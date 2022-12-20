REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the appointment of H. Stewart Parker to its Board of Directors.

“Stewart’s deep expertise in gene therapy and demonstrated track record of executive leadership within the biopharmaceutical industry make her a compelling addition as we seek to continue to strengthen the diversity of our Board with a breadth of professional experience, educational background, and viewpoints,” said Byron Dorgan, Chair of the Board of Codexis. “In particular, her experience advising publicly traded pharmaceutical and genomic therapy companies will be valuable as we continue focusing efforts on programs where we have the greatest potential to create significant value over the next few years.”

“I am excited to leverage my insights in support of Codexis’ impressive portfolio of assets and exceptional enzyme engineering capabilities,” said Ms. Parker. “I look forward to working closely with the talented team in place as we focus on high potential development programs for long-term growth.”

Ms. Parker previously served as the Chief Executive Officer, strategic advisor, and a member of the board of directors of the Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI), a nonprofit research organization focused on the development of products for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of neglected diseases. Prior to IDRI, Ms. Parker managed the formation of Targeted Genetics Corporation as a wholly owned subsidiary of Immunex Corporation, and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Director from its spinout from Immunex Corporation. She has also served in various capacities at Immunex Corporation, most recently as Vice President, Corporate Development. Since 2014, Ms. Parker has served on the Board of Directors of IMPEL Pharmaceuticals Inc., a publicly traded pharmaceutical company and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded genomic therapies company. Ms. Parker also currently serves on the Board of Directors of private gene therapy company StrideBio, Inc. Previously, Ms. Parker served on the board of directors of publicly traded pharmaceutical companies Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., and Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly C3J Therapeutics, Inc.), as well as on the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of BIO, the primary trade organization for the biotechnology industry, and as a Director of Neose Technologies, Inc. Ms. Parker obtained a B.A. in Slavic Language and Literature and an M.B.A. in Finance and International Business from the University of Washington.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of small molecule pharmaceuticals and mRNA therapeutics; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapies and oral enzyme therapies. The Company’s unique enzymes drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved return on capital in manufacturing, improved sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications, and more efficacious therapeutics. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s programs having the potential to create significant value over the next few years. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2022 and in Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 4, 2022, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

