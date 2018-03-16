Cobalt Sets New Standard for Luxury Outboard Performance In the 23-ft. Class With the Roomy Model 23SC

NEODESHA, Kan., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has introduced its first 23-ft. outboard, the Model 23SC, to offer first-time buyers and occasional boaters seeking higher quality and reliability the same level of construction, performance and attention to detail offered in its larger boats. Incorporating the roomy interior design, deep hull, quality materials and upscale amenities offered across the entire Cobalt product line, the Model 23SC also boasts the handling, stability and smooth ride that have made the Cobalt name synonymous with comfort. Key features include a dual Garmin 7607 glass cockpit for greater visibility and situational awareness; an innovative interior design that reclaims up to 12 in. of interior beam space, along with additional square footage; an expansive bow that increases seating capacity to 12 adults; and such elements as an all-composite transom, all-fiberglass stringer system and Kevlar®-reinforced construction for unmatched durability. The Model 23SC’s outboard-specific hull has also been engineered to withstand the greater stress inherent with high-performance outboard motors, enabling a full ten-year structural warranty.

“Including all the luxury, comfort, amenities and options that have made us famous, the Model 23SC is a new way for Cobalt to express its ability to design and build a superior boat at an reasonable cost,” said Paxson St. Clair, Cobalt’s President. “A large boat for its class, we think the Model 23SC will also win raves with its outstanding performance and smooth, supple handling,” he added.

The Model 23SC is also equipped with such standard Cobalt features as a flip-lip captain’s seat bolster; cushioned storage lids with double-knuckled hinges for easier access; extended running surfaces; an integrated bow eye and scuff plate for protection from trailer marks; a bow walk-through door, aft passageway and standard flip-up step for easy boarding; and a Porta Potti head. The Model 23SC’s more than 50 comfort, function and style options range from a powered captain’s chair, uprated bimini top and sea grass floor coverings, to an array of premium lighting, sound, entertainment and engine choices. The Model 23SC is currently in production and is available through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt: Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

