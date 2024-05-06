Income from operations for the first quarter of 2024 was $215 million, up $9 million, or 5%, versus the first quarter of 2023.

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 13.5% as compared to 13.1% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 40 basis points.

The Company intends to purchase up to $3.1 billion of its Common Stock through both a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer for up to $2.0 billion of its Common Stock and a separate share purchase agreement with The Coca‑Cola Company.

Key Results

First Quarter (in millions) 2024 2023 Change Standard physical case volume 82.1 82.5 (0.4)% Comparable standard physical case volume(1) 82.1 81.5 0.7% Net sales $ 1,591.6 $ 1,571.6 1.3% Gross profit $ 640.6 $ 624.1 2.6% Gross margin 40.2 % 39.7 % Income from operations $ 215.4 $ 206.1 4.5% Operating margin 13.5 % 13.1 % Beverage Sales First Quarter (in millions) 2024 2023 Change Sparkling bottle/can $ 952.0 $ 920.6 3.4% Still bottle/can $ 511.6 $ 509.6 0.4%

(1) Comparable standard physical case volume is presented for purposes of consistent comparison of selling performance between periods and is adjusted to eliminate the estimated impact of the additional selling day in the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Review

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coca‑Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) today reported operating results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2024.

“Our solid first quarter results build on the improved profit margins and strong free cash flow we achieved in 2023,” said J. Frank Harrison, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our sustained strong performance gives us the confidence to announce our intended repurchase of up to $3.1 billion of our outstanding Common Stock. We believe this is an ideal time to leverage the strength of our balance sheet by taking on a prudent amount of debt to return cash to stockholders and build long-term value.”

Net sales increased 1%(a) to $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Sparkling and Still net sales increased 3.4% and 0.4%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Net sales growth was driven by our annual price increase that took effect during the quarter.

Standard physical case volume was down 0.4%, which was attributable to an extra selling day in the first quarter of 2023. Comparable(b) standard physical case volume increased 0.7% versus the first quarter of 2023. Comparable(b) Sparkling category volume grew 2.0% with strong performance of multi-serve packages sold in larger retail stores. The Sparkling category also benefited from Easter holiday sales activity shifting into the first quarter of 2024. Comparable(b) Still category volume declined 3.1% during the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2024 was $640.6 million, an increase of $16.5 million, or 3%. Gross margin improved 50 basis points to 40.2%. Pricing actions taken during the first quarter, stable commodity prices and higher Sparkling sales contributed to the overall improvement in gross margin.

“We’re very pleased with our balanced profit growth and overall margin performance in the first quarter,” said Dave Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We achieved a solid mix of volume and pricing growth while tightly managing our operating expenses. Our comparable volume growth of almost 1% reflects the continued strength of our brands and the success of new product launches such as Coke Spiced and the addition of Bang to our Energy portfolio.”

Selling, delivery and administrative (“SD&A”) expenses in the first quarter of 2024 increased $7.1 million, or 2%. SD&A expenses as a percentage of net sales increased 10 basis points to 26.7% in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in SD&A expenses as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in labor costs related to annual wage adjustments.

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2024 was $215.4 million, compared to $206.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 5%. Operating margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 13.5% as compared to 13.1% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 40 basis points.

Net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $165.7 million, compared to $118.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, an improvement of $47.6 million. On an adjusted(b) basis, net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $162.5 million, compared to $151.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $10.7 million. Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $57.1 million, compared to $41.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 25.6%, compared to 25.8% for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash flows provided by operations for the first quarter of 2024 were $194.3 million, compared to $184.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Cash flows from operations reflected our strong operating performance during the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, we invested $77 million in capital expenditures as we continue to enhance our supply chain and invest for future growth. For the full year of 2024, we expect our capital expenditures to be between $300 million and $350 million. During the first quarter of 2024, we made dividend payments of $155 million, which included a special dividend payment of $150 million.

Intention to Repurchase Shares

The Company currently intends to purchase up to $3.1 billion in value of its Common Stock through both a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer for up to $2.0 billion of its Common Stock and a separate share purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with a subsidiary of The Coca‑Cola Company. The Company expects the price range for the tender offer to be $850 to $925 per share of Common Stock.

Under the Purchase Agreement, the Company has agreed to buy, and a subsidiary of The Coca‑Cola Company has agreed to sell, at a purchase price equal to the price paid by the Company in the tender offer, a number of shares of Common Stock such that The Coca‑Cola Company would beneficially own 21.5% of the Company’s outstanding shares of Common Stock after the repurchase and completion of the tender offer. The purchase of shares under the Purchase Agreement is conditioned on the purchase price applicable to the tender offer and the Share Repurchase being no less than $925 per share. Should the applicable price in the tender offer be less than $925 per share, The Coca‑Cola Company shall have the option, but not the obligation, to sell their shares at that price. The tender offer is expected to be launched on or about May 20, 2024 and the purchase of shares under the Purchase Agreement is expected to occur on the 11th business day following the expiration of the tender offer.

“We believe that the proposed share repurchase enables us to optimize our balance sheet by raising a prudent amount of debt in order to return cash to stockholders,” said Mr. Harrison. “We intend to utilize our solid financial position and projected strong cash flow to delever over the coming years while maintaining our current regular quarterly dividend and a solid investment grade rating profile.”

