $61.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $52.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $25.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Also contributing to the increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, was $824,000 and $2.8 million increase in interest on interest earning deposits, respectively. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.27% and 0.16% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Average investment securities decreased $2.2 million to $101.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, and increased $64.5 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Interest on investment securities increased $3,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. Investment securities increased $554,000 compared to December 31, 2021, as a result of the increase in average outstanding balance coupled with increased yield, which also positively impacted net interest margin. These increases in interest income were partially offset by increases in interest expense on interest bearing deposits, as previously discussed.

Cost of funds was 1.61% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 76 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and an increase of 147 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 1.56%, compared to 0.82% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 0.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increased cost of funds and deposits compared to September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was largely due to the increase in interest rates compared to the previous periods and growth in deposits compared to December 31, 2021.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total loans receivable increased by $119.4 million, or 4.8%, to $2.63 billion, compared to $2.51 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase consists of $96.9 million in CCBX loan growth and $22.4 million in community bank loan growth. Community bank loan growth is net of $1.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments. Total loans receivable grew $884.5 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase includes CCBX loan growth of $665.8 million and community bank loan growth of $218.7 million. Community bank loan growth is net of $107.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments as of December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, $24.4 million in CCBX loans were transferred into loans held for sale, with $67.7 million in loans sold during the quarter and no loans remaining in loans held for sale as of December 31, 2022; compared to $43.3 million held for sale as of September 30, 2022.

Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 9.33%, compared 8.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 5.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase in yield on loans receivable is a combination of an overall increase in interest rates, repricing of variable rate loans as well as additional volume in higher rate consumer loans from CCBX partners. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, CCBX loans outstanding increased 10.6%, or $96.9 million, compared to September 30, 2022, with an average CCBX yield of 15.20% and community bank loans increased 1.4%, or $22.4 million, September 30, 2022, with an average yield of 5.70%. The yield on CCBX loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. Net BaaS loan income(*) divided by average CCBX loans outstanding was 8.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and was impacted by the $28.3 million decline in capital call lines during the quarter that are priced at prime minus 0.50%.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits for each segment for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Yield on

Loans Cost of

Deposits Yield on

Loans Cost of

Deposits Yield on

Loans Cost of

Deposits Yield on

Loans Cost of

Deposits Yield on

Loans Cost of

Deposits Community Bank 5.70 % 0.37 % 5.31 % 0.16 % 5.89 % 0.12 % 5.32 % 0.18 % 4.90 % 0.14 % CCBX (1) 15.20 % 3.13 % 13.96 % 1.79 % 6.13 % 0.02 % 13.85 % 1.57 % 4.46 % 0.03 % Consolidated 9.33 % 1.56 % 8.46 % 0.82 % 5.92 % 0.09 % 8.12 % 0.71 % 4.86 % 0.12 %

(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following tables illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan interest expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans (2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by

average CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans (2) BaaS loan interest income $ 38,086 15.20 % $ 31,449 13.96 % $ 3,771 6.13 % Less: BaaS loan expense 17,215 6.87 % 15,560 6.91 % 2,368 3.85 % Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 20,871 8.33 % $ 15,889 7.05 % $ 1,403 2.28 % Average BaaS Loans $ 994,080 $ 893,655 $ 244,038

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans BaaS loan interest income $ 102,808 13.85 % $ 6,532 4.46 % Less: BaaS loan expense 53,294 7.18 % 2,976 2.03 % Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 49,514 6.67 % $ 3,556 2.43 % Average BaaS Loans $ 742,392 $ 146,304

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

The following table illustrates the net BaaS loan income spread for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended (unaudited) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net BaaS loan income (1)(2) 8.33 % 7.05 % 2.28 % CCBX cost of deposits(2) 3.13 % 1.79 % 0.02 % Net BaaS loan income interest rate spread (1) 5.20 % 5.26 % 2.26 %

For the Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net BaaS loan income (1) 6.67 % 2.43 % CCBX cost of deposits 1.57 % 0.03 % Net BaaS loan income interest rate spread (1) 5.10 % 2.40 %

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.66% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 1.45% and 1.14% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was impacted by an increase in loan volume and overall higher interest rates on interest earning assets, compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Return on average assets (1) 1.66 % 1.45 % 1.41 % 0.93 % 1.14 % 1.38 % 1.24 % Return on average equity (1) 21.86 % 19.36 % 18.86 % 12.12 % 16.80 % 18.24 % 17.24 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 8.47 % 7.38 % 5.94 % 4.58 % 4.09 % 6.68 % 3.90 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 9.33 % 8.46 % 7.34 % 6.80 % 5.92 % 8.12 % 4.86 % Cost of funds (1) 1.61 % 0.85 % 0.29 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.75 % 0.18 % Cost of deposits (1) 1.56 % 0.82 % 0.25 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.71 % 0.12 % Net interest margin (1) 6.96 % 6.58 % 5.66 % 4.45 % 3.95 % 5.97 % 3.73 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 5.97 % 6.66 % 5.29 % 4.52 % 3.29 % 5.65 % 2.90 % Noninterest income to average assets (1) 5.43 % 4.48 % 3.53 % 3.27 % 2.22 % 4.23 % 1.29 % Efficiency ratio 48.94 % 61.12 % 58.38 % 59.34 % 54.08 % 56.26 % 58.82 % Loans receivable to deposits (2) 93.25 % 89.92 % 86.54 % 76.24 % 73.73 % 93.25 % 73.73 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

The following table details noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 Deposit service charges and fees $ 946 $ 986 $ 930 Mortgage broker fees 25 24 218 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net (18 ) (133 ) (3 ) Gain on sales of loans, net — — 29 Other 273 236 397 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,226 1,113 1,571 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,001 1,079 1,421 Transaction fees 964 940 280 Interchange fees 785 738 368 Reimbursement of expenses 857 885 295 BaaS program income 3,607 3,642 2,364 BaaS credit enhancements 31,164 17,928 9,076 Baas fraud enhancements 6,818 11,708 1,209 BaaS indemnification income 37,982 29,636 10,285 Total noninterest income $ 42,815 $ 34,391 $ 14,220

Noninterest income was $42.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $8.4 million from $34.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and an increase of $28.6 million from $14.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $8.3 million in BaaS income. The $8.3 million increase in BaaS income included a $13.2 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments, a $4.9 million decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements, and a decrease of $35,000 in BaaS program income (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for loan losses, reserve for unfunded commitments and credit and fraud enhancements). The $28.6 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $28.9 million increase in BaaS income. The $28.9 million increase in BaaS income included a $22.1 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements, a $5.6 million increase in BaaS fraud enhancements and a $1.2 million increase in other BaaS program income.

