Ally Implements Cobalt Robots in Jacksonville, FL offices with plans to expand to Lewisville, TX in 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cobalt Robotics , the only machine learning company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with autonomous robots around the world, today announced it has expanded its customer implementation with Ally Financial , a financial services company with the nation’s largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business.

Post pandemic, with the return to work, Ally began deploying Cobalt robots for security patrols and facility maintenance checks in its Charlotte, NC office. Based on the success of that implementation, Ally has now brought Cobalt robots to its Jacksonville, FL offices, and the company plans to roll out robots to its offices in Lewisville, TX later in 2023.

Like many companies, Ally turned to automation to address problems like the labor shortage, which has particularly affected security officer positions. Within the first several weeks of its rollout in Charlotte, Cobalt delivered a strong ROI.

“A Cobalt robot saves us two thirds the cost of a security officer, and they help staff during this difficult time. After seeing such great results in Charlotte, the team is excited to implement the Cobalt robots at more Ally offices throughout 2023,” said Bill Davis, Senior Director of Physical Security at Ally’s Charlotte office.

Ally relies on Cobalt robots to enhance security and safety in their workplace. In one incident, Cobalt read high levels of carbon monoxide in a secured parking structure while pressure washing was occurring. The robot alerted the Security Operations Center (SOC), and they in turn alerted the building engineers to remediate the issue. In another incident even before full deployment, a Cobalt robot located a vendor that was not vetted to be onsite and alerted the SOC. An officer was dispatched and the unauthorized vendor was removed from the site. Ally is also exploring using the robot’s thermal camera to detect space heaters left on overnight, which could create a fire hazard.

“Ally is a terrific example of an enterprise using our AI-powered robots to run a more cost-efficient, secure business,” said Mike LeBlanc, President and COO of Cobalt Robotics. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Ally and help them make their offices smarter and safer for their team members. Ally has really leveraged our robots’ current capabilities, and as those capabilities expand, we look forward to partnering with Ally in shaping the workplace of the future.”

Cobalt is driving the use of robots among modern enterprises as they look to AI-based innovations to automate security and improve safety.

About Cobalt Robotics

Cobalt Robotics is the only company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with an integrated service that unifies state-of-the-art robotics, machine learning software, and expert human oversight. Its technology platform and 24/7 dedicated professional security services team improve safety, security, and facility workflows with greater efficiency and predictability at substantially reduced costs, while allowing guards to focus on tasks that require judgment, empathy and decision making. Cobalt’s mobile robotics help companies make their spaces smarter, safer, and more secure, protecting both their employees and intellectual property. Leading enterprises including Slack demonstrate that automation in the workplace is a top to bottom priority with Cobalt. Learn more at www.cobaltrobotics.com .