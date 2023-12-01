DECODE DNA Collection DECODE DNA Collection

San Jose, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex Labs, Silicon Valley’s biotech skintech company announced the launch of its SGBNET platform. The platform includes DermSCORE (an AI analytic that monitors acne lesions, comedones, or hyperpigmentation), allows consumers to register their DECODE DNA kits, and schedules consultations with genetic counselors.

“At Codex Labs, we believe that the skin-gut-brain axes holds the key to many health issues, and that next generation dermatology will integrate not only topicals and supplements, but diet, lifestyle, and mental health. Our aim with the SGBNET platform is to connect professionals and services with consumers who would otherwise not have access to such care,” stated Dr. Barbara Paldus, CEO, Codex Labs.

Codex Labs also announced the launch of the first two at-home DECODE diagnostic kits to provide a data-driven approach to skin conditions:

DECODE.MYSKIN DNA Test, using qPCR sequencing, assesses skin oxidative stress, sensitivity, irritation, oiliness, pimples, pigmentation, sun exposure, and general aging.

DECODE.MYHEALTH Vitamin DNA Test, using qPCR sequencing, assesses the absorption, transport and metabolism of vitamins A through E, and the implication for skin conditions.

The test includes a 30-minute video or chat consultation with a genetic counsellor to explain test results in addition to a full report and counsellor notes. Codex Labs can then continue working with the consumer to create a personalized regimen to address the skin condition.

“We are delighted to be able to offer state-of-the art DNA testing to complement our DermSCORE AI Monitoring system to both consumers and practitioners. We believe that data-driven, at-home dermatology represents the future of accessible care to those with skin conditions,” added Dr. Paldus.

About Codex Labs

Founded in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs (www.codexlabscorp.com) is committed to creating the highest standard in sustainable, clinically proven, MyMicrobiome-certified skin solutions from biotech plant-based actives with a focus on skin conditions such as acne, eczema, rosacea or psoriasis. The brand has been heralded by dermatologists for bringing a data-driven and transparent approach to skincare with at-home DECODE diagnostics, the DermSCORE AI acne assessment, and the SGBNET platform (www.sgbnet.com ).