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we now have 27 relationships, at varying stages, as of December 31, 2022. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships and are exiting relationships where it makes sense for both parties and are focusing more on selecting larger and more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a couple partners wound down their CCBX programs; these programs were not material in terms of income and sources of funds or loans.

As of (unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Active 19 19 19 Friends and family / testing 1 2 1 Implementation / onboarding 0 0 5 Signed letters of intent 5 5 3 Wind down – preparing to exit relationship 2 3 0 Total CCBX relationships 27 29 28

Noninterest Expense

The following table details noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,399 $ 14,506 $ 10,541 Legal and professional fees 2,799 2,251 951 Data processing and software licenses 1,768 1,670 1,494 Occupancy 1,182 1,147 1,043 Point of sale expense 710 742 195 FDIC assessments 550 850 812 Director and staff expenses 515 475 393 Marketing 109 69 107 Excise taxes 702 588 435 Other 335 1,522 1,502 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 23,069 23,820 17,473 BaaS loan expense 17,215 15,560 2,368 BaaS fraud expense 6,819 11,707 1,209 BaaS loan and fraud expense 24,034 27,267 3,577 Total noninterest expense $ 47,103 $ 51,087 $ 21,050

Total noninterest expense decreased to $47.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $51.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and increased from $21.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was primarily due to a $3.2 million decrease in BaaS expense (of which $4.9 million is related to a decrease in partner fraud expense partially offset by an increase of $1.7 million in partner loan expense). Partner loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and servicing CCBX loans. Partner fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts, a portion of this expense is realized during the quarter, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners. Also contributing to the decrease in noninterest expense compared to September 30, 2022 is a $1.2 million decrease in other expenses, which is related to reduction in the unfunded commitment reserve of $1.1 million.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were largely due to an increase of $20.5 million in BaaS partner expense ($14.8 million of which is related to partner loan expense and $5.6 million of which is related to partner fraud expense), $3.9 million increase in salary and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives and $1.8 million increase in legal and professional fees due to increased fees related to data and risk management, and increased consulting expenses for projects and enhanced monitoring. Additionally, there was a $515,000 increase in point of sale expenses which is attributed to increased CCBX activity. Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest expense compared to December 31, 2021 is a $1.2 million decrease in other expenses, which is related to reduction in the unfunded commitment reserve of $1.5 million.

The provision for income taxes was $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The effective tax rate was lower for the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to an update in the state apportionment of the revenues in the states in which we operate combined with tax benefits that resulted from the exercise of stock awards. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.62% for calculating the provision for state taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $10.7 million, or 0.3%, to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $3.13 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $119.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Partially offsetting the increase in loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was a $63.8 million decrease in interest earning deposits with other banks, resulting from increased loan demand and decreased customer deposits. Additionally, there were no loans held for sale at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $43.3 million, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Total assets increased $509.0 million, or 19.3%, at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $884.5 million, and an increase of $61.7 million in investment securities. Partially offsetting the increase is a $489.2 million decrease in interest earning deposits with other banks, resulting from increased loan demand and funds being shifted from interest earning deposits with other banks to loans, compared to December 31, 2021.

Loans Receivable

Total loans receivable increased $119.4 million to $2.63 billion at December 31, 2022, from $2.51 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased $884.5 million from $1.74 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was the result of $96.9 million in CCBX loan growth and $22.4 million in community bank loan growth. Community bank loan growth is net of $1.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The change in loans receivable over the quarter ended December 31, 2021 includes CCBX loan growth of $665.8 million and $218.7 million in community bank loan growth as of December 31, 2022. Community bank loan growth is net of $107.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns since December 31, 2021.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the period indicated:

As of December 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 4,699 0.2 % $ 5,794 0.2 % $ 111,813 6.4 % Capital call lines 146,029 5.5 174,311 6.9 202,882 11.5 All other commercial & industrial loans 161,900 6.1 159,823 6.4 104,365 6.0 Total commercial and industrial loans: 312,628 11.8 339,928 13.5 419,060 23.9 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 214,055 8.1 224,188 8.9 183,594 10.5 Residential real estate 449,157 17.1 402,781 16.0 204,389 11.7 Commercial real estate 1,048,752 39.8 1,024,067 40.7 835,587 47.7 Consumer and other loans 608,771 23.2 523,536 20.9 108,871 6.2 Gross loans receivable 2,633,363 100.0 % 2,514,500 100.0 % 1,751,501 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees – PPP loans (82 ) (111 ) (3,633 ) Net deferred origination fees – all other loans (6,025 ) (6,500 ) (5,133 ) Loans receivable $ 2,627,256 $ 2,507,889 $ 1,742,735 Loan Yield (1) 9.33 % 8.46 % 5.92 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 4,699 0.3 % $ 5,794 0.4 % $ 111,813 8.0 % All other commercial & industrial loans 146,982 9.1 143,808 9.0 104,365 7.4 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 214,055 13.2 224,188 14.0 183,594 13.1 Residential real estate loans 204,581 12.6 198,871 12.5 167,502 11.9 Commercial real estate loans 1,048,752 64.7 1,024,067 64.0 835,587 59.5 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 1,725 0.1 2,220 0.1 2,034 0.1 Gross Community Bank loans receivable 1,620,794 100.0 % 1,598,948 100.0 % 1,404,895 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (6,042 ) (6,628 ) (8,835 ) Loans receivable $ 1,614,752 $ 1,592,320 $ 1,396,060 Loan Yield(1) 5.70 % 5.31 % 5.89 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

