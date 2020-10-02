Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Code with GlobalShala Winners Awarded Scholarships to Saint Louis University

Code with GlobalShala Winners Awarded Scholarships to Saint Louis University

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

St. Louis, MO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Working with American academic partner Saint Louis University, GlobalShala, a worldwide leader in promoting access to education and scholarships, recently awarded $72,000 in scholarships to the winners of a hackathon. Scholarship winners can use their awards on specific graduate educational programs at Saint Louis University, in St. Louis, Missouri. The programs can be found at www.slu.edu/globalgrad.

The “Code with GlobalShala” hackathon ran from May 15 to July 20, 2020. A total of 1,893 students entered the competition, alone or in teams, to work on solutions to one of three themes:

  • Office Space management
  • Team Management and Communication
  • GlobalShala App

Undergraduate students from more than 25 Indian universities participated in the hackathon, with 14 teams making it to the Prototype Submission Round. In the final round, the team Code UI was named the winner for their work on enhancements to the GlobalShala App, which connects aspiring students with American universities.

The team members, Jaskirat Singh, Isha Mishra, Dikshita Jindal, and Lakshit Madaan, were each awarded a $10,000 USD scholarship, along with a paid internship and a $1,500 Amazon voucher. Scholarships from $2,000 to $8,000 were awarded to the second, third, and fourth place teams.

“I was very pleased with the high level of interest and the quality of the submissions for this hackathon,” said GlobalShala CEO Anushika Jain. “I wish to thank our partner Saint Louis University for its goal of growing its international student populations, and especially high-achieving students from India.”

“We congratulate all of the outstanding entrants and look forward to providing an outstanding Saint Louis University education to the scholarship winners,” said University Vice President for Enrollment and Retention Management Kathleen Davis. “The University provides excellent scholarship opportunities for all qualifying Indian undergraduates looking for top-notch American graduate education.”

About GlobalShala.  

Inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we embrace global collaborations to connect learners with opportunities to make a good world better!   

About Saint Louis University.

Founded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious Catholic institutions. Rooted in Jesuit values and its pioneering history as the first university west of the Mississippi River, SLU offers nearly 13,000 students a rigorous, transformative education of the whole person. At the core of the University’s diverse community of scholars is SLU’s service-focused mission, which challenges and prepares students to make the world a better, more just place.

CONTACT: Maggie Rotermund
Saint Louis University
314-977-8018
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.