COCBases.com Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary Of Providing Great Clash of Clans Guides

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ever heard about the mobile game Clash Of Clans? Clash Of Clans has been one of the most downloaded mobile game on Android and iOS even up to this day. With Clash of Clans’ popularity, several independent websites have been made to provide guides and information to the new and even professional clash of clan gamers. COCBases.com is one of the most visited blog websites for Clash of Clans guides and other information related to Clash of Clans. COCBases has steadily grown their viewer base and is now celebrating their first anniversary of providing awesome Clash of Clans layouts and guides for their visitors to use and share.

Through its one year course, https://cocbases.com/ has been providing a lot of different amazing and well-thought attack strategies, beautiful and strong base designing tips, uncommon attacking and defending tricks and a lot more of which a new player will find helpful to guide them further into the game or even a professional clash of clan gamer needed to make their bases stronger and have a more effective base/clan.

https://cocbases.com has compiled more than a hundred guides for low-level town halls to the highest level town hall that Clash of Clans has to offer, be it for attacking, defending, farming resources, going to war against other clans, COCBases got them all at their website. cocbases provides each player with a well planned layout if they choose to build a Farming Base which is generally for defending and fending off attackers to lose the least amount of resources saved, a Hybrid base which gives an option to easily switch from a Farming Base to a mighty War Base, a Trophy Base which is primarily built for the sole purpose of increasing game rank, and a War Base which can withstand rough attacks from any type of attack combinations during clan wars.

cocbases.com has been kept active by monetizing through Google Adsense and Taboola ads. COCBases.com does not collect any personal information from its viewers and does not sell anything on behalf of Clash Of Clans. COCBases will always be free to access and any information or guide provided throughout the site will be at the viewer’s discretion and should not hold COCBases liable if something else goes wrong.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