CCBX As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 146,029 14.4 % $ 174,311 19.0 % $ 202,882 58.6 % All other commercial & industrial loans 14,918 1.5 16,015 1.8 — 0.0 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 244,576 24.2 203,910 22.3 36,887 10.6 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 279,644 27.6 216,995 23.7 11,429 3.3 Other consumer and other loans 327,402 32.3 304,321 33.2 95,408 27.5 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,012,569 100.0 % 915,552 100.0 % 346,606 100.0 % Net deferred origination (fees) costs (65 ) 17 69 Loans receivable $ 1,012,504 $ 915,569 $ 346,675 Loan Yield – CCBX (1)(2) 15.20 % 13.96 % 6.13 %

(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield. (2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $19.5 million, or 0.7%, to $2.82 billion at December 31, 2022 from $2.84 billion at September 30, 2022. The decrease was due to a $41.3 million decrease in core deposits, combined with a $4.4 million decrease in time deposits, partially offset by a $26.2 million increase in BaaS-brokered deposits. We believe our decrease in deposits is primarily the result of significantly higher deposit rates being offered by competitors and depositors investing in the market. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $77.0 million, from $1.20 billion at September 30, 2022, to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2022 and community bank deposits decreased $96.6 million to $1.54 billion at December 31, 2022. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts, but a portion of such CCBX deposits may be classified as brokered deposits as a result of the relationship agreement. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $38.2 million, or 4.7%, to $775.0 million from $813.2 million at September 30, 2022. In the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, NOW and money market accounts decreased $2.7 million, savings deposits decreased $391,000, and time deposits decreased $4.4 million. Partially offsetting those decreases is an increase of $26.2 million in BaaS-brokered deposits.

Total deposits increased $453.7 million, or 19.2%, to $2.82 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.36 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase is largely the result of growth in CCBX deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $580.9 million, or 42.8%, to $775.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021. NOW and money market accounts increased $1.01 billion, or 128.5%, to $1.80 billion at December 31, 2022, and savings accounts increased $3.2 million, or 3.0%, and BaaS-brokered deposits increased $30.8 million, or 43.5% while time deposits decreased $14.0 million, or 32.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, as of December 31, 2022 we have access to $225.0 million in CCBX customer deposits that are currently being transferred off the Bank’s balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis. The Bank could retain these deposits for liquidity and funding purposes if needed. If a portion of these deposits are retained, they would be classified as brokered deposits, however if the entire available balance is retained, they would be non-brokered deposits. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio for the periods indicated.

As of December 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Demand, noninterest bearing $ 775,012 27.5 % $ 813,217 28.7 % $ 1,355,908 57.4 % NOW and money market 1,804,399 64.0 1,807,105 63.7 789,709 33.4 Savings 107,117 3.8 107,508 3.8 103,956 4.4 Total core deposits 2,686,528 95.3 2,727,830 96.2 2,249,573 95.2 BaaS-brokered deposits 101,546 3.6 75,363 2.6 70,757 3.0 Time deposits less than $100,000 12,596 0.5 13,296 0.5 14,961 0.6 Time deposits $100,000 and over 16,851 0.6 20,577 0.7 28,496 1.2 Total $ 2,817,521 100.0 % $ 2,837,066 100.0 % $ 2,363,787 100.0 % Cost of Deposits (1) 1.56 % 0.82 % 0.09 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 694,179 45.2 % $ 746,516 45.7 % $ 719,233 43.7 % NOW and money market 709,490 46.1 748,347 45.8 780,884 47.4 Savings 105,101 6.8 106,059 6.4 103,954 6.3 Total core deposits 1,508,770 98.1 1,600,922 97.9 1,604,071 97.4 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 1 0.0 Time deposits less than $100,000 12,596 0.8 13,296 0.8 14,961 0.9 Time deposits $100,000 and over 16,851 1.1 20,577 1.3 28,496 1.7 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,538,218 100.0 % $ 1,634,796 100.0 % $ 1,647,529 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 0.37 % 0.16 % 0.12 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX As of December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 80,833 6.3 % $ 66,701 5.5 % $ 636,675 88.9 % NOW and money market 1,094,909 85.6 1,058,758 88.1 8,825 1.2 Savings 2,016 0.2 1,449 0.1 2 — Total core deposits 1,177,758 92.1 1,126,908 93.7 645,502 90.1 BaaS-brokered deposits 101,545 7.9 75,362 6.3 70,756 9.9 Total CCBX deposits $ 1,279,303 100.0 % $ 1,202,270 100.0 % $ 716,258 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.13 % 1.79 % 0.02 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

Borrowings

On November 1, 2022, the Company completed its private placement of $20.0 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due November 1, 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 7.00% for the first five years and will reset quarterly thereafter to the then-current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 290 basis points. The Company may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, on any interest payment date on or after November 1, 2027, or at any time, in whole but not in part, upon certain other specified events prior to the Notes’ maturity on November 1, 2032.

