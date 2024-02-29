Madrid, Spain and Tel Aviv, Israel, February 29, 2024 – (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Codere Online (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW, the “Company”), a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, has released its preliminary unaudited2 financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
