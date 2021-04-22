Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Coastal Financial Corporation awarded Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for 2020

Coastal Financial Corporation awarded Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

EVERETT, Wash., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), the parent company of Coastal Community Bank, has been awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for 2020.

The nineth annual Raymond James Community Bankers Cup recognizes the top 10% of community banks based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2020.

“To receive the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for a second year in a row is a huge honor, especially looking at what we faced this past year,” said Eric Sprink, President & CEO, Coastal Financial Corporation. “If there is one thing 2020 has taught us, it’s how resilient we are. While the community bank division supported thousands of existing and new small business customers with PPP loans as provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), our growing CCBX division continued to develop and provide Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) enabling broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services. And we continue to collaborate with Google Pay to bring a new way to bank to our customers.”

Of the 241 community banks considered for the 2020 Community Bankers Cup, the top 10% demonstrated superior performance on a relative basis in one or more of the following measurements of financial performance and stability:

  • Nonperforming assets to loans and real estate owned
  • Five-year average core deposit percentage
  • Net interest margin
  • Efficiency ratio
  • Return on average assets
  • Return on average tangible common equity

About Raymond James
Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first, a standard we see reflected in the way you operate your business. This principle remains the foundation on which we continue to build our company – one of North America’s leading full-service investment banks, with a broad presence across the United States, Western Europe, and Canada.

About Coastal Financial Corporation
Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 15 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet, and its mobile banking application. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com.

CONTACT: Contact:
Joel Edwards
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
425.357.3687
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.