Shareholders’ Equity

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company contributed $21.0 million in capital to the Bank. The Company has a cash balance of $22.9 million as of December 31, 2022, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $988,000 in commitments to bank technology funds.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $14.8 million since September 30, 2022. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $13.1 million in net earnings and $1.2 million increase from stock options being exercised for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at December 31, 2022, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Financial

Institution

Basel III

Regulatory

Guidelines Tier 1 leverage capital 8.56 % 7.97 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.77 % 8.95 % 6.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.77 % 9.08 % 8.00 % Total risk-based capital 11.04 % 11.99 % 10.00 %

Asset Quality

The total allowance for loan losses was $74.0 million and 2.82% of loans receivable at December 31, 2022 compared to $59.3 million and 2.36% at September 30, 2022 and $28.6 million and 1.64% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $53.4 million and 5.27% of CCBX loans receivable at December 31, 2022, with $20.6 million of allowance for loan loss allocated to the community bank or 1.28% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for loan loss as of the period indicated:

As of December 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,614,751 $ 1,012,505 $ 2,627,256 $ 1,592,320 $ 915,569 $ 2,507,889 $ 1,396,060 $ 346,675 $ 1,742,735 Allowance for loan losses (20,636 ) (53,393 ) (74,029 ) (20,139 ) (39,143 ) (59,282 ) (20,299 ) (8,333 ) (28,632 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.28 % 5.27 % 2.82 % 1.26 % 4.28 % 2.36 % 1.45 % 2.40 % 1.64 %

Provision for loan losses totaled $33.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, $18.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $8.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs totaled $18.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $532,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs increased due to CCBX partner loans and the reclassification and charge-off of negative deposit accounts. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $114.5 million loan portfolio. At December 31, 2022, 10% of this portfolio represented $11.5 million in loans.

The following table details net charge-offs for the core bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 10 $ 18,876 $ 18,886 $ 411 $ 8,102 $ 8,513 $ 215 $ 364 $ 579 Gross recoveries (3 ) (30 ) (33 ) (3 ) (6 ) (9 ) (47 ) — (47 ) Net charge-offs $ 7 $ 18,846 $ 18,853 $ 408 $ 8,096 $ 8,504 $ 168 $ 364 $ 532 Net charge-offs to average loans (1) — % 7.52 % 2.87 % 0.10 % 3.59 % 1.38 % 0.05 % 0.59 % 0.13 %

The increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, is largely related to the provision for loan growth in CCBX partner loans. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a $33.1 million provision for loan losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans based on management’s analysis, compared to the $18.7 million provision for loan losses that was recorded for CCBX for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for loan losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for probable losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX loan losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a receivable is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Incurred losses are recorded in the allowance for loan losses. The receivable is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by absorbing incurred credit and fraud losses, if our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the bank would be exposed to additional loan losses, as a result of this counterparty risk. The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank loan losses indicated that a provision of $504,000 and recapture/adjustment for loan losses of $238,000 was needed for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. In accordance with the program agreement and for this CCBX partner only, the Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $114.5 million loan portfolio. At December 31, 2022, 10% of this portfolio represented $11.5 million in loans. The partner is responsible for credit losses on approximately 90% of this portfolio and for fraud losses on 100% of this portfolio. The Company earns 100% of the revenue on the aforementioned $11.5 million of loans. The economic environment is continuously changing, due to increased inflation, global unrest, the war in Ukraine, political environment, trade issues that may impact the provision and therefore the allowance. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and continues to account for the allowance for credit losses under the incurred loss model. The Company is on track with its migration and adoption plan for CECL.

The following table details the provision expense for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Community bank $ 504 $ (238 ) $ 243 $ 719 $ 1,275 CCBX 33,096 18,666 8,699 78,345 8,640 Total provision expense $ 33,600 $ 18,428 $ 8,942 $ 79,064 $ 9,915

At December 31, 2022, our nonperforming assets were $33.2 million, or 1.06% of total assets, compared to $22.9 million, or 0.73%, of total assets, at September 30, 2022, and $1.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. These ratios are impacted by the increase in CCBX loans over 90 days delinquent that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. Under the agreement, the CCBX partner will reimburse the Bank for its loss/charge-off on these loans. Nonperforming assets increased $10.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, due to the addition of $10.3 million in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing combined with $19,000 more in community bank nonaccrual loans. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will increase as those loans grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. Community bank nonaccrual loans increased with the addition of one new nonaccrual loan partially offset by other nonaccrual principal reductions/charge-offs. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at December 31, 2022. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.26% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.91% at September 30, 2022, and 0.10% at December 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, there were $7,000 of community bank net charge-offs and $7.1 million of nonperforming community bank loans. The $6.9 million nonaccrual balance in commercial real estate loans shown below consists of one loan, is well secured with an original loan to value of 62%, and an updated loan to value of 75% as of January 2023. Management anticipates this loan being resolved in the first half of 2023. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, $18.8 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for loan losses. In accordance with the program agreement and for this CCBX partner only, the Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $114.5 million loan portfolio. At December 31, 2022, 10% of this portfolio represented $11.5 million in loans. The partner is responsible for credit losses on approximately 90% of this portfolio and for fraud losses on 100% of this portfolio.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of December

31, 2022 As of September

30, 2022 As of December

31, 2021 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 113 $ 94 $ 166 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 66 66 — Residential real estate — — 55 Commercial real estate 6,901 6,901 — Total nonaccrual loans 7,080 7,061 221 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 404 138 — Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 876 638 39 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 10,570 4,777 155 Other consumer and other loans 14,245 10,268 1,312 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 26,095 15,821 1,506 Total nonperforming loans 33,175 22,882 1,727 Real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Troubled debt restructurings, accruing — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 33,175 $ 22,882 $ 1,727 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.01 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.26 % 0.91 % 0.10 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.06 % 0.73 % 0.07 %

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 113 $ 94 $ 166 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 66 66 — Residential real estate — — 55 Commercial real estate 6,901 6,901 — Total nonaccrual loans 7,080 7,061 221 — Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more — — — Total nonperforming loans 7,080 7,061 221 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 7,080 $ 7,061 $ 221

CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Nonaccrual loans $ — $ — $ — Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 404 138 — Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 876 638 39 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 10,570 4,777 155 Other consumer and other loans 14,245 10,268 1,312 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 26,095 15,821 1,506 Total nonperforming loans 26,095 15,821 1,506 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 26,095 $ 15,821 $ 1,506

