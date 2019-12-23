Codexis Announces License Agreement with Roche for Enzyme Used in Next Generation Sequencing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces a license agreement to provide Roche with Codexis’ EvoT4TM DNA ligase high-performance molecular diagnostic enzyme. This enzyme was developed using Codexis’ proprietary CodeEvolver® protein engineering platform and is expected to be incorporated into Roche’s next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation kits and other sequencing products. The royalty bearing license grants Roche worldwide rights to include the EvoT4TM DNA ligase in its nucleic acid sequencing products and workflows.

Library preparation is a critical first step in the NGS workflow and involves modifying nucleic acid samples using a coordinated series of enzymatic reactions to produce libraries of DNA fragments for high-throughput sequencing. The EvoT4TM DNA ligase was developed to improve the efficiency and speed of adapter ligation for challenging and low-input DNA samples, thereby improving NGS sensitivity and accuracy – both important attributes for sequencing applications.

“We are very excited to license our first product targeting this market to Roche Sequencing Solutions. This deal underscores our belief in genomic sequencing as an attractive commercial target for our company, and we look forward to future successful introductions of additional CodeEvolver®-derived innovations in this and other Life Science applications,” said Codexis CEO and President John Nicols.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Codexis’ expectations regarding the prospects for its first molecular diagnostics product, EvoT4 DNA Ligase enzyme, and its expectations for future development of CodeEvolver® derived innovations targeting genomic sequencing, as well as other diagnostic and molecular biology applications. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could materially affect actual results include, among others: Codexis’ dependence on its licensees and collaborators; Codexis’ dependence on a limited number of products and customers; and potential adverse effects to Codexis’ business if its customers’ products are not received well in the markets. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2019 and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2019, including under the caption “Risk Factors” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

