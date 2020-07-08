Cobra Experience to Raffle 427 Cobra From FORD v FERRARI Film on Aug 1st – Entries Open

MARTINEZ, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cobra Experience museum in Northern California is raffling a classic 427 Superformance Cobra used to film the blockbuster movie, “ FORD v FERRARI ”. Proceeds from the raffle will help make possible the museum’s mission to inspire the next generation of automotive enthusiasts through conservation, education and preservation of cars built by Shelby American during the 1960s.

You can still enter to win the 427 Cobra! Enter today for a chance to win this 427 Cobra seen in the FORD v FERRARI movie. It is a collector’s dream! Entries are open at the sweepstakes website until 1:00 pm (PDT) on August 1st.

“In the 1960’s, Carroll Shelby and his team built the Shelby Cobra, which captured the heart and imagination of enthusiasts worldwide,” said Drew Serb, founder and curator of the museum. “They dominated sports car racing with it from 1962 to 1968, along with the GT40, Daytona Coupe and GT350. That group of hot rodders won America’s only FIA world sports car championship, knocked Ferrari off the podium at Le Mans and earned racing victories worldwide. These cars remain giants for their contributions to the evolution of the muscle car industry in this country.”

The raffle 427 Cobra comes with a certificate of authenticity to confirm its provenance. Purchased as a roller from Superformance in Irvine, California, the Cobra was completed by the Cobra Performance, Inc. team. The company is renowned for its attention to detail, craftsmanship, commitment to quality and authenticity.

The new 427 Superformance Cobra roadster features:

Indigo Blue paint with Wimbledon White Le Mans stripes

Roush 427 Engine with 510 horsepower

“Road Race” Front Sump Oil Pan

770 CMF Carb

Roush Aluminum Heads

Dual Plane intake manifold

Hydraulic Roller Cam

2 year/24,000-mile limited warranty

Tremec TKO-600 transmission (donated by Cobra restorer David Wagner of Classic Motorsports)

“The world is rightfully excited about the film ‘Ford v Ferrari,’” said Emily Lambert, Managing Director at The Cobra Experience. “Like the Cobra Experience museum, the film honors the achievements of Carroll Shelby, Ken Miles and the intrepid Shelby American team. It is exceedingly rare to own a car that appeared in a major Hollywood feature. Everyone who participates in the raffle will have the opportunity to own an amazing piece of movie and automotive history, as well as help educate the public about the legacy of Carroll Shelby and these great cars.”

Raffle tickets are now on sale. Participants will automatically be entered to win the special Cobra when they make a donation online at the sweepstakes website or by mail. The winning ticket will be chosen at 1:45 pm (PDT) on August 1st, 2020 at the Cobra Experience museum in Martinez, California.

“The Cobra Experience is an amazing experience for the entire family that combines philanthropy and fun,” said Serb. “From the car shows to the presentations and charity Cobra drives, it makes education exciting for fans of all ages. The winner of the Cobra raffle will drive home the ultimate souvenir from that venue and a wonderful piece of movie history.”

There are numerous cars on display in the museum, enhanced by engine and wheel displays, photos and a shop scene just as it was at Shelby American in the 1960s. The museum’s 40-seat surround sound theater features a HD film about the cars and the Ford and Shelby American story. Attendees can explore the annual Cobra Day car show and The Cobra Experience during the same visit.

Proceeds benefit The Cobra Experience, a non-profit museum committed to the promotion, conservation, education, and preservation of the cars produced by Shelby American.

The event is in Martinez, CA at The Cobra Experience, 777 Arnold Drive.

About the Cobra Experience

The Cobra Experience is a 25,000 SF museum located in Martinez, California that showcases original Cobra’s, Shelby Mustangs, Daytona Coupe, GT40, King Cobra, Sunbeam Tigers and a Lotus; currently 24 cars are on display. There are engine and wheel displays, posters, photos and a shop scene as it was at Shelby American in the 1960’s. Unique to the museum is a 40-seat surround sound theater which features a HD film about the cars and about the Ford and Shelby American story. To learn more about The Cobra Experience contact Emily Lambert at [email protected] , visit www.cobraexperience.org or call (925) 558-5585.

