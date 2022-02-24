Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / COATES INTERNATIONAL, LTD. AND ADVANCED HYDROGEN POWER, LTD. HAVE RECEIVED ORDERS FOR THEIR CSRV® HYDROGEN H2 INDUSTRIAL ELECTRIC POWER GENERATORS AMOUNTING TO $7,125,000,000

COATES INTERNATIONAL, LTD. AND ADVANCED HYDROGEN POWER, LTD. HAVE RECEIVED ORDERS FOR THEIR CSRV® HYDROGEN H2 INDUSTRIAL ELECTRIC POWER GENERATORS AMOUNTING TO $7,125,000,000

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Wall Township, NJ , Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coates International, Ltd. (COTE) and Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. (the “Companies”) have received firm orders amounting to $7,125,000,000 USD for there CSRV® Hydrogen (H2) Electric Power Industrial Generators including the H2 Reactors.  These units are coupled together as one power unit.  The R&D on these new technologies is complete.  The first production models are being built now.  The 100 K.W., 150 K.W. and 200 K.W. units are expected to start shipping out to customers this year.  1 M.W. units are expected to start shipping out to customers in 2023.  We believe that these CSRV® Hydrogen (H2) Industrial Electric Power Generators including the H2 Reactor are the cleanest and lowest emission power units in the world and will help resolve global warming.

Company President and CEO, George J. Coates, EE ME, comments:  “A lot of companies are announcing that they are going to do this and that with H2.  Here at Coates International, Ltd. we have done it successfully with our CSRV® Engines and Hydrogen Reactors operating successfully in our New Jersey Plant.  Now it’s time for our companies to get into full production and get products out to our customers.  I would like to point out the fact that Gaseous Hydrogen H2 is an extremely minute atom and will pass through the stem of a standard poppet valve and fill up the engine housing with Gaseous Hydrogen that can explode the engine at any time.  This cannot happen with the CSRV® H2 Engines as there are no passages from the CSRV® system into the engine housing so we have the only engines in the world that are safe to operate on Gaseous Hydrogen (H2).  Our Sequential H2 Fuel Injection System injects the H2 gas directly into the cylinder.  We have designed a proprietary blow back system on our Hydrogen Reactors our CSRV® Industrial Hydrogen H2 Systems are the safest in the world.

Company management is in talks with a number of business groups regarding the companies’ expansion into production.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in any of its endeavors.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Our public filings with the SEC may be viewed and printed on the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact Information:
Coates International, Ltd.
Phone: 732-449-7717
Fax: 732-449-0764
www.coatesengine.com
www.mostadvancedengine.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.