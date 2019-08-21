Cocrystal Pharma Announces Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation at the ISIRV: Options X for the Control of Influenza Conference

Breaking News
BOTHELL, WA, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, today announced that it will present preclinical data of CC-42344 at the ISIRV: Options X for the Control of Influenza Conference being held August 28-September 1, 2019 in Singapore.

CC-42344 is the Company’s novel, potent, broad spectrum anti-influenza preclinical lead molecule which targets the cap-binding PB2 domain, and is active against a panel of seasonal, pandemic, and Tamiflu-resistant influenza A strains.

The details for the Company’s oral presentation are as follows:

Topic Category: Clinical Sciences: Therapeutics Antivirals
Abstract ID: 11025
Presenting Author: Sam Lee, Ph.D.
Abstract Title: Development of a new class of broad spectrum influenza PB2 inhibitors
Presentation Date: Friday, August 30, 2019
Presentation Time: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM SGT
Presentation Session: Session 4: Clinical IV

About the International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV)

The ISIRV is an independent and international scientific professional society promoting the prevention, detection, treatment, and control of influenza and other respiratory virus diseases. Options X, the 10th edition of the Options for the Control of Influenza conference, is ISIRV’s premier event and remains the largest international conference exclusively dedicated to influenza prevention, control and treatment, including seasonal flu and pandemic preparedness. Highlights of the meeting include: new tracks on influenza co-infections with other viral pathogens and key issues for policy making – a special session to showcase the latest developments in Chinese-speaking countries – pre-conference workshops on a wide variety of topics including technology, mathematical modelling and bioinformatics. For more information, please visit the conference website.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. The Company is developing CC-31244, an investigational, oral, broad-spectrum replication inhibitor called a non-nucleoside inhibitor (NNI). CC-31244 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of hepatitis C as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 4 to 6 weeks. Cocrystal recently entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to discover and develop certain proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents. CC-42344, the Company’s molecule for the treatment of influenza A, is currently being evaluated in preclinical IND-enabling studies. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs and continues to identify and develop novel antivirals for the treatment of norovirus gastroenteritis using the Company’s proprietary structure-based drug design technology platform. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the prospects for CC-31244, CC-42344 and the Company’s pipeline of promising preclinical programs. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks arising from our reliance on continuing collaboration with Merck under the collaboration agreement, the availability of products manufactured by third parties, the results of preclinical and clinical studies, the research organizations’ inability to recruit subjects and complete the studies timely or at all, including as the result of civil unrest and political instability in Hong Kong, general risks arising from clinical trials, receipt of regulatory approvals, our ability to find and enter into agreements with suitable collaboration partners, unanticipated litigation and other expenses and factors that affect the capital markets in general and early stage biotechnology companies specifically. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:
Jenene Thomas Communications, LLC
(833) 475-8247
[email protected]

