BOTHELL, Wash., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that James Martin, CFO and co-CEO, will present a company overview at the Virtual Investor Summit Conference being held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.
“This is a highly eventful time a Cocrystal with significant advancements and upcoming milestones with our antiviral influenza A, COVID-19 and norovirus programs,” said Mr. Martin. “We look forward to sharing our progress with the many investors tuning into this event.”
Registration for the live and archived virtual presentation is available here and on the IR Calendar of the Cocrystal website.
About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.
Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com
Media Contact:
JQA Partners
Jules Abraham
917-885-7378
Jabraham@jqapartners.com
# # #
- Robotic Medical Imaging Market to hit USD 10 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc. - March 22, 2023
- Marker Therapeutics Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Corporate and Financial Results - March 22, 2023
- CytoSorbents Highlights New Clinical Data from Current Studies at the Live 42nd International Symposium on Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine (ISICEM) - March 22, 2023