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $3.14 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank’s CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the most recent quarter, and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and due from banks $ 32,722 $ 37,482 $ 14,496 Interest earning deposits with other banks 309,417 373,246 798,665 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 97,317 97,621 35,327 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,036 1,250 1,296 Other investments 10,555 10,581 8,478 Loans held for sale — 43,314 — Loans receivable 2,627,256 2,507,889 1,742,735 Allowance for loan losses (74,029 ) (59,282 ) (28,632 ) Total loans receivable, net 2,553,227 2,448,607 1,714,103 CCBX credit enhancement asset 53,377 48,228 8,712 CCBX receivable 10,416 6,145 1,266 Premises and equipment, net 18,213 18,467 17,219 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,018 5,293 6,105 Accrued interest receivable 17,815 13,114 8,105 Bank-owned life insurance, net 12,667 12,576 12,254 Deferred tax asset, net 18,458 13,997 6,818 Other assets 4,229 3,820 2,673 Total assets $ 3,144,467 $ 3,133,741 $ 2,635,517 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 2,817,521 $ 2,837,066 $ 2,363,787 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances — — 24,999 Subordinated debt, net 43,999 24,343 24,288 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,588 3,588 3,586 Deferred compensation 616 648 744 Accrued interest payable 684 153 357 Operating lease liabilities 5,234 5,514 6,320 Other liabilities 29,331 33,696 10,214 Total liabilities 2,900,973 2,905,008 2,434,295 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 125,830 123,944 121,845 Retained earnings 119,998 106,880 79,373 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (2,334 ) (2,091 ) 4 Total shareholders’ equity 243,494 228,733 201,222 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,144,467 $ 3,133,741 $ 2,635,517

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 61,226 $ 52,328 $ 25,134 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 3,097 2,273 294 Interest on investment securities 557 554 3 Dividends on other investments 150 24 115 Total interest income 65,030 55,179 25,546 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 11,061 5,717 516 Interest on borrowed funds 537 273 327 Total interest expense 11,598 5,990 843 Net interest income 53,432 49,189 24,703 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 33,600 18,428 8,942 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,832 30,761 15,761 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 946 986 930 Gain on sales of loans, net — — 29 Mortgage broker fees 25 24 218 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net (18 ) (133 ) (3 ) Other income 273 236 397 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,226 1,113 1,571 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,001 1,079 1,421 Transaction fees 964 940 280 Interchange fees 785 738 368 Reimbursement of expenses 857 885 295 BaaS program income 3,607 3,642 2,364 BaaS credit enhancements 31,164 17,928 9,076 BaaS fraud enhancements 6,818 11,708 1,209 BaaS indemnification income 37,982 29,636 10,285 Total noninterest income 42,815 34,391 14,220 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 14,399 14,506 10,541 Occupancy 1,182 1,147 1,043 Data processing and software licenses 1,768 1,670 1,494 Legal and professional fees 2,799 2,251 951 Point of sale expense 710 742 195 Excise taxes 702 588 435 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments 550 850 812 Director and staff expenses 515 475 393 Marketing 109 69 107 Other expense 335 1,522 1,502 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 23,069 23,820 17,473 BaaS loan expense 17,215 15,560 2,368 BaaS fraud expense 6,819 11,707 1,209 BaaS loan and fraud expense 24,034 27,267 3,577 Total noninterest expense 47,103 51,087 21,050 Income before provision for income taxes 15,544 14,065 8,931 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,426 2,964 1,641 NET INCOME $ 13,118 $ 11,101 $ 7,290 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.01 $ 0.86 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.82 $ 0.57 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,030,726 12,938,200 12,144,452 Diluted 13,603,978 13,536,823 12,701,464

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 183,352 $ 82,112 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 6,728 608 Interest on investment securities 1,745 79 Dividends on other investments 345 284 Total interest income 192,170 83,083 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 19,004 2,327 Interest on borrowed funds 1,391 1,319 Total interest expense 20,395 3,646 Net interest income 171,775 79,437 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 79,064 9,915 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 92,711 69,522 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 3,804 3,698 Loan referral fees 810 2,126 Gain on sales of loans, net — 396 Mortgage broker fees 257 920 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net (153 ) 1,469 Gain on sale of bank branch including deposits and loans, net — 1,263 Other income 1,087 939 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 5,805 10,811 Servicing and other BaaS fees 4,408 4,467 Transaction fees 3,211 544 Interchange fees 2,583 701 Reimbursement of expenses 2,732 1,004 BaaS program income 12,934 6,716 BaaS credit enhancements 76,374 9,086 BaaS fraud enhancements 29,571 1,505 BaaS indemnification income 105,945 10,591 Total noninterest income 124,684 28,118 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 52,228 37,101 Occupancy 4,548 4,128 Data processing and software licenses 6,487 4,951 Legal and professional fees 6,760 3,133 Point of sale expense 2,109 671 Excise taxes 2,204 1,589 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments 2,859 1,632 Director and staff expenses 1,711 1,205 Marketing 351 451 Other expense 4,652 3,921 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 83,909 58,782 BaaS loan expense 53,294 2,976 BaaS fraud expense 29,571 1,505 BaaS loan and fraud expense 82,865 4,481 Total noninterest expense 166,774 63,263 Income before provision for income taxes 50,621 34,377 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,996 7,372 NET INCOME $ 40,625 $ 27,005 Basic earnings per common share $ 3.14 $ 2.25 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.01 $ 2.16 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 12,949,266 12,022,954 Diluted 13,514,952 12,521,426

