Advancements in material science is a major factor that is anticipated to escalate the coated endotracheal tube market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global coated endotracheal tube market stood at US$ 159.4 million in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 262 million by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2031.

The value of coated endotracheal tube market is increasing, owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), is a major factor driving the demand for coated endotracheal tubes. The tubes help maintain airway patency, prevent complications, and facilitate effective ventilation in patients with compromised respiratory function.

Growing demand from surgical procedures, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. Coated endotracheal tubes find significant application in surgical procedures, including general anesthesia and emergency surgeries. They offer advantages such as reduced risk of complications like ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), minimized tissue trauma, and improved patient comfort. The rising number of surgical procedures globally is expected to drive the demand for coated endotracheal tubes.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as increasing focus on infection control, which is a critical concern in healthcare settings, and endotracheal tubes can be a potential source of healthcare-associated infections. Coated endotracheal tubes are designed to mitigate the risk of bacterial colonization and biofilm formation on their surfaces, reducing the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia and other respiratory infections. The growing emphasis on infection prevention and control measures is likely to fuel the adoption of coated endotracheal tubes.

On the basis of intubation, orotracheal intubation segment is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant share, attributed to the high prevalence of conditions requiring orotracheal intubation, and preference for oral intubation in certain medical procedures.

By Application, the ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) segment to boost the market growth, owing to the factors such as focus on infection control and patient safety, as well as technological advancements in coating technologies.

By end-user, hospitals segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including critical care settings, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals.

Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market: Growth Drivers

The global coated endotracheal tube market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2022 to 2031, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about the benefits of coated endotracheal tubes.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include expansion of the geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Advancements in material science, as well as increasing demand for intensive care units (ICUs), are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the coated endotracheal tube market, and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, attributed to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and presence of key market players in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, as well as increasing healthcare expenditure.

Stringent regulations and patient safety concerns, and increasing geriatric population in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global coated endotracheal tube market are:

BD (C. R. Bard)

Venner Medical

Sterimed Group

Bactiguard AB

N8 Medical, LLC.

Desco Medical India

Fuji Systems

Other prominent players

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the coated endotracheal tube industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for coated endotracheal tube. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In August 2022, Intersurgical introduced its i-gel O2 Resus Pack, which includes a coated endotracheal tube. The i-gel O2 Resus Pack provides effective oxygenation and ventilation during resuscitation procedures, ensuring better patient outcomes.

introduced its i-gel O2 Resus Pack, which includes a coated endotracheal tube. The i-gel O2 Resus Pack provides effective oxygenation and ventilation during resuscitation procedures, ensuring better patient outcomes. In June 2022, Venner Medical International announced the launch of its Anti-Epic endotracheal tube in Europe. The Anti-Epic tube features a proprietary anti-fouling coating that helps prevent bacterial adherence and reduces the risk of infections in ventilated patients.

announced the launch of its Anti-Epic endotracheal tube in Europe. The Anti-Epic tube features a proprietary anti-fouling coating that helps prevent bacterial adherence and reduces the risk of infections in ventilated patients. In March 2022, Medtronic received CE Mark approval for its SpiralFlex endotracheal tube with a spiral-shaped cuff. The innovative cuff design enhances the sealing capabilities, reducing the risk of aspiration and complications during mechanical ventilation.

received CE Mark approval for its SpiralFlex endotracheal tube with a spiral-shaped cuff. The innovative cuff design enhances the sealing capabilities, reducing the risk of aspiration and complications during mechanical ventilation. In January 2022, VBM Medizintechnik GmbH introduced its FlexiMag coated endotracheal tube in Europe. The FlexiMag tube is coated with a hydrophilic polymer, making it easier to insert and reducing the risk of trauma during intubation.

Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market: Segmentation

Intubation

Orotracheal Intubation

Nasotracheal Intubation

Application

Anesthesia

Congenital Respiratory Disorder

Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VAP)

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

