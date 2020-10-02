Code with GlobalShala Winners Awarded Scholarships to Saint Louis University

St. Louis, MO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Working with American academic partner Saint Louis University, GlobalShala, a worldwide leader in promoting access to education and scholarships, recently awarded $72,000 in scholarships to the winners of a hackathon. Scholarship winners can use their awards on specific graduate educational programs at Saint Louis University, in St. Louis, Missouri. The programs can be found at www.slu.edu/globalgrad.

The “Code with GlobalShala” hackathon ran from May 15 to July 20, 2020. A total of 1,893 students entered the competition, alone or in teams, to work on solutions to one of three themes:

Office Space management

Team Management and Communication

GlobalShala App

Undergraduate students from more than 25 Indian universities participated in the hackathon, with 14 teams making it to the Prototype Submission Round. In the final round, the team Code UI was named the winner for their work on enhancements to the GlobalShala App, which connects aspiring students with American universities.

The team members, Jaskirat Singh, Isha Mishra, Dikshita Jindal, and Lakshit Madaan, were each awarded a $10,000 USD scholarship, along with a paid internship and a $1,500 Amazon voucher. Scholarships from $2,000 to $8,000 were awarded to the second, third, and fourth place teams.

“I was very pleased with the high level of interest and the quality of the submissions for this hackathon,” said GlobalShala CEO Anushika Jain. “I wish to thank our partner Saint Louis University for its goal of growing its international student populations, and especially high-achieving students from India.”

“We congratulate all of the outstanding entrants and look forward to providing an outstanding Saint Louis University education to the scholarship winners,” said University Vice President for Enrollment and Retention Management Kathleen Davis. “The University provides excellent scholarship opportunities for all qualifying Indian undergraduates looking for top-notch American graduate education.”

About GlobalShala.

Inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we embrace global collaborations to connect learners with opportunities to make a good world better!

About Saint Louis University.

Founded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious Catholic institutions. Rooted in Jesuit values and its pioneering history as the first university west of the Mississippi River, SLU offers nearly 13,000 students a rigorous, transformative education of the whole person. At the core of the University’s diverse community of scholars is SLU’s service-focused mission, which challenges and prepares students to make the world a better, more just place.

CONTACT: Maggie Rotermund Saint Louis University 314-977-8018 [email protected]