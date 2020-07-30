Codexis to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on August 6

Breaking News
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Codexis management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10146500. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

U.S. 866-777-2509
International 412-317-5413
Passcode 10146500

A live webcast of the call will be available at Codexis IR Website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

A replay of the call will be available for 48 hours by calling:

 U.S. 877-344-7529
Canada 855-669-9658
International 412-317-0088
Passcode 10146500
The replay will be available for 48 hours

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to discover, develop and commercialize proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, industrial enzymes, enzymes for use in molecular biology, diagnostics and other life science applications, and enzymes and other proteins as biotherapeutics. Codexis’ proven technology platform delivers value by enabling highly targeted and application-relevant improvements in protein performance. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain, 310-691-7100
[email protected]

