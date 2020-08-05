Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Coconuts for Crypto: Coco Taps Adds Cryptocurrency Payments For Deliveries

Coconuts for Crypto: Coco Taps Adds Cryptocurrency Payments For Deliveries

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Coconut water enthusiasts in (Las Vegas / Long Beach) can now pay with cryptocurrency to get deliveries from Coco Taps, the world’s first Zero Waste and certified minority-owned coconut food and beverage organization.

Las Vegas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) As Bitcoin soars and institutional investors catch on to its value, the ever-evolving next phase of adoption continues to elude the average crypto user.  With the advent of Shopify allowing cryptocurrency payments with options like Coinbase Commerce, the elusive next step becomes actualized for small businesses like Coco Taps. 

“Coco Vinny (CEO and founder) and I have been Bitcoin enthusiasts for a few years now so implementing crypto payments was a no-brainer for us both” said Andrew “Coco Drew” Edman, who implemented the payment system. “Our team has always been focused on making technology work for us and the planet, so we believe decentralized currencies on the blockchain have the potential to help the unbanked, expand supply chain management, and advance humanity through IoT (The Internet of Things).  Bitcoin has created to even the playing field and create a way for everyone in society to participate in commerce fairly and with integrity.”

” Our customers are committed to moving beyond sustainability with our Zero Waste technologies and at the same time standing up for equality, inclusion, and diversity” added Coco Taps founder Vincent “Coco Vinny” Zaldivar.  “Currently, there are no other Zero Waste and minority-owned coconut organizations that accept cryptocurrencies. Coco Taps has a powerful team of talented people from many diverse backgrounds with experience from Survey Monkey to NASA, Pepsi, and GT’s Kombucha.  Coco Taps is also the only farm-to-fridge, circular economic-designed organization that controls every step in the supply chain and it only makes sense for our organization to be the first of our kind to use cryptocurrency as a way to accept payments and transfer money.” 

Could we possibly see a ‘Coco Coin’ or token sometime in the future? “Maybe” replied Coco Vinny, “we’ll see how people respond to this first step into the crypto space.”

Purchases of Coco Taps’ coconut drill tool can be made country-wide and deliveries currently serve Las Vegas, NV, Long Beach, CA and surrounding areas.

About Coco Taps

Founded in 2014 by Coco Vinny and headquartered in Las Vegas, Coco Taps has the only patented and certified Zero Waste coconut beverage system on the market. Manufactured in the United States, tool kits and coconuts are sold online for delivery at cocotaps.com, at Las Vegas resorts, retail stores, and restaurants. In 2018, Coco Taps earned its Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Zero Waste certification. Coco Taps is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise.

For more information visit www.cocotaps.com

Follow them on 

Instagram @cocotapsforyou

Facebook at www.facebook.com/cocotapsforyou

Twitter: @cocotapsforyou

CocoVinnny Zaldivar

CEO

Coco Taps

725 333 2626

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.