J. Frank Harrison, III will not participate in the tender offer with respect to the Common Stock he beneficially owns.

The Company intends to fund the repurchase with a combination of new funded debt and cash on hand.

(a) All comparisons are to the corresponding period in the prior year unless specified otherwise. (b) The discussion of the operating results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2024 includes selected non-GAAP financial information, such as “comparable” and “adjusted” results. The schedules in this news release reconcile such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) First Quarter (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023

Net sales $ 1,591,626 $ 1,571,642 Cost of sales 951,067 947,536 Gross profit 640,559 624,106 Selling, delivery and administrative expenses 425,153 418,052 Income from operations 215,406 206,054 Interest (income) expense, net (2,716 ) 2,929 Other (income) expense, net (4,713 ) 43,923 Income before taxes 222,835 159,202 Income tax expense 57,094 41,075 Net income $ 165,741 $ 118,127 Basic net income per share: Common Stock $ 17.68 $ 12.60 Weighted average number of Common Stock shares outstanding 8,369 8,369 Class B Common Stock $ 17.68 $ 12.60 Weighted average number of Class B Common Stock shares outstanding 1,005 1,005 Diluted net income per share: Common Stock $ 17.66 $ 12.57 Weighted average number of Common Stock shares outstanding – assuming dilution 9,387 9,395 Class B Common Stock $ 17.46 $ 12.51 Weighted average number of Class B Common Stock shares outstanding – assuming dilution 1,018 1,026

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands) March 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 401,260 $ 635,269 Short-term investments 183,639 — Trade accounts receivable, net 551,439 539,873 Other accounts receivable 127,836 119,469 Inventories 361,086 321,932 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 89,593 88,585 Total current assets 1,714,853 1,705,128 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,321,681 1,320,563 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 116,129 122,708 Leased property under financing leases, net 4,373 4,785 Other assets 156,140 145,213 Goodwill 165,903 165,903 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 818,013 824,642 Total assets $ 4,297,092 $ 4,288,942 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of obligations under operating leases $ 25,085 $ 26,194 Current portion of obligations under financing leases 2,536 2,487 Dividends payable — 154,666 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 890,255 907,987 Total current liabilities 917,876 1,091,334 Deferred income taxes 185,001 128,435 Pension and postretirement benefit obligations and other liabilities 892,375 927,113 Noncurrent portion of obligations under operating leases 96,979 102,271 Noncurrent portion of obligations under financing leases 4,382 5,032 Long-term debt 599,293 599,159 Total liabilities 2,695,906 2,853,344 Equity: Stockholders’ equity 1,601,186 1,435,598 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,297,092 $ 4,288,942

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) First Quarter (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 165,741 $ 118,127 Depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred proceeds, net 46,751 43,509 Deferred income taxes 56,616 40,743 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration (5,541 ) 41,654 Change in current assets and current liabilities (44,257 ) (49,538 ) Change in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities (25,958 ) (12,436 ) Other 921 2,635 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 194,273 $ 184,694 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases and disposals of short-term investments $ (182,690 ) $ — Additions to property, plant and equipment (77,040 ) (52,700 ) Other (3,532 ) 158 Net cash used in investing activities $ (263,262 ) $ (52,542 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Cash dividends paid $ (154,666 ) $ (32,808 ) Payments of acquisition related contingent consideration (9,700 ) (6,499 ) Other (654 ) (712 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (165,020 ) $ (40,019 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash during period $ (234,009 ) $ 92,133 Cash at beginning of period 635,269 197,648 Cash at end of period $ 401,260 $ 289,781

COMPARABLE AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(c)

The following tables reconcile reported results (GAAP) to comparable and adjusted results (non-GAAP):

Results for the first quarter of 2023 include one additional selling day compared to the first quarter of 2024. For comparison purposes, the estimated impact of the additional selling day in the first quarter of 2023 has been excluded from our comparable(b) volume results.

First Quarter (in millions) 2024 2023 Change Standard physical case volume 82.1 82.5 (0.4 )% Volume related to extra day in fiscal period — (1.0 ) Comparable standard physical case volume 82.1 81.5 0.7 %

First Quarter 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross profit SD&A expenses Income from operations Income before taxes Net income Basic net income per share Reported results (GAAP) $ 640,559 $ 425,153 $ 215,406 $ 222,835 $ 165,741 $ 17.68 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration — — — (5,541 ) (4,172 ) (0.45 ) Fair value adjustments for commodity derivative instruments 1,156 (43 ) 1,199 1,199 903 0.10 Total reconciling items 1,156 (43 ) 1,199 (4,342 ) (3,269 ) (0.35 ) Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 641,715 $ 425,110 $ 216,605 $ 218,493 $ 162,472 $ 17.33 Adjusted % Change vs. First Quarter 2023 2.8 % 2.3 % 3.6 %

First Quarter 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross profit SD&A expenses Income from operations Income before taxes Net income Basic net income per share Reported results (GAAP) $ 624,106 $ 418,052 $ 206,054 $ 159,202 $ 118,127 $ 12.60 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration — — — 41,654 31,361 3.35 Fair value adjustments for commodity derivative instruments 395 (2,690 ) 3,085 3,085 2,323 0.25 Total reconciling items 395 (2,690 ) 3,085 44,739 33,684 3.60 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 624,501 $ 415,362 $ 209,139 $ 203,941 $ 151,811 $ 16.20