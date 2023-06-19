During the forecast period, the coated fabrics market in China is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Additionally, in the United States, the demand for protective clothing, driven by regulations, is expected to stimulate the sales of coated fabrics, resulting in a forecasted CAGR of 4.8% in the country.

NEWARK, Del, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global coated fabrics market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 45.3 billion in 2023, driven by rising eCommerce platforms and online retailing. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 73.8 billion by 2033.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the coated fabrics market is the increasing demand from various end-use industries. The market is witnessing a surge in demand from various industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace, healthcare, and industrial. In the automotive sector, coated fabrics are extensively used for interior and exterior applications, including seating, airbags, and automotive upholstery.

The construction industry utilizes coated fabrics for architectural membranes, roofing, and awnings. The healthcare industry relies on coated fabrics for medical gowns, protective clothing, and surgical drapes. The versatility and wide range of applications of coated fabrics across multiple sectors are driving their demand.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Request your sample report now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-288

There is a growing preference for lightweight materials in various industries, with an increasing emphasis on fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and sustainability. Coated fabrics offer an excellent alternative to traditional materials such as leather, metal, and glass due to their lightweight nature and enhanced performance characteristics. The fabrics provide benefits such as improved strength, durability, weather resistance, and flexibility, making them highly desirable in applications where weight reduction is crucial.

Increasing investments in research and development is another factor that is expected to have a significant impact on market growth. Major players in the coated fabrics market are investing significantly in research and development activities to introduce innovative products and gain a competitive edge. The investments focus on developing advanced coatings, exploring new materials, and improving the overall performance of coated fabrics. The continuous research and development efforts are driving product advancements and expanding the application scope of coated fabrics.

Another factor contributing to the market growth is the stringent safety and quality regulations, which creates a significant demand for coated fabrics. Various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare, are subject to stringent safety and quality regulations. Coated fabrics play a crucial role in meeting these regulatory requirements by providing properties such as flame resistance, chemical resistance, and durability. The demand for high-performance coated fabrics that comply with safety standards is expected to increase, as regulations become more stringent.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

The global coated fabrics market was valued at US$ 43.1 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.5%.

China is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

By Application, the protective clothing segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 4.9% in 2033.

On the basis of Material Type, the polymer segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.8% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, coated fabrics market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0%.

By 2033, the market value of coated fabrics is expected to reach US$ 73.8 billion.

“Expansion of online retailing, across the globe is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the coated fabrics market in the near future,” – remarks an analyst at FMI.

Are you looking for deep information related to the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-288

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the coated fabrics market are Saint Gobain S.A, Bayer AG, PPG Industries, Akzonobel N.V., Seaman, Sioen, Spradling International, 3M Company, Valspar Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE Paints, Nippon Paints, and Sherwin Williams, among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics introduced a new line of high-performance coated fabrics with improved chemical resistance and enhanced durability, catering to demanding applications in the chemical processing and oil and gas industries.

In the same year, Seaman Corporation expanded its coated fabrics portfolio with the introduction of a new fabric technology that provides exceptional UV resistance and weather ability, suitable for outdoor applications such as roofing and geomembranes.

In 2021, Sioen Industries acquired Verseidag-Indutex GmbH, a leading manufacturer of coated fabrics for various sectors, including architecture, digital printing, and transportation. The acquisition aimed to strengthen Sioen’s position in the coated fabrics market and expand its product portfolio.

In the same year, Spradling International Inc., a leading provider of coated fabrics, introduced an innovative antimicrobial coating technology for its fabrics, offering enhanced protection against bacteria and viruses.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Application:

Commercial Tents

Furniture

Industrial

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Others

By Material:

Polymer Coated

Rubber Coated

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Didn’t find the data you are looking for? Our experts provide you with customized reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-288

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global coated fabrics market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the coated fabrics market, the market is segmented on the basis of application (commercial tents, furniture, industrial, protective clothing, transportation, and others), by material type (polymer coated, rubber coated, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan, and Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)).

The chemicals & materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Application

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/288

Have a Look at the Related Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Coated Fabrics for Defense Market Share: By the end of 2033, total coated fabrics for defense market valuation is set to cross a valuation of US$ 6,530.9 million.

Tire Cord Market Size: The global tire cord market is expected to register a staggering double-digit CAGR of 7.8% by garnering a market value of US$ 15.7 Billion.

Tire Cord Fabric Market Trends: The global tire cord fabric market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 9.4 Billion in 2032 and it is likely to exhibit growth at an astonishing CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Pavement Overlay Fabrics Market Outlook: The demand for pavement overlay fabrics is showing an upward trend in the past with an increased number of its usage in numerous applications.

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Demand: The global polymer-coated fabrics market size is set to be valued at around US$ 20,733.90 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Sulphur Coated Urea Market Growth: The rising urbanization across the world, the growing demand for food and food products, and the growing population are expected to drive the growth of the Sulphur-coated urea market.

Polyimide Fibers Market Type: Between 2023 and 2033, the market is forecasted to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Polysulfide Resin Market Analysis Forecast: It is thus likely to have produced US$ 254.61 million by 2033, alongside a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Renewable Naphtha Market Sale: The global renewable naphtha market is projected to top US$ 466.58 million in 2023, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey.

Veneer Sheets Market Value: The veneer sheets market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 42 billion in 2023 and is expected to be valued at US$ 55 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com