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 329,354 $ 3,097 3.73 % $ 397,621 $ 2,273 2.27 % $ 751,805 $ 294 0.16 % Investment securities, available for sale (2) 100,269 550 2.18 102,438 545 2.11 35,517 5 0.06 Investment securities, held to maturity (2) 1,235 7 2.25 1,257 9 2.84 1,507 (2 ) (0.53 ) Other investments 10,592 150 5.62 10,520 24 0.91 8,411 115 5.42 Loans receivable (3) 2,603,962 61,226 9.33 2,452,815 52,328 8.46 1,683,310 25,134 5.92 Total interest earning assets 3,045,412 65,030 8.47 2,964,651 55,179 7.38 2,480,550 25,546 4.09 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (58,440 ) (51,259 ) (20,242 ) Other noninterest earning assets 141,624 128,816 76,343 Total assets $ 3,128,596 $ 3,042,208 $ 2,536,651 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 2,006,679 $ 11,061 2.19 % $ 1,953,170 $ 5,717 1.16 % $ 962,128 $ 516 0.21 % FHLB advances and borrowings 5 — — — — — 25,000 72 1.14 Subordinated debt 37,455 484 5.13 24,331 234 3.82 24,276 234 3.82 Junior subordinated debentures 3,588 53 5.86 3,587 39 4.31 3,586 21 2.32 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,047,727 11,598 2.25 1,981,088 5,990 1.20 1,014,990 843 0.33 Noninterest bearing deposits 807,794 807,952 1,336,161 Other liabilities 34,944 25,662 13,308 Total shareholders’ equity 238,131 227,506 172,192 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,128,596 $ 3,042,208 $ 2,536,651 Net interest income $ 53,432 $ 49,189 $ 24,703 Interest rate spread 6.22 % 6.18 % 3.76 % Net interest margin (4) 6.96 % 6.58 % 3.95 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Loans receivable (2) $ 1,609,882 $ 23,140 5.70 % $ 1,559,160 $ 20,879 5.31 % $ 1,439,272 $ 21,363 5.89 % Liabilities Interest bearing deposits 864,001 1,502 0.69 901,339 642 0.28 920,125 482 0.21 Noninterest bearing deposits 737,812 735,038 715,267 Total deposits 1,601,813 1,502 0.37 1,636,377 642 0.16 1,635,392 482 0.12 Interest rate spread 5.33 % 5.16 % 5.77 % CCBX Assets Loans receivable (2)(3) $ 994,080 $ 38,086 15.20 % $ 893,655 $ 31,449 13.96 % $ 244,038 $ 3,771 6.13 % Liabilities Interest bearing deposits 1,142,678 9,559 3.32 1,051,831 5,075 1.91 42,003 34 0.32 Noninterest bearing deposits 69,982 72,914 620,894 Total deposits 1,212,660 9,559 3.13 1,124,745 5,075 1.79 662,897 34 0.02 Interest rate spread 12.07 % 12.17 % 6.11 % Net Baas loan income interest rate spread (4) 5.20 % 5.26 % 2.26 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (3) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. (4) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 515,967 $ 6,728 1.30 % $ 402,081 $ 608 0.15 % Investment securities, available for sale (2) 91,970 1,710 1.86 27,908 49 0.18 Investment securities, held to maturity (2) 1,266 35 2.76 2,137 30 1.40 Other investments 10,146 345 3.40 7,052 284 4.03 Loans receivable (3) 2,257,787 183,352 8.12 1,688,925 82,112 4.86 Total interest earning assets 2,877,136 192,170 6.68 2,128,103 83,083 3.90 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (46,769 ) (19,870 ) Other noninterest earning assets 119,817 74,088 Total assets $ 2,950,184 $ 2,182,321 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 1,724,020 $ 19,004 1.10 % $ 910,106 $ 2,327 0.26 % PPPLF borrowings — — 0.00 68,699 240 0.35 FHLB advances and borrowings 6,029 69 1.14 24,999 284 1.14 Subordinated debt 27,626 1,179 4.27 15,379 711 4.62 Junior subordinated debentures 3,587 143 3.99 3,585 84 2.34 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,761,262 20,395 1.16 1,022,768 3,646 0.36 Noninterest bearing deposits 942,087 989,945 Other liabilities 24,097 12,926 Total shareholders’ equity 222,738 156,682 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,950,184 $ 2,182,321 Net interest income $ 171,775 $ 79,437 Interest rate spread 5.52 % 3.54 % Net interest margin (4) 5.97 % 3.73 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT – YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Loans receivable (2) $ 1,515,395 $ 80,544 5.32 % $ 1,542,621 $ 75,580 4.90 % Liabilities Interest bearing deposits 905,447 2,896 0.32 877,389 2,228 0.25 Noninterest bearing deposits 733,104 674,509 Total deposits $ 1,638,551 $ 2,896 0.18 $ 1,551,898 $ 2,228 0.14 Interest rate spread 5.14 % 4.76 % CCBX Assets Loans receivable (2)(3) $ 742,392 $ 102,808 13.85 % $ 146,304 $ 6,532 4.46 % Liabilities Interest bearing deposits 818,573 16,108 1.97 32,717 99 0.30 Noninterest bearing deposits 208,983 315,436 Total deposits $ 1,027,556 $ 16,108 1.57 $ 348,153 $ 99 0.03 Interest rate spread 12.28 % 4.43 % Net BaaS loan income interest rate spread (4) 5.10 % 2.40 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (3) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. (4) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 65,030 $ 55,179 $ 41,819 $ 30,142 $ 25,546 Interest expense 11,598 5,990 1,933 874 843 Net interest income 53,432 49,189 39,886 29,268 24,703 Provision for loan losses 33,600 18,428 14,094 12,942 8,942 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,832 30,761 25,792 16,326 15,761 Noninterest income 42,815 34,391 25,492 21,986 14,220 Noninterest expense 47,103 51,087 38,169 30,415 21,050 Provision for income tax 2,426 2,964 2,939 1,667 1,641 Net income 13,118 11,101 10,176 6,230 7,290 As of and for the Three Month Period December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 342,139 $ 410,728 $ 405,689 $ 682,109 $ 813,161 Investment securities 98,353 98,871 109,821 136,177 36,623 Loans held for sale — 43,314 60,000 — — Loans receivable 2,627,256 2,507,889 2,334,354 1,964,209 1,742,735 Allowance for loan losses (74,029 ) (59,282 ) (49,358 ) (38,770 ) (28,632 ) Total assets 3,144,467 3,133,741 2,969,722 2,833,750 2,635,517 Interest bearing deposits 2,042,509 2,023,849 1,879,253 1,738,426 1,007,879 Noninterest bearing deposits 775,012 813,217 818,052 838,044 1,355,908 Core deposits (1) 2,686,528 2,727,830 2,584,831 2,460,954 2,249,573 Total deposits 2,817,521 2,837,066 2,697,305 2,576,470 2,363,787 Total borrowings 47,587 27,931 27,911 27,893 52,873 Total shareholders’ equity 243,494 228,733 217,661 207,920 201,222 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share – basic $ 1.01 $ 0.86 $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 0.60 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.82 $ 0.76 $ 0.46 $ 0.57 Dividends per share — — — — — Book value per share (3) $ 18.50 $ 17.66 $ 16.81 $ 16.08 $ 15.63 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 18.50 $ 17.66 $ 16.81 $ 16.08 $ 15.63 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 13,030,726 12,938,200 12,928,061 12,898,746 12,144,452 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 13,603,978 13,536,823 13,442,013 13,475,337 12,701,464 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,161,147 12,954,573 12,948,623 12,928,548 12,875,315 Stock options outstanding at end of period 438,103 644,334 655,844 666,774 694,519

