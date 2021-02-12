Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Breaking News
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on February 26, 2021 to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 118 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to over 66 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Kimberly Kuo
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Communities
704-557-4584

Investor Contact:
Scott Anthony
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
704-557-4633

