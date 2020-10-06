Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Codeproof Launches Remote Worker® MDM for Windows Laptops, Desktops, and PCs

Codeproof Launches Remote Worker® MDM for Windows Laptops, Desktops, and PCs

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Businesses using both desktop computers and mobile devices can now manage all of their fleet of devices from the central cloud dashboard – Simple to use, small business friendly and personalized support.

Redmond WA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codeproof Technologies, a leading device management and cybersecurity provider, is offering Remote Worker® MDM for Laptops, Desktops, and PCs, a mobile device management (MDM) solution for IT Administrators to secure, deploy, and manage Windows endpoints for a modern workforce.  

The pandemic has accelerated the trend toward remote work/work-from-home (WFH) arrangements as well as the resulting use of both company-owned and personal (BYOD) devices for work. In most corporate, educational, and healthcare contexts, Windows laptops, desktops, and PCs are still the predominant work tool. They interact and share data on an ongoing basis with mobile devices. Managing both mobile devices and PCs seamlessly from one easy-to-use platform is a rapidly growing need. So, a powerful, easy-to-learn, and secure device management solution is a vital ally, allowing IT administrators to manage corporate data security while ensuring that an increasingly remote workforce can stay as productive as possible. 

“Over the last few months, the Codeproof team worked closely with Microsoft to develop an easy to use cloud-based desktop management software platform,” said Satish Shetty, CEO of Codeproof. “We are excited to launch our solution targeting small business and enterprise customers worldwide. Anyone can purchase our software online and manage computers in a snap without talking to anyone at the company. It is the easiest desktop and mobile device management platform available.” 

Remote Worker® MDM for Laptops, Desktops, and PC offers a range of features for companies to simply and securely manage business apps, business data, and control employee access to said apps and data to perform their jobs efficiently and at scale. These features include:

  • Command center 
  • Policy configuration options 
  • Network Proxy configuration options 
  • Kiosk management 
  • Computer usage management 
  • WiFi management 
  • VPN management 
  • Certificate management 
  • Visual customization  
  • Location tracking 
  • Reporting

For companies that need customization for specific verticals, Remote Worker® can be tailored for your organization upon request.  

Codeproof’s highly responsive, 24/7, personalized, global technical support ensures that onboarding and use of our solutions is smooth, efficient, and effective. 

About Codeproof

Codeproof Technologies Inc. is a US-based unified endpoint management (UEM) and cybersecurity company that provides intuitive, easy to use solutions that enable organizations to secure, deploy, and manage corporate data on company-owned and employee-owned (BYOD) devices. 

Our flagship product is the Codeproof UEM platform which provides a broader, more robust feature set than any other MDM/EMM solution currently available on the market at a competitive price point. Key features include Mobile Application Management, Mobile Device Management, Mobile Content Management, as the ability to support mobile devices from most OEMs. 

SiteSecure® is a BYOD solution which blocks phone cameras inside specified spaces such as factory and office campuses to prevent data theft, IP theft, and other security breaches. 

DriveSafe is a distracted driving solution combining hardware and software for transportation, trucking, and taxi companies to improve driver safety and avoid the high costs of legal liability. 

Smart Mobile Hotspot allows IT administrators to pre-configure and lock-down a mobile device to function as a dedicated hotspot device. 

Remote Worker® MDM for Windows allows IT administrators to deploy, secure, and manage Windows endpoints in a modern workforce. 

Codeproof Technologies Inc. Is a Delaware corporation with its headquarters at Redmond, WA. 

More information

Remote Worker® MDM for Windows 

CONTACT: Arunabh Satpathy 
[email protected] 
1-866-986-BYOD(2963)

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.