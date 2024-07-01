REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Crosswalk Therapeutics for the Company’s investigational Fabry and Pompe disease compounds. Under the terms of the agreement, Codexis is eligible to receive future development and commercial milestone payments in addition to a low-to-mid single-digit percentage net sales-based royalty.

“We’re thrilled to place these exciting programs in highly experienced hands at Crosswalk Therapeutics. Since announcing our strategic shift last year, we have executed multiple transactions to monetize our non-core assets and enable our team to focus on programs where we can deliver maximum value. Crosswalk Therapeutics is led by former members of the Takeda rare diseases team who are familiar with these programs, making them the ideal partner to continue advancing these therapies in the best interest of patients,” said Kevin Norrett, MBA, Chief Operating Officer at Codexis.

Both programs were previously part of Codexis’ collaboration agreement with Takeda. In April 2023, Takeda discontinued its efforts in AAV gene therapy, which included these development programs.

