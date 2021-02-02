Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cobalt Recognizes Its Top Dealers of 2020

Cobalt Recognizes Its Top Dealers of 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Despite a difficult year, many dealers persevered and succeeded during the pandemic

Cobalt Boats recognizes top dealers for 2020

Cobalt dealers enjoyed a successful 2020 despite the worldwide pandemic

Cobalt dealers enjoyed a successful 2020 despite the worldwide pandemic

NEODESHA, Kan., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats is announcing the dealers who helped make the past year a successful one for the company, despite the worldwide pandemic and economic downturn. While many boating events, including Cobalt’s own dealer meeting, were canceled in 2020, boating has enjoyed continued popularity as a socially distanced recreational activity over the past year, and Cobalt’s dealers have continued to maintain their high standards for customer service and sales success. Congratulations go to all of Cobalt’s top dealers for the past year, with encouragement to keep up the good work!

2020MY CSI Winners (Outstanding Customer Service)

Central Region:   The Harbor, Branson, MO
Western Region:   Shady Creek Marina, El Dorado, KS
Northeast Region:   Action Water Sports of Hudsonville, Hudsonville, MI
Southeast Region:   Rambo Marine, Hazel Green, AL
International:   Winnipeg Sport and Leisure, Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Worldwide:   The Harbor, Branson, MO


2020MY Sales Award Winners (Combination of Sales and Customer Service)

World’s Largest Dealer, Multiple Markets:   Singleton Marine Group, Buford, GA
World’s Largest Dealer, Single Market:   Premier Marine LLC, Middleton, MA
Rookie of the Year:   Colony Marine Sales & Service, St. Clair Shores, MI


Platinum Dealers (Combination of Sales and Customer Service)

Singleton Marine Group, Buford, GA; Premier Marine LLC, Middleton, MA; Seattle Boat Company, Seattle, WA; Village Marina, Eldon, MO; Slalom Shop, Lewisville, TX; West Coast Boat Center, Rocklin, CA; Gordy’s Lakefront Marine, Fontana, WI; Boats By George Inc., Lake George, NY; The Harbor, Branson, MO; Hagadone Marine Group, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Rambo Marine, Hazel Green, AL; Action Water Sports of Hudsonville, Hudsonville, MI; Lake Norman Marina, Denver, NC; Rinker’s Boat World Inc., Conroe, TX; and Park’s Marina, Okoboji, IA.

About Cobalt: Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is an industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats, surf boats and outboard boats for the fresh water and saltwater markets. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d5d744b-b226-446c-9c19-d2b00a2e1fdd

CONTACT: Contact: Kelle Pierce
[email protected]
1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757
800-835-0256
www.cobaltboats.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.