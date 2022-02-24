COATES INTERNATIONAL, LTD. AND ADVANCED HYDROGEN POWER, LTD. HAVE RECEIVED ORDERS FOR THEIR CSRV® HYDROGEN H2 INDUSTRIAL ELECTRIC POWER GENERATORS AMOUNTING TO $7,125,000,000

Wall Township, NJ , Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coates International, Ltd. (COTE) and Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. (the “Companies”) have received firm orders amounting to $7,125,000,000 USD for there CSRV® Hydrogen (H 2 ) Electric Power Industrial Generators including the H 2 Reactors. These units are coupled together as one power unit. The R&D on these new technologies is complete. The first production models are being built now. The 100 K.W., 150 K.W. and 200 K.W. units are expected to start shipping out to customers this year. 1 M.W. units are expected to start shipping out to customers in 2023. We believe that these CSRV® Hydrogen (H 2 ) Industrial Electric Power Generators including the H 2 Reactor are the cleanest and lowest emission power units in the world and will help resolve global warming.

Company President and CEO, George J. Coates, EE ME, comments: “A lot of companies are announcing that they are going to do this and that with H 2 . Here at Coates International, Ltd. we have done it successfully with our CSRV® Engines and Hydrogen Reactors operating successfully in our New Jersey Plant. Now it’s time for our companies to get into full production and get products out to our customers. I would like to point out the fact that Gaseous Hydrogen H 2 is an extremely minute atom and will pass through the stem of a standard poppet valve and fill up the engine housing with Gaseous Hydrogen that can explode the engine at any time. This cannot happen with the CSRV® H 2 Engines as there are no passages from the CSRV® system into the engine housing so we have the only engines in the world that are safe to operate on Gaseous Hydrogen (H 2 ). Our Sequential H 2 Fuel Injection System injects the H 2 gas directly into the cylinder. We have designed a proprietary blow back system on our Hydrogen Reactors our CSRV® Industrial Hydrogen H 2 Systems are the safest in the world.

Company management is in talks with a number of business groups regarding the companies’ expansion into production.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in any of its endeavors.

