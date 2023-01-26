BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces the participation of James Martin, co-CEO and CFO, in the following virtual investment community events:

Noble Capital Markets ’ J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Takeaways hosted by ChannelChek featuring an interview with Noble Capital Market’s managing director and senior biotechnology analyst Robert LeBoyer discussing management’s perspective on the market environment for biotechnology companies and Cocrystal’s opportunity. The Takeaways event is available beginning today, January 26, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Register here for the event.

hosted by ChannelChek featuring an interview with Noble Capital Market’s managing director and senior biotechnology analyst Robert LeBoyer discussing management’s perspective on the market environment for biotechnology companies and Cocrystal’s opportunity. The Takeaways event is available beginning today, January 26, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Register here for the event. Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series hosted by ChannelChek featuring an interview with Mr. LeBoyer with an update on Cocrystal’s influenza and COVID-19 antiviral programs and upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones. The interview will be available by February 1 on the ChannelChek platform by registering here.

hosted by ChannelChek featuring an interview with Mr. LeBoyer with an update on Cocrystal’s influenza and COVID-19 antiviral programs and upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones. The interview will be available by February 1 on the ChannelChek platform by registering here. Sequire’s Virtual Biotechnology Conference featuring a company presentation on Thursday, February 2 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Eastern time. Register here for the presentation.

About ChannelChek

Channelchek.com is a comprehensive investor-centric portal featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. More information is available at www.channelchek.com .

About Sequire

Sequire is a premier investor intelligence and communications platform where companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. More information is available at srax.com and mysequire.com.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

Media Contact:

JQA Partners

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

Jabraham@jqapartners.com

# # #