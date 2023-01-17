Real-Time Alarm Integration Enables AI-Powered Robots to Be Automatically Dispatched to Respond to Security Incidents for Safer, More Secure Workplaces and Facilities

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cobalt Robotics , the only machine-learning company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with autonomous robots around the world, today announced a new collaboration with Johnson Controls. Johnson Controls C•CURE 9000 access control and event management system is now integrated with Cobalt’s remote guard service which includes AI robotics, machine-learning software and human oversight.

With this integration, Cobalt robots listen for alarms and are automatically dispatched to the location in real-time after an alarm is triggered. The robots will escalate the incident in the C•CURE 9000 system, stand guard and provide situational awareness until the issue is resolved. Cobalt robots can also escalate incidents to C•CURE 9000 if an anomaly is detected such as a door held open (DHO) alarm and escalate the incident to a GSOC operator if human support is required. At the end of the event, Cobalt provides a complete paper/digital trail, including images, live video, timestamps, response time and resolution for each incident.

“We are excited about this collaboration, as businesses now can take advantage of both the C•CURE access control system and Cobalt’s AI-powered robotics,” said Mike LeBlanc, President and COO of Cobalt Robotics. “As companies turn to technology to secure their facilities and keep employees safe, the integrated Johnson Controls and Cobalt solution can automate responses to major security incidents from breaches and break ins to risks like open doors. With businesses struggling to find security guards and keep costs under control, this integrated system is the way to automate alarm response at a substantially reduced cost.”

“For many of our customers, hiring expensive security guards during a difficult labor shortage is not an option,” said Rick Focke, Director of Product Management, Enterprise Access Control, Johnson Controls. “With this integration, companies can get an all-in-one security solution from alarms to robots to keep their building secure and employees safe. The security workflow between our alarms and Cobalt’s robots is seamless, and all reports are automatically created and tracked so companies can make facility improvements over time. Dispatching AI robots from state-of the-art security alarms is going to be the future of securing buildings in a much smarter, more cost-efficient way.”

Cobalt is propelling the use of robots among modern enterprises as companies look to new AI-based innovations to automate security and improve safety.

About Cobalt Robotics

Cobalt Robotics is the only company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with an integrated service which unifies state-of-the-art robotics, machine learning software, and expert human oversight. Its technology platform and 24/7 dedicated professional security services team improve safety, security and facility workflows with greater efficiency and predictability at substantially reduced costs, while allowing guards to focus on tasks that require judgment, empathy and decision making. Cobalt’s mobile robotics help companies make their spaces smarter, safer, and more secure, protecting both their employees and intellectual property. Leading enterprises including Slack demonstrate that automation in the workplace is a top to bottom priority with Cobalt. Learn more at www.cobaltrobotics.com .

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.