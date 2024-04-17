Members of the antiwar group Code Pink told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday to “stop supporting mass murder” over the Biden administration’s support of Israel as it continues to battle Hamas terrorists.
Austin was leaving a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing where he and other leaders testified about the Department of Defense fiscal 2025 budget request when Code Pink members voiced their discontent with U.S. policy toward Israel.