See footnotes on following page

As of and for the Three Month Period December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets 1.06 % 0.73 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO 1.26 % 0.91 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.10 % Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable 1.26 % 0.91 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.10 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 224.4 % 259.1 % 849.4 % 1653.3 % 1657.9 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 2.82 % 2.36 % 2.11 % 1.97 % 1.64 % Gross charge-offs $ 18,886 $ 8,513 $ 3,542 $ 2,808 $ 579 Gross recoveries $ 33 $ 9 $ 36 $ 4 $ 47 Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 2.87 % 1.38 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.13 % Capital Ratios (7): Tier 1 leverage capital 7.97 % 7.70 % 7.68 % 7.75 % 8.07 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 8.95 % 8.49 % 8.51 % 9.71 % 11.06 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.08 % 8.62 % 8.65 % 9.88 % 11.26 % Total risk-based capital 11.99 % 10.80 % 10.88 % 12.30 % 13.89 %

(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits. (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable. (3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest. (6) Annualized calculations. (7) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements on total revenue.

Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements on revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is revenue.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands, unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements: Total net interest income $ 53,432 $ 49,189 $ 24,703 $ 171,775 $ 79,437 Total noninterest income 42,815 34,391 14,220 124,684 28,118 Total Revenue $ 96,247 $ 83,580 $ 38,923 $ 296,459 $ 107,555 Less: BaaS credit enhancements (31,164 ) (17,928 ) (9,076 ) (76,374 ) (9,086 ) Less: BaaS fraud enhancements (6,818 ) (11,708 ) (1,209 ) (29,571 ) (1,505 ) Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements $ 58,265 $ 53,944 $ 28,638 $ 190,514 $ 96,964

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income, yield on CCBX loans and interest rate spread.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net BaaS loan interest income interest rate spread is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on interest rate spread. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is interest rate spread.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP) 15.20 % 13.96 % 6.13 % 13.85 % 4.46 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 994,080 $ 893,655 $ 244,038 $ 742,392 $ 146,304 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 38,086 31,449 3,771 102,808 6,532 Less: loan expense on CCBX loans (17,215 ) (15,560 ) (2,368 ) (53,294 ) (2,976 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 20,871 $ 15,889 $ 1,403 $ 49,514 $ 3,556 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans 8.33 % 7.05 % 2.28 % 6.67 % 2.43 % Net BaaS loan income interest rate spread: CCBX interest rate spread (GAAP) 12.07 % 12.17 % 6.11 % 12.28 % 4.43 % Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans 8.33 % 7.05 % 2.28 % 6.67 % 2.43 % CCBX cost of funds 3.13 % 1.79 % 0.02 % 1.57 % 0.03 % Net BaaS loan income interest rate spread 5.20 % 5.26 % 2.26 % 5.10 % 2.40 %





APPENDIX A –

As of December 31, 2022

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $2.63 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.29 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $4.92 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 39.8% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $35.8 million, and the combined total exposure in commercial real estate loans represents $1.08 billion, or 22.0% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of December 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number of

Loans Apartments $ 215,371 $ 5,912 $ 221,283 4.5 % $ 2,564 84 Hotel/Motel 160,938 4,101 165,039 3.4 5,961 27 Office 101,205 3,744 104,949 2.1 1,043 97 Retail 82,257 4,116 86,373 1.8 904 91 Convenience Store 91,075 4,336 95,411 1.9 1,786 51 Mixed use 83,640 4,632 88,272 1.8 950 88 Warehouse 77,716 1,862 79,578 1.6 1,439 54 Manufacturing 38,694 1,780 40,474 0.8 1,138 34 Strip Mall 45,873 — 45,873 0.9 5,734 8 Mini Storage 47,380 1,287 48,667 1.0 2,961 16 Groups < 0.70% of total 104,603 4,005 108,608 2.2 1,260 83 Total $ 1,048,752 $ 35,775 $ 1,084,527 22.0 % $ 1,657 633

Consumer loans comprise 23.2% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $812.2 million, and the combined total exposure in consumer and other loans represents $1.42 billion, or 28.9% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan of just $1,400. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of December 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments Total Exposure (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number of

Loans CCBX consumer loans Installment loans $ 320,017 $ — $ 320,017 6.5 % $ 1.5 211,547 Credit cards 279,644 810,419 1,090,063 22.1 1.5 189,642 Lines of credit 4,822 689 5,511 0.1 0.3 14,349 Other loans 2,563 — 2,563 0.1 0.1 17,987 Community bank consumer loans Lines of credit 162 1,116 1,278 0.0 3.4 47 Installment loans 1,351 — 1,351 0.1 42.2 32 Other loans 212 — 212 0.0 0.6 332 Total $ 608,771 $ 812,224 $ 1,420,995 28.9 % $ 1.4 433,936

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to portfolio maximum limits.

