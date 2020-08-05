Coconuts for Crypto: Coco Taps Adds Cryptocurrency Payments For Deliveries

Coconut water enthusiasts in (Las Vegas / Long Beach) can now pay with cryptocurrency to get deliveries from Coco Taps, the world’s first Zero Waste and certified minority-owned coconut food and beverage organization.

Las Vegas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) As Bitcoin soars and institutional investors catch on to its value, the ever-evolving next phase of adoption continues to elude the average crypto user. With the advent of Shopify allowing cryptocurrency payments with options like Coinbase Commerce, the elusive next step becomes actualized for small businesses like Coco Taps.

“Coco Vinny (CEO and founder) and I have been Bitcoin enthusiasts for a few years now so implementing crypto payments was a no-brainer for us both” said Andrew “Coco Drew” Edman, who implemented the payment system. “Our team has always been focused on making technology work for us and the planet, so we believe decentralized currencies on the blockchain have the potential to help the unbanked, expand supply chain management, and advance humanity through IoT (The Internet of Things). Bitcoin has created to even the playing field and create a way for everyone in society to participate in commerce fairly and with integrity.”

” Our customers are committed to moving beyond sustainability with our Zero Waste technologies and at the same time standing up for equality, inclusion, and diversity” added Coco Taps founder Vincent “Coco Vinny” Zaldivar. “Currently, there are no other Zero Waste and minority-owned coconut organizations that accept cryptocurrencies. Coco Taps has a powerful team of talented people from many diverse backgrounds with experience from Survey Monkey to NASA, Pepsi, and GT’s Kombucha. Coco Taps is also the only farm-to-fridge, circular economic-designed organization that controls every step in the supply chain and it only makes sense for our organization to be the first of our kind to use cryptocurrency as a way to accept payments and transfer money.”

Could we possibly see a ‘Coco Coin’ or token sometime in the future? “Maybe” replied Coco Vinny, “we’ll see how people respond to this first step into the crypto space.”

Purchases of Coco Taps’ coconut drill tool can be made country-wide and deliveries currently serve Las Vegas, NV, Long Beach, CA and surrounding areas.

About Coco Taps

Founded in 2014 by Coco Vinny and headquartered in Las Vegas, Coco Taps has the only patented and certified Zero Waste coconut beverage system on the market. Manufactured in the United States, tool kits and coconuts are sold online for delivery at cocotaps.com, at Las Vegas resorts, retail stores, and restaurants. In 2018, Coco Taps earned its Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Zero Waste certification. Coco Taps is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise.

