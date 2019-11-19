Coca farmers march, police fire tear gas in worsening Bolivia unrest

Thousands of Bolivian coca farmers marched on Monday to demand the resignation of interim President Jeanine Anez, who was forced to suspend a trip to her home province earlier in the day after receiving a death threat.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares mixed as doubts grow on elusive U.S.-China trade deal - November 18, 2019
- Highlights: Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university, over 100 remain - November 18, 2019
- Some passenger trains between mainland China and HK suspended: Global Times - November 18, 2019