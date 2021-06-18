Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Codex DNA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Codex DNA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex DNA, Inc. (“Codex DNA”), creators of the BioXp™ system, a fully automated benchtop instrument that enables numerous synthetic biology workflows, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,665 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Codex DNA. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Codex DNA, are expected to be $106.7 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 18, 2021, under the ticker symbol “DNAY.” The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Codex DNA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 999,999 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. 

Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on June 17, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at [email protected]; or by telephone at (877) 821-7388; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at [email protected]; or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, or by telephone at (800) 859-1783. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, related to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is a synthetic biology company focused on enabling researchers to rapidly, accurately and reproducibly build or “write” high-quality synthetic DNA and mRNA that is ready to use in many downstream synthetic biology enabled markets. Codex DNA’s synthetic biology solution addresses the bottlenecks across the multi-step process of building DNA and mRNA, as well as the significant limitations of existing solutions that prevent the rapid building of virtually error-free DNA and mRNA at a useable scale. A key part of Codex DNA’s solution is the BioXp™ system, an end-to-end automated workstation that fits on the benchtop and is broadly accessible due to its ease-of-use and hands-free automation. Codex DNA believes the BioXp™ system can democratize synthetic biology by simplifying the process of building DNA and mRNA, thereby accelerating the discovery, development and production of novel high-value products, including antibody-based biologics, mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics and precision medicines.

CONTACT: Contact Information:

Jennifer McNealey
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.