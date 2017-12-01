Breaking News
Home / Top News / Coates International, Ltd. Received a Construction Contract to Build a New 84,800 Sq. Ft. Assembly Plant on Its N.J. Headquarters Property Which Will Utilize an Existing, Unused, Company Owned Land Parcel – (Shareholders Update)

Coates International, Ltd. Received a Construction Contract to Build a New 84,800 Sq. Ft. Assembly Plant on Its N.J. Headquarters Property Which Will Utilize an Existing, Unused, Company Owned Land Parcel – (Shareholders Update)

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coates International, Ltd. (OTC PINK:COTE) (the “Company”).  Coates International, Ltd. is at the final review stage of a contract to build a new 84,800 Sq. Ft. assembly plant on its N.J. headquarters property which will utilize an existing, unused, company owned parcel of land.  This will bring the Coates plant manufacturing capacity up to a total of 110,800 Sq. Ft.

Other Company activities:

  • The Company is working with an investment banker to acquire working capital of between $10,000,000 to $50,000,000USD; this funding will be utilized to ramp-up production operations in the U.S.;
  • The Company is now in a position to accept deposits on firm orders for CSRV® industrial electric power generators that the Company is planning to produce in large numbers;
  • Mr. James Pang, our liaison agent in China continues to work with the Chinese government to establish a Coates industrial park in China to manufacture all of the Coates CSRV® products including new hydrogen powered technology. This has been a long, drawn out, arduous undertaking. Coates previously sold a first production 150 KW natural gas CSRV® electric power generator to a Chinese company which was shipped to China for $165,000USD. Thereafter, the Hong Kong- based company paid Coates a deposit of $500,000USD on a non-exclusive distribution license for the territory of the Western Hemisphere. 
  • Company management is working continuously to bring these projects to fruition as soon as is practicable.

Company President and CEO, Mr. George J. Coates, comments:  “Our CSRV® systems are ready for mass production and distribution.  Once we are funded, the Company will start production operations and expand into our new assembly plant next year.  Presently, we are working on new H2 technology. All design details and specs must be kept confidential until we have secured appropriate patent protection.  Visits to the Coates headquarters and plant during this period must also be controlled and limited.  We are working diligently to achieve our goals in order to optimize the potential opportunities for Coates International, Ltd.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in any of its endeavors.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Our public filings with the SEC may be viewed and printed on the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact Information:

Coates International, Ltd.
Phone: 732-449-7717
Fax: 732-449-0764
www.coatesengine.com
www.mostadvancedengine.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.