Residential real estate loans comprise 17.1% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $442.2 million, and the combined total exposure in residential real estate loans represents $891.4 million, or 18.1% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of December 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments Total

Exposure(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number of

Loans CCBX residential real estate loans Home equity line of credit $ 244,576 $ 396,652 $ 641,228 13.0 % $ 28 8,607 Community bank residential real estate loans Closed end, secured by first liens 178,901 4,625 183,526 3.7 604 296 Home equity line of credit 15,853 39,005 54,858 1.2 79 200 Closed end, second liens 9,827 1,912 11,739 0.2 351 28 Total $ 449,157 $ 442,194 $ 891,351 18.1 % $ 49 9,131

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to portfolio maximum limits.

Commercial and industrial loans comprise 11.8% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $856.6 million, and the combined total exposure in commercial and industrial loans represents $1.17 billion, or 23.8% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $146.0 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $772.7 million in available loan commitments, which is provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every line.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of December 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number of

Loans Capital Call Lines (1) $ 146,029 $ 772,732 $ 918,761 18.7 % $ 859 170 Construction/Contractor Services 20,714 32,508 53,222 1.1 114 181 Financial Institutions 45,149 — 45,149 0.9 4,104 11 Manufacturing 13,341 4,854 18,195 0.4 222 60 Medical / Dental / Other Care 21,790 2,464 24,254 0.5 726 30 Retail 15,991 6,245 22,236 0.4 26 623 Groups < 0.30% of total 49,614 37,811 87,425 1.8 163 305 Total $ 312,628 $ 856,614 $ 1,169,242 23.8 % $ 227 1,380

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to portfolio maximum limits.

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 8.1% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $142.5 million, and the combined total exposure in construction, land and land development loans represents $356.6 million, or 7.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our exposure for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of December 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 100,714 $ 100,647 $ 201,361 4.1 % $ 4,196 24 Residential construction 32,879 26,708 59,587 1.2 865 38 Undeveloped land loans 44,578 7,653 52,231 1.1 2,972 15 Developed land loans 20,167 4,315 24,482 0.5 672 30 Land development 15,717 3,219 18,936 0.3 827 19 Total $ 214,055 $ 142,542 $ 356,597 7.2 % $ 1,699 126





APPENDIX B –

As of December 31, 2022

CCBX – BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, $31.2 million was recorded in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans and negative deposit accounts. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement provided by the partner which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for probable losses for these CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts. When the provision for loan losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a receivable is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) in recognition of the CCBX partner legal commitment to cover losses. The receivable is relieved as credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by absorbing incurred fraud losses. Partner fraud includes noncredit fraud losses on loans and deposits originated through partners. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the enhancement received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement. CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by absorbing incurred credit and fraud losses, if our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations to replenish their cash reserve account then the bank would be exposed to additional loan and deposit losses, as a result of this counterparty risk. If a CCBX partner does not replenish their cash reserve account then the Bank can declare the agreement in default, take over servicing and cease paying the partner for servicing the loan and providing credit enhancements. The Bank would write-off any remaining receivable from the CCBX partner but would retain the full yield on the loan going forward, and BaaS loan expense would decrease once default occurred and payments to the CCBX partner were stopped.

For CCBX partner loans the Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrower on loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs which are paid or payable to the CCBX partner. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Bank takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income(1) which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Yield on loans (2) 15.20 % 13.96 % 6.13 % 13.85 % 4.46 % BaaS loan interest income $ 38,086 $ 31,449 $ 3,771 $ 102,808 $ 6,532 Less: BaaS loan expense 17,215 15,560 2,368 53,294 2,976 Net BaaS loan income (1) 20,871 15,889 1,403 49,514 3,556 Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans (1) 8.33 % 7.05 % 2.28 % 6.67 % 2.43 %

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculation for quarterly periods shown.

The addition of new CCBX partners and increased activity has resulted in increases in interest, direct fees and expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The following tables are a summary of the interest components, direct fees, and expenses of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Loan interest income $ 38,086 $ 31,449 $ 3,771 $ 102,808 $ 6,532 Total BaaS interest income $ 38,086 $ 31,449 $ 3,771 $ 102,808 $ 6,532

Interest expense Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 BaaS interest expense $ 9,559 $ 5,075 $ 34 $ 16,108 $ 99 Total BaaS interest expense $ 9,559 $ 5,075 $ 34 $ 16,108 $ 99

BaaS income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Program income: Servicing and other BaaS fees $ 1,001 $ 1,079 $ 1,421 $ 4,408 $ 4,467 Transaction fees 964 940 280 3,211 544 Interchange fees 785 738 368 2,583 701 Reimbursement of expenses 857 885 295 2,732 1,004 Program income 3,607 3,642 2,364 12,934 6,716 Indemnification income: Credit enhancements 31,164 17,928 9,076 76,374 9,086 Fraud enhancements 6,818 11,708 1,209 29,571 1,505 Indemnification income 37,982 29,636 10,285 105,945 10,591 Total BaaS income $ 41,589 $ 33,278 $ 12,649 $ 118,879 $ 17,307

BaaS loan and fraud expense Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 BaaS loan expense $ 17,215 $ 15,560 $ 2,368 $ 53,294 $ 2,976 BaaS fraud expense 6,819 11,707 1,209 29,571 1,505 Total BaaS loan and fraud expense $ 24,034 $ 27,267 $ 3,577 $ 82,865 $ 4,481

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.