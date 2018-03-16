Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cobalt Sets New Standard for Luxury Outboard Performance In the 23-ft. Class With the Roomy Model 23SC

Cobalt Sets New Standard for Luxury Outboard Performance In the 23-ft. Class With the Roomy Model 23SC

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

NEODESHA, Kan., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has introduced its first 23-ft. outboard, the Model 23SC, to offer first-time buyers and occasional boaters seeking higher quality and reliability the same level of construction, performance and attention to detail offered in its larger boats. Incorporating the roomy interior design, deep hull, quality materials and upscale amenities offered across the entire Cobalt product line, the Model 23SC also boasts the handling, stability and smooth ride that have made the Cobalt name synonymous with comfort. Key features include a dual Garmin 7607 glass cockpit for greater visibility and situational awareness; an innovative interior design that reclaims up to 12 in. of interior beam space, along with additional square footage; an expansive bow that increases seating capacity to 12 adults; and such elements as an all-composite transom, all-fiberglass stringer system and Kevlar®-reinforced construction for unmatched durability. The Model 23SC’s outboard-specific hull has also been engineered to withstand the greater stress inherent with high-performance outboard motors, enabling a full ten-year structural warranty.

“Including all the luxury, comfort, amenities and options that have made us famous, the Model 23SC is a new way for Cobalt to express its ability to design and build a superior boat at an reasonable cost,” said Paxson St. Clair, Cobalt’s President. “A large boat for its class, we think the Model 23SC will also win raves with its outstanding performance and smooth, supple handling,” he added.

The Model 23SC is also equipped with such standard Cobalt features as a flip-lip captain’s seat bolster; cushioned storage lids with double-knuckled hinges for easier access; extended running surfaces; an integrated bow eye and scuff plate for protection from trailer marks; a bow walk-through door, aft passageway and standard flip-up step for easy boarding; and a Porta Potti head. The Model 23SC’s more than 50 comfort, function and style options range from a powered captain’s chair, uprated bimini top and sea grass floor coverings, to an array of premium lighting, sound, entertainment and engine choices. The Model 23SC is currently in production and is available through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt:       Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

High Resolution photography is available at http://CobaltBoats.com/media

Contact:
Kelle Pierce
[email protected]
1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757
800-835-0256
www.cobaltboats.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.