ASHBURN, Va. and ADELAIDE, Australia, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codan Communications | DTC, the leading provider of Wireless MESH IP Technology and HF Radio solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Jones as Vice President of Asia Pacific. Jones will further strengthen the global leadership team and position the company for continued growth in key markets.

In his new role, Matthew Jones will be responsible for leading the company’s business activities and overall go-to-market strategy within the region with a particular focus on the Military and Uncrewed markets. Jones will also leverage his background and experience within military and government communities to spearhead business development in the Australian Defence market, while drawing upon his extensive knowledge to support DTC’s tactical communications products and solutions as part of its global senior leadership team.

Matthew Jones has been at the forefront of the Australian industry sovereignty initiatives to meet current and emerging defence strategic needs. He has led the successful delivery of specialized communications and combat systems programs into Australia, Middle East and Asia – militaries and governments. Jones recently served as the Executive Vice President at EOS Defence Systems where he led the C4EDGE Australian Industry communications consortium demonstration.

“When it comes to manufacturing world-leading communications solutions equipment, Codan Communications is one of Australia’s Defence industry leaders. The company’s emerging sovereign product portfolio is strategically important in meeting the connectivity needs of uncrewed combat forces,” said Matthew Jones, Vice President Asia Pacific, Codan Communications | DTC. “I’m pleased to be joining the company at this key point in the development of uncrewed systems – Codan’s product portfolio will be the critical enabler to customer capability delivery.”

“We are delighted to welcome Matthew to the team, whose deep expertise and understanding of the Australian defense market and Joint operations in the region will be a great asset to Codan’s growth strategy,” said Codan Communications | DTC President and Executive General Manager, Paul Sangster. “His appointment represents the company’s continued commitment to innovation, expansion and expertise within key markets, and several recent senior global leadership appointments.”

About Codan Communications

Codan Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

Codan Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with locations in the UK and Denmark, with over 150 employees.

