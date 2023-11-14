REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the Company will attend the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, being held November 28-30, 2023, in New York, New York.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9:30 am ET. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.codexis